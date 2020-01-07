No. 3 Kansas and Iowa State will meet in Ames on Wednesday night.

A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:

#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward (So.)

#2 Caleb Grill: 6-foot-3, 192-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Tre Jackson: 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 223-pound forward (So.)

#11 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard (Sr.)

#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Sr.)

#13 Javan Johnson: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (Jr.)

#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-1, 199-pound guard (So.)

#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard (So.)

#23 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard (So.)

#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-So.)

#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 242-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#34 Nate Jenkins: 6-foot-2, 199-pound guard (Fr.)

#45 Rasir Bolton: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (So.)

Record: 7-6

Home Record: 6-2

Away: 0-2

Neutral Record: 1-2

Big 12: 0-1

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Mississippi Valley State, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game), Alabama (Battle 4 Atlantis), Kansas City, Seton Hall (Big 12/Big East Challenge), Purdue Fort Wayne

Losses: @ Oregon State, Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis), Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis), Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Florida A&M, @ TCU

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Baylor, @ Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, @ Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma, Texas, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, @ Kansas State

Scoring Leaders:

Tyrese Haliburton: 17.7

Rasir Bolton: 14.8

George Conditt IV: 10.5

Prentiss Nixon: 9.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 6.4

Tyrese Haliburton: 6.3

George Conditt IV: 5.7

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

George Conditt IV: 54-of-81 (66.7%)

Solomon Young: 52-of-94 (55.3%)

Tyrese Haliburton: 80-of-152 (52.6%)

Rasir Bolton: 61-of-141 (43.3%)

Michael Jacobson: 41-of-95 (43.2%)

Prentiss Nixon: 45-of-124 (36.3%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tyrese Haliburton: 31-of-73 (42.5%)

Michael Jacobson: 9-of-27 (33.3%)

Zion Griffin: 7-of-24 (29.2%)

Rasir Bolton: 15-of-54 (27.8%)

Prentiss Nixon: 18-of-66 (27.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Rasir Bolton: 55-of-64 (85.9%)

Solomon Young: 16-of-21 (76.2%)

Tyrese Haliburton: 21-of-28 (75.0%)

Michael Jacobson: 14-of-22 (63.6%)

Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,042 (80.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +8.8

Field Goal %: 46.4 (384-of-828)

FG: Per Game: 29.5

3-Point FG %: 31.9 (100-of-313)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.7

Free-throw %: 71.3 (174-of-244)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.4

Rebounds: 471 (36.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -2.3

Assists: 218 (16.8 per game)

Turnovers: 152 (11.7 per game)

Turnover Margin: +5.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4

Steals: 109 (8.4 per game)

Blocks: 67 (5.2 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 928 (71.4 PPG)

Field Goal %: 43.3 (353-of-816)

FG: Per Game: 27.2

3-Point FG %: 36.1 (107-of-296)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2

Free-throw %: 65.0 (115-of-177)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.8

Rebounds: 501 (38.5 per game)

Assists: 170 (13.1 per game)

Turnovers: 222 (17.1 per game)

Steals: 86 (6.6 per game)

Blocks: 32 (2.5 per game)