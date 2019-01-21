A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones
Kansas returns home to face Iowa State on Monday night.
A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:
# Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Nick Weiler-Babb: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)
#2 Cameron Lard: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)
#3 Marial Shayok: 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 216-pound forward (Fr.)
#5 Lindell Wigginton: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (So.)
#10 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Fr.)
#11 Talen Horton-Tucker: 6-foot-4, 233-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#13 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (Sr.)
#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-0, 193-pound guard (Fr.)
#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-5, 172-pound guard (Fr.)
#23 Zoran Talley, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 198-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 203-pound guard (So.)
#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 243-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 14-4
Home Record: 9-1
Away: 2-2
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 4-2
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Alabama State, Missouri, Texas Southern (Maui on the Mainland), Illinois (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), San Diego State (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern, Drake (HY-VEE CLASSIC), Eastern Illinois, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State
Losses: Arizona (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), @ Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), @ Baylor, Kansas State
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Mississippi (Big 12/SEC Challenge), West Virginia, Texas, @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Kansas State, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech
Scoring Leaders:
Marial Shayok: 19.4
Michael Jacobson: 13.6
Talen Horton-Tucker: 12.0
Lindell Wigginton: 11.6
Nick Weiler-Babb: 9.6
Rebounding Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 6.3
Talen Horton-Tucker: 5.5
Marial Shayok: 5.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 87-of-145 (60.0%)
Tyrese Haliburton: 50-of-91 (54.9%)
Marial Shayok: 122-of-237 (51.5%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 54-of-127 (42.5%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 74-of-187 (39.6%)
Lindell Wigginton: 24-of-71 (33.8%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Tyrese Haliburton: 29-of-64 (45.3%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 23-of-55 (41.8%)
Marial Shayok: 33-of-84 (39.3%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 22-of-79 (27.8%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Marial Shayok: 53-of-62 (85.5%)
Lindell Wigginton: 23-of-31 (74.2%)
Nick Weiler-Babb: 33-of-45 (73.3%)
Michael Jacobson: 47-of-70 (67.1%)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 34-of-52 (64.5%)
Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,344 (79.1 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +14.6
Field Goal %: 47.9 (486-of-1,015)
3-Point FG %: 35.7 (147-of-412)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.6
Free-throw %: 71.9 (225-of-313)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.2
Rebounds: 614 (36.1 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +2.2
Assists: 279 (16.4 per game)
Turnovers: 181 (10.6 per game)
Turnover Margin: +3.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.5
Steals: 130 (7.6 per game)
Blocks: 80 (4.7 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,097 (64.5 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.4 (399-of-987)
3-Point FG %: 31.8 (133-of-418)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.8
Free-throw %: 71.2 (166-of-233)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.8
Rebounds: 576 (33.9 per game)
Assists: 207 (12.2 per game)
Turnovers: 247 (14.5 per game)
Steals: 77 (4.5 per game)
Blocks: 40 (2.4 per game)