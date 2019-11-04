A Closer Look At the Duke Blue Devils
#0 Wendell Moore, Jr: 6-foot-6, 213-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Vernon Carey, Jr.: 6-foot-10, 270-pound center (Fr.)
#2 Cassius Stanley: 6-foot-6, 193-pound guard (Fr.)
#3 Tre Jones: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)
#12 Javin DeLaurier: 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward (Sr.)
#13 Joey Baker: 6-foot-7, 208-pound forward (So.)
#14 Jordan Goldwire: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#15 Alex O’Connell: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard (Jr.)
#21 Matthew Hurt: 6-foot-9, 214-pound forward (Fr.)
#30 Michael Savarino: 6-foot-0, 182-pound guard (Fr.)
#41 Jack White: 6-foot-7, 222-pound forward (Sr.)
#45 Keenan Worthington: 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward (Fr.)
#50 Justin Robinson: 6-foot-9, 2202-pound forward (Gr.)
#51 Mike Buckmire: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
SCHEDULE:
Wins: Northwest Missouri State (Exhibition), Fort Valley State (Exhibition),
Losses: NA
Schedule: Kansas (New York), Colorado State, Georgia State, California (New York), Georgetown or Texas (New York), Stephen F. Austin, Winthrop, @ Michigan State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), @ Virginia Tech, Wofford, Brown, Boston College, @ Miami, @ Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, @ Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, @ Syracuse, @ Boston College, @ North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame, @ NC State, Virginia Tech, @ Wake Forest, @ Virginia, NC State, North Carolina
Duke (69) vs. Northwest Missouri State (63)
Scoring:
Tre Jones: 18
Matthew Hurt: 17
Cassius Stanley: 7
Jordan Goldwire: 6
Rebounding:
Jack White: 10
Javin DeLaurier: 7
Tre Jones: 5
Team shooting from the field:
27-of-64 (42.2 percent) from the field
2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from behind the arc
13-of-22 (59.1 percent) from the free-throw line
Other stats:
Rebounds: 44
Personal fouls; 9
Assists: 11
Turnovers: 14
Blocks: 5
Steals: 11
Duke (126) vs. Fort Valley State (57)
Scoring:
Joey Baker: 22
Matthew Hurt: 19
Cassius Stanley: 16
Wendell Moore: 15
Alex O’Connell: 12
Vernon Carey: 11
Jack White: 11
Rebounding:
Vernon Carey: 8
Cassius Stanley: 5
Wendell Moore: 5
Javin DeLaurier: 5
Team shooting from the field:
50-of-82 (61.0 percent) from the field
13-of-28 (46.6 percent) from behind the arc
13-of-17 (76.5 percent) from the free-throw line
Other stats:
Rebounds: 43
Personal fouls: 11
Assists: 29
Turnovers: 14
Blocks: 4
Steals: 24