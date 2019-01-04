A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones
No. 5 Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones.
A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:
#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Nick Weiler-Babb: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)
#2 Cameron Lard: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)
#3 Marial Shayok: 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 216-pound forward (Fr.)
#5 Lindell Wigginton: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (So.)
#10 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Fr.)
#11 Talen Horton-Tucker: 6-foot-4, 233-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#13 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (Sr.)
#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-0, 193-pound guard (Fr.)
#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-5, 172-pound guard (Fr.)
#23 Zoran Talley Jr.: 6-foot-7, 198-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 203-pound guard (So.)
#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 243-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 11-2
Home Record: 7-0
Away: 1-1
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 1-0
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Alabama State, Missouri, Texas Southern, Illinois (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), San Diego State (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern, Drake (HY-VEE Classic), Eastern Illinois, @ Oklahoma State
Losses: Arizona (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), @ Iowa
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Baylor, Kansas State, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas, @ Mississippi (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), West Virginia, Texas, @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Kansas State, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech
Scoring Leaders:
Marial Shayok: 19.8
Lindell Wigginton: 15.0
Michael Jacobson: 14.5
Talen Horton-Tucker: 13.6
Rebounding Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 6.2
Talen Horton-Tucker: 5.9
Lindell Wigginton: 5.7
Marial Shayok: 5.6
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 70-of-111 (63.1%)
Tyrese Haliburton: 40-of-72 (55.6%)
Marial Shayok: 94-of-188 (50.0%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 38-of-89 (42.7%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 63-of-156 (40.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Tyrese Haliburton: 22-of-49 (44.9%)
Michael Jacobson: 10-of-23 (43.5%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 16-of-39 (41.0%)
Marial Shayok: 23-of-68 (33.8%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 18-of-63 (28.6%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Marial Shayok: 47-of-54 (87.0%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 29-of-39 (74.4%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 33-of-48 (68.8%)
Michael Jacobson: 39-of-59 (66.1%)
Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,072 (82.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +17.7
Field Goal %: 48.5 (384-of-792)
3-Point FG %: 34.9 (113-of-324)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7
Free-throw %: 72.3 (191-of-264)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.7
Rebounds: 492 (37.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +5.0
Assists: 219 (16.8 per game)
Turnovers: 139 (10.7 per game)
Turnover Margin: +4.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.6
Steals: 99 (7.6 per game)
Blocks: 63 (4.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 842 (64.8 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.3 (305-of-757)
3-Point FG %: 31.6 (106-of-335)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2
Free-throw %: 72.8 (126-of-173)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.7
Rebounds: 426 (32.8 per game)
Assists: 165 (12.7 per game)
Turnovers: 192 (14.8 per game)
Steals: 58 (4.5 per game)
Blocks: 27 (2.1 per game)