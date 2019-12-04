On Saturday night, No. 2 Kansas returns home to face No. 20 Colorado.

A closer look at the Colorado Buffaloes:

#0 Shane Gatling: 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard (Sr.)

#1 Tyler Bey: 6-foot-7, 216-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

#2 Daylen Kountz: 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard (So.)

#3 Maddox Daniels: 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

#5 D’Shawn Schwartz: 6-foot-7, 232-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

#10 Alexander Strating: 6-foot-7, 228-pound forward (Jr.)

#11 Keeshawn Barthelemy: 6-foot-2, 163-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 AJ Martinka: 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Jakub Dombek: 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Evan Battey: 6-foot-8, 262-pound forward (So.)

#23 Lucas Siewert: 6-foot-10, 232-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Eli Parquet: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (So.)

#25 McKinley Wright IV: 6-foot-0, 196-pound guard (Jr.)

#30 Frank Ryder: 6-foot-10, 232-pound forward (Jr.)

#33 Aidan McQuade: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#34 Benan Ersek: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (So.)

#35 Dallas Walton: 7-foot-0, 235-pound forward/center (Jr.)

Record: 6-0

Home Record: 3-0

Away: 0-0

Neutral Record: 3-0

Pac-12: 0-0

National Ranking: 20

Wins: Arizona State (Shanghai, China), San Diego, UC Irvine, Wyoming (Las Vegas, Nev.), Clemson (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sacramento State

Losses: NA

Remaining Schedule: Loyola Marymount, @ Kansas, Northern Iowa, @ Colorado State, Prairie View A&M, Dayton (Chicago, Ill.), Iona, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, @ Arizona State, @ Arizona, Washington State, Washington, @ UCLA, @ USC, California, Stanford, @ Oregon, @ Oregon State, USC, UCLA, @ California, @ Stanford, @ Utah

Scoring Leaders:

Tyler Bey: 14.2

McKinley Wright IV: 11.8

D’Shawn Schwartz: 11.7

Evan Battey: 8.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Tyler Bey: 12.5

Evan Battey: 6.3

Lucas Siewert: 5.5

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Evan Battey: 21-of-36 (58.3%)

D’Shawn Schwartz: 24-of-52 (46.2%)

Tyler Bey: 23-of-50 (46.0%)

McKinley Wright IV: 28-of-67 (41.8%)

Lucas Stewart: 15-of-38 (39.5%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Maddox Daniels: 7-of-12 (58.3%)

D’Shawn Schwartz: 10-of-20 (50.0%)

Tyler Bey: 4-of-10 (40.0%)

Lucas Siewert: 7-of-21 (33.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Shane Gatling: 8-of-10 (80.0%)

Daylen Kountz: 10-of-13 (76.9%)

Tyler Bey: 35-of-46 (76.1%)

D’Shawn Schwartz: 12-of-17 (70.6%)

McKinley Wright IV: 12-of-18 (66.7%)

Colorado: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 407 (67.8 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +12.8

Field Goal %: 41.3 (138-of-334)

FG: Per Game: 23.0

3-Point FG %: 37.0 (40-of-108)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.7

Free-throw %: 67.9 (91-of-134)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.2

Rebounds: 234 (39.0 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +7.2

Assists: 75 (12.5 per game)

Turnovers: 84 (14.0 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 42 (7.0 per game)

Blocks: 23 (3.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 330 (55.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 35.6 (117-of-329)

FG: Per Game: 19.5

3-Point FG %: 34.6 (37-of-107)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.2

Free-throw %: 78.7 (59-of-75)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.8

Rebounds: 191 (31.8 per game)

Assists: 60 (10.0 per game)

Turnovers: 102 (17.0 per game)

Steals: 45 (7.5 per game)

Blocks: 23 (3.8 per game)