No. 5 Kansas plays host to Eastern Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Eastern Michigan Eagles:

#0 Jorden Peterson: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#1 Daivon Stephens: 6-foot-6, 206-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 James Thompson IV: 6-foot-10, 241-pound forward/center (Sr.)

#3 Paul Jackson: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#5 Elijah Minnie: 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward (R-Sr.)

#10 Malik Ellison: 5-foot-8, 170-pound guard (So.)

#12 Boubacar Toure: 6-foot-11, 241-pound center (R-Jr.)

#20 Bud Jones: 6-foot-8, 265-pound forward (So.)

#21 Kevin McAdoo: 6-foot-2, 167-pound guard (So.)

#22 Tariq Silver: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#23 Damari Parris: 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Andre Rafus, Jr.: 6-foot-9, 178-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#30 Jalen King: 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward (So.)

#31 Ty Groce: 6-foot-7, 207-pound forward (R-So.)

#32 Isaiah Green: 6-foot-7, 204-pound forward (Sr.)

#33 Derek Ballard, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 229-pound forward (R-Fr.)

Record: 6-6

Home Record: 6-2

Away: 0-4

Neutral Record: 0-0

MAC: 0-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Rochester, Drexel, Goshen, Boston, Central State, Siena Heights

Losses: @ Duke, @ Rutgers, Detroit Mercy, @ TCU, @ Northeastern, UC Irvine

Remaining Schedule: Siena Heights, @ Kansas, Buffalo, @ Ball State, Kent State, @ Akron, @ Buffalo, Bowling Green, @ Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Miami, Northern Illinois, @ Ohio, @ Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, @ Northern Illinois, Ball State, @ Toledo

Scoring Leaders:

Paul Jackson: 12.6

Elijah Minnie: 11.5

Boubacar Toure: 10.4





Rebounding Leaders:

James Thompson IV: 9.4

Boubacar Toure: 8.4





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Boubacar Toure: 48-of-71 (67.6%)

James Thomson IV: 50-of-79 (63.3%)

Ty Groce: 28-of-56 (50.0%)

Kevin McAdoo: 35-of-74 (47.3%)

Elijah Minnie: 41-of-113 (36.3%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kevin McAdoo: 14-of-34 (41.2%)

Tariq Silver: 4-of-10 (40.0%)

Ty Groce: 6-of-23 (26.1%)

Paul Jackson: 9-of-35 (25.7%)

Elijah Minnie: 17-of-69 (24.6%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Elijah Minnie: 16-of-18 (88.9%)

Paul Jackson: 24-of-34 (70.6%)

Ty Groce 12-of-18 (66.75%)





Eastern Michigan: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 855 (71.3 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +1.7

Field Goal %: 46.0 (337-of-732)

3-Point FG %: 27.3 (66-of-242)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.5

Free-throw %: 62.8 (115-of-183)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.6

Rebounds: 459 (38.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.0

Assists: 163 (13.6 per game)

Turnovers: 168 (14.0 per game)

Turnover Margin: 0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 96 (8.0 per game)

Blocks: 58 (4.8 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 835 (69.6 PPG)

Field Goal %: 42.9 (310-of-723)

3-Point FG %: 35.7 (117-of-328)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.8

Free-throw %: 62.8 (98-of-156)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.2

Rebounds: 412 (34.4 per game)

Assists: 209 (17.4 per game)

Turnovers: 172 (14.3 per game)

Steals: 90 (7.5 per game)

Blocks: 38 (3.2 per game)