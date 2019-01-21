Kansas returns home to face Iowa State on Monday night.

A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:

# Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Nick Weiler-Babb: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)

#2 Cameron Lard: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)

#3 Marial Shayok: 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 216-pound forward (Fr.)

#5 Lindell Wigginton: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (So.)

#10 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#11 Talen Horton-Tucker: 6-foot-4, 233-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#13 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard (Sr.)

#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-0, 193-pound guard (Fr.)

#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-5, 172-pound guard (Fr.)

#23 Zoran Talley, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 198-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 203-pound guard (So.)

#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 243-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 14-4

Home Record: 9-1

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 4-2

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Alabama State, Missouri, Texas Southern (Maui on the Mainland), Illinois (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), San Diego State (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern, Drake (HY-VEE CLASSIC), Eastern Illinois, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State

Losses: Arizona (Maui Jim Maui Invitational), @ Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), @ Baylor, Kansas State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Mississippi (Big 12/SEC Challenge), West Virginia, Texas, @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Kansas State, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech

Scoring Leaders:

Marial Shayok: 19.4

Michael Jacobson: 13.6

Talen Horton-Tucker: 12.0

Lindell Wigginton: 11.6

Nick Weiler-Babb: 9.6

Rebounding Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 6.3

Talen Horton-Tucker: 5.5

Marial Shayok: 5.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 87-of-145 (60.0%)

Tyrese Haliburton: 50-of-91 (54.9%)

Marial Shayok: 122-of-237 (51.5%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 54-of-127 (42.5%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 74-of-187 (39.6%)

Lindell Wigginton: 24-of-71 (33.8%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tyrese Haliburton: 29-of-64 (45.3%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 23-of-55 (41.8%)

Marial Shayok: 33-of-84 (39.3%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 22-of-79 (27.8%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Marial Shayok: 53-of-62 (85.5%)

Lindell Wigginton: 23-of-31 (74.2%)

Nick Weiler-Babb: 33-of-45 (73.3%)

Michael Jacobson: 47-of-70 (67.1%)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 34-of-52 (64.5%)

Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,344 (79.1 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +14.6

Field Goal %: 47.9 (486-of-1,015)

3-Point FG %: 35.7 (147-of-412)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.6

Free-throw %: 71.9 (225-of-313)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.2

Rebounds: 614 (36.1 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.2

Assists: 279 (16.4 per game)

Turnovers: 181 (10.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.5

Steals: 130 (7.6 per game)

Blocks: 80 (4.7 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,097 (64.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.4 (399-of-987)

3-Point FG %: 31.8 (133-of-418)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.8

Free-throw %: 71.2 (166-of-233)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.8

Rebounds: 576 (33.9 per game)

Assists: 207 (12.2 per game)

Turnovers: 247 (14.5 per game)

Steals: 77 (4.5 per game)

Blocks: 40 (2.4 per game)