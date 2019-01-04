No. 5 Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones.

A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:

#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Nick Weiler-Babb: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)

#2 Cameron Lard: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)

#3 Marial Shayok: 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 216-pound forward (Fr.)

#5 Lindell Wigginton: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (So.)

#10 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#11 Talen Horton-Tucker: 6-foot-4, 233-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#13 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (Sr.)

#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-0, 193-pound guard (Fr.)

#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-5, 172-pound guard (Fr.)

#23 Zoran Talley Jr.: 6-foot-7, 198-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 203-pound guard (So.)

#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 243-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 11-2

Home Record: 7-0

Away: 1-1

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 1-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Alabama State, Missouri, Texas Southern, Illinois (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), San Diego State (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern, Drake (HY-VEE Classic), Eastern Illinois, @ Oklahoma State

Losses: Arizona (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), @ Iowa

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Baylor, Kansas State, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas, @ Mississippi (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), West Virginia, Texas, @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Kansas State, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech





Scoring Leaders:

Marial Shayok: 19.8

Lindell Wigginton: 15.0

Michael Jacobson: 14.5

Talen Horton-Tucker: 13.6





Rebounding Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 6.2

Talen Horton-Tucker: 5.9

Lindell Wigginton: 5.7

Marial Shayok: 5.6





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 70-of-111 (63.1%)

Tyrese Haliburton: 40-of-72 (55.6%)

Marial Shayok: 94-of-188 (50.0%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 38-of-89 (42.7%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 63-of-156 (40.4%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tyrese Haliburton: 22-of-49 (44.9%)

Michael Jacobson: 10-of-23 (43.5%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 16-of-39 (41.0%)

Marial Shayok: 23-of-68 (33.8%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 18-of-63 (28.6%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Marial Shayok: 47-of-54 (87.0%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 29-of-39 (74.4%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 33-of-48 (68.8%)

Michael Jacobson: 39-of-59 (66.1%)





Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,072 (82.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +17.7

Field Goal %: 48.5 (384-of-792)

3-Point FG %: 34.9 (113-of-324)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7

Free-throw %: 72.3 (191-of-264)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.7

Rebounds: 492 (37.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +5.0

Assists: 219 (16.8 per game)

Turnovers: 139 (10.7 per game)

Turnover Margin: +4.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.6

Steals: 99 (7.6 per game)

Blocks: 63 (4.8 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 842 (64.8 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.3 (305-of-757)

3-Point FG %: 31.6 (106-of-335)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2

Free-throw %: 72.8 (126-of-173)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.7

Rebounds: 426 (32.8 per game)

Assists: 165 (12.7 per game)

Turnovers: 192 (14.8 per game)

Steals: 58 (4.5 per game)

Blocks: 27 (2.1 per game)