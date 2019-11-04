A Closer Look At the Duke Blue Devils

#0 Wendell Moore, Jr: 6-foot-6, 213-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Vernon Carey, Jr.: 6-foot-10, 270-pound center (Fr.)

#2 Cassius Stanley: 6-foot-6, 193-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Tre Jones: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)

#12 Javin DeLaurier: 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward (Sr.)

#13 Joey Baker: 6-foot-7, 208-pound forward (So.)

#14 Jordan Goldwire: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Alex O’Connell: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#21 Matthew Hurt: 6-foot-9, 214-pound forward (Fr.)

#30 Michael Savarino: 6-foot-0, 182-pound guard (Fr.)

#41 Jack White: 6-foot-7, 222-pound forward (Sr.)

#45 Keenan Worthington: 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward (Fr.)

#50 Justin Robinson: 6-foot-9, 2202-pound forward (Gr.)

#51 Mike Buckmire: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

SCHEDULE:

Wins: Northwest Missouri State (Exhibition), Fort Valley State (Exhibition),

Losses: NA

Schedule: Kansas (New York), Colorado State, Georgia State, California (New York), Georgetown or Texas (New York), Stephen F. Austin, Winthrop, @ Michigan State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), @ Virginia Tech, Wofford, Brown, Boston College, @ Miami, @ Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, @ Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, @ Syracuse, @ Boston College, @ North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame, @ NC State, Virginia Tech, @ Wake Forest, @ Virginia, NC State, North Carolina

Duke (69) vs. Northwest Missouri State (63)

Scoring:

Tre Jones: 18

Matthew Hurt: 17

Cassius Stanley: 7

Jordan Goldwire: 6

Rebounding:

Jack White: 10

Javin DeLaurier: 7

Tre Jones: 5

Team shooting from the field:

27-of-64 (42.2 percent) from the field

2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from behind the arc

13-of-22 (59.1 percent) from the free-throw line

Other stats:

Rebounds: 44

Personal fouls; 9

Assists: 11

Turnovers: 14

Blocks: 5

Steals: 11

Duke (126) vs. Fort Valley State (57)

Scoring:

Joey Baker: 22

Matthew Hurt: 19

Cassius Stanley: 16

Wendell Moore: 15

Alex O’Connell: 12

Vernon Carey: 11

Jack White: 11

Rebounding:

Vernon Carey: 8

Cassius Stanley: 5

Wendell Moore: 5

Javin DeLaurier: 5

Team shooting from the field:

50-of-82 (61.0 percent) from the field

13-of-28 (46.6 percent) from behind the arc

13-of-17 (76.5 percent) from the free-throw line

Other stats:

Rebounds: 43

Personal fouls: 11

Assists: 29

Turnovers: 14

Blocks: 4

Steals: 24