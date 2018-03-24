A closer look at the Duke Blue Devils:

#1 Trevon Duval: 6-foot-3, 186-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Gary Trent, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 209-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Grayson Allen: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)

#12 Javin De Laurier: 6-foot-10, 231-pound forward (So.)

#14 Jordan Goldwire: 6-foot-2, 172-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Alex O’Connell: 6-foot-6, 171-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Marques Bolden: 6-foot-11, 246-pound center (So.)

#30 Antonio Vrankovic: 7-foot-0, 269-pound center (Jr.)

#34 Wendell Carter, Jr.: 6-foot-10, 259-pound forward (Fr.)

#35 Marvin Bagley III: 6-foot-11, 234-pound forward (Fr.)

#41 Jack White: 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward (So.)

#50 Justin Robinson: 6-foot-9, 198-pound forward (So.)

#51 Mike Buckmire: 6-foot-2, 172-pound guard (Fr.)

#53 Brennan Besser: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 29-7

Home Record: 15-1

Away: 6-5

Neutral Record: 8-1

ACC: 13-5

National Ranking: 5/6

Wins: Elon, Utah Valley, Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill.), Southern, Furman (PK 80), Portland State (PK 80 in Portland, Ore.), Texas (PK 80 in Portland, Ore.), Florida (PK 80 in Portland, Ore.), @ Indiana (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), South Dakota, Saint Francis, Evansville, Florida State, @ Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, @ Miami, Pittsburgh, @ Wake Forest, Notre Dame, @ Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, @ Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina, Notre Dame (ACC Tournament), Iona (NCAA Tournament), Rhode Island (NCAA Tournament), Syracuse (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: @ Boston College, @ N.C. State, Virginia, @ St. John’s, @ North Carolina, @ Virginia Tech, North Carolina (ACC Tournament)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)





Scoring Leaders:

Marvin Bagley III: 21.2

Grayson Allen: 15.6

Gary Trent, Jr.: 14.4

Wendell Carter, Jr.: 13.6

Trevon Duval: 10.2





Rebounding Leaders:

Marvin Bagley III: 11.3

Wendell Carter, Jr.: 9.2

Gary Trent, Jr.: 4.3





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Marvin Bagley III: 257-of-419 (61.3%)

Wendell Carter, Jr.: 173-of-304 (56.9%)

Grayson Allen: 174-of-405 (43.0%)

Trevon Duval: 138-of-323 (42.7%)

Gary Trent, Jr.: 165-of-396 (41.7%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Gary Trent, Jr.: 93-of-223 (41.7%)

Marvin Bagley III: 22-of-57 (38.6%)

Grayson Allen: 97-of-253 (38.3%)

Trevon Duval: 29-of-98 (29.6%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Gary Trent, Jr.: 82-of-94 (87.2%)

Grayson Allen: 100-of-118 (84.7%)

Wendell Carter, Jr.: 112-of-152 (73.7%)

Marvin Bagley III: 120-of-193 (62.2%)

Trevon Duval: 53-of-89 (59.6%





Duke: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,971 (84.9 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +15.6

Field Goal %: 49.6 (1,073-of-2,162)

3-Point FG %: 38.3 (297-of-776)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5

Free-throw %: 70.9 (528-of-745)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.1

Rebounds: 1,457 (41.6 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +9.1

Assists: 622 (17.8 per game)

Turnovers: 442 (12.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4

Steals: 258 (7.4 per game)

Blocks: 180 (5.1 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,426 (69.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.2 (902-of-2,244)

3-Point FG %: 31.9 (262-of-822)

3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 7.5

Free-throw %: 72.9 (360-of-494)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.3

Rebounds: 1,138 (32.5 per game)

Assists: 505 (14.4 per game)

Turnovers: 420 (12.0 per game)

Steals: 202 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 93 (2.7 per game)