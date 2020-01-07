A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones
No. 3 Kansas and Iowa State will meet in Ames on Wednesday night.
A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:
#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward (So.)
#2 Caleb Grill: 6-foot-3, 192-pound guard (Fr.)
#3 Tre Jackson: 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 223-pound forward (So.)
#11 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard (Sr.)
#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Sr.)
#13 Javan Johnson: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (Jr.)
#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-1, 199-pound guard (So.)
#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard (So.)
#23 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard (So.)
#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-So.)
#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 242-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#34 Nate Jenkins: 6-foot-2, 199-pound guard (Fr.)
#45 Rasir Bolton: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (So.)
Record: 7-6
Home Record: 6-2
Away: 0-2
Neutral Record: 1-2
Big 12: 0-1
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Mississippi Valley State, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game), Alabama (Battle 4 Atlantis), Kansas City, Seton Hall (Big 12/Big East Challenge), Purdue Fort Wayne
Losses: @ Oregon State, Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis), Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis), Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Florida A&M, @ TCU
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Baylor, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, @ Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma, Texas, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, @ Kansas State
Scoring Leaders:
Tyrese Haliburton: 17.7
Rasir Bolton: 14.8
George Conditt IV: 10.5
Prentiss Nixon: 9.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 6.4
Tyrese Haliburton: 6.3
George Conditt IV: 5.7
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
George Conditt IV: 54-of-81 (66.7%)
Solomon Young: 52-of-94 (55.3%)
Tyrese Haliburton: 80-of-152 (52.6%)
Rasir Bolton: 61-of-141 (43.3%)
Michael Jacobson: 41-of-95 (43.2%)
Prentiss Nixon: 45-of-124 (36.3%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Tyrese Haliburton: 31-of-73 (42.5%)
Michael Jacobson: 9-of-27 (33.3%)
Zion Griffin: 7-of-24 (29.2%)
Rasir Bolton: 15-of-54 (27.8%)
Prentiss Nixon: 18-of-66 (27.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Rasir Bolton: 55-of-64 (85.9%)
Solomon Young: 16-of-21 (76.2%)
Tyrese Haliburton: 21-of-28 (75.0%)
Michael Jacobson: 14-of-22 (63.6%)
Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,042 (80.2 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +8.8
Field Goal %: 46.4 (384-of-828)
FG: Per Game: 29.5
3-Point FG %: 31.9 (100-of-313)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.7
Free-throw %: 71.3 (174-of-244)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.4
Rebounds: 471 (36.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -2.3
Assists: 218 (16.8 per game)
Turnovers: 152 (11.7 per game)
Turnover Margin: +5.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4
Steals: 109 (8.4 per game)
Blocks: 67 (5.2 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 928 (71.4 PPG)
Field Goal %: 43.3 (353-of-816)
FG: Per Game: 27.2
3-Point FG %: 36.1 (107-of-296)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2
Free-throw %: 65.0 (115-of-177)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.8
Rebounds: 501 (38.5 per game)
Assists: 170 (13.1 per game)
Turnovers: 222 (17.1 per game)
Steals: 86 (6.6 per game)
Blocks: 32 (2.5 per game)