A closer look at the Eastern Michigan Eagles
No. 5 Kansas plays host to Eastern Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Eastern Michigan Eagles:
#0 Jorden Peterson: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#1 Daivon Stephens: 6-foot-6, 206-pound forward (Fr.)
#2 James Thompson IV: 6-foot-10, 241-pound forward/center (Sr.)
#3 Paul Jackson: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#5 Elijah Minnie: 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward (R-Sr.)
#10 Malik Ellison: 5-foot-8, 170-pound guard (So.)
#12 Boubacar Toure: 6-foot-11, 241-pound center (R-Jr.)
#20 Bud Jones: 6-foot-8, 265-pound forward (So.)
#21 Kevin McAdoo: 6-foot-2, 167-pound guard (So.)
#22 Tariq Silver: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#23 Damari Parris: 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#25 Andre Rafus, Jr.: 6-foot-9, 178-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#30 Jalen King: 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward (So.)
#31 Ty Groce: 6-foot-7, 207-pound forward (R-So.)
#32 Isaiah Green: 6-foot-7, 204-pound forward (Sr.)
#33 Derek Ballard, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 229-pound forward (R-Fr.)
Record: 6-6
Home Record: 6-2
Away: 0-4
Neutral Record: 0-0
MAC: 0-0
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Rochester, Drexel, Goshen, Boston, Central State, Siena Heights
Losses: @ Duke, @ Rutgers, Detroit Mercy, @ TCU, @ Northeastern, UC Irvine
Remaining Schedule: Siena Heights, @ Kansas, Buffalo, @ Ball State, Kent State, @ Akron, @ Buffalo, Bowling Green, @ Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Miami, Northern Illinois, @ Ohio, @ Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, @ Northern Illinois, Ball State, @ Toledo
Scoring Leaders:
Paul Jackson: 12.6
Elijah Minnie: 11.5
Boubacar Toure: 10.4
Rebounding Leaders:
James Thompson IV: 9.4
Boubacar Toure: 8.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Boubacar Toure: 48-of-71 (67.6%)
James Thomson IV: 50-of-79 (63.3%)
Ty Groce: 28-of-56 (50.0%)
Kevin McAdoo: 35-of-74 (47.3%)
Elijah Minnie: 41-of-113 (36.3%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kevin McAdoo: 14-of-34 (41.2%)
Tariq Silver: 4-of-10 (40.0%)
Ty Groce: 6-of-23 (26.1%)
Paul Jackson: 9-of-35 (25.7%)
Elijah Minnie: 17-of-69 (24.6%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Elijah Minnie: 16-of-18 (88.9%)
Paul Jackson: 24-of-34 (70.6%)
Ty Groce 12-of-18 (66.75%)
Eastern Michigan: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 855 (71.3 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +1.7
Field Goal %: 46.0 (337-of-732)
3-Point FG %: 27.3 (66-of-242)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.5
Free-throw %: 62.8 (115-of-183)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.6
Rebounds: 459 (38.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.0
Assists: 163 (13.6 per game)
Turnovers: 168 (14.0 per game)
Turnover Margin: 0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 96 (8.0 per game)
Blocks: 58 (4.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 835 (69.6 PPG)
Field Goal %: 42.9 (310-of-723)
3-Point FG %: 35.7 (117-of-328)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.8
Free-throw %: 62.8 (98-of-156)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.2
Rebounds: 412 (34.4 per game)
Assists: 209 (17.4 per game)
Turnovers: 172 (14.3 per game)
Steals: 90 (7.5 per game)
Blocks: 38 (3.2 per game)