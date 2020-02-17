A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones
No. 3 Kansas and Iowa State will meet in Ames on Wednesday night.
A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:
#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward (So.)
#2 Caleb Grill: 6-foot-3, 192-pound guard (Fr.)
#3 Tre Jackson: 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 223-pound forward (So.)
#11 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard (Sr.)
#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Sr.)
#13 Javan Johnson: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (Jr.)
#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-1, 199-pound guard (So.)
#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard (So.)
#23 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard (So.)
#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-So.)
#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 242-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#34 Nate Jenkins: 6-foot-2, 199-pound guard (Fr.)
#45 Rasir Bolton: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (So.)
Record: 11-14
Home Record: 10-4
Away: 0-8
Neutral Record: 1-2
Big 12: 4-8
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Mississippi Valley State, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game), Alabama (Battle 4 Atlantis), Kansas City, Seton Hall (Big 12/Big East Challenge), Purdue Fort Wayne, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas
Losses: @ Oregon State, Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis), Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis), Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Florida A&M, @ TCU, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Texas Tech, @ Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, @ Oklahoma
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, @ Kansas State
Scoring Leaders:
Rasir Bolton: 14.7
Solomon Young: 9.4
Prentiss Nixon: 8.5
Rebounding Leaders:
Michael Jacobson: 5.6
George Conditt IV: 5.1
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
George Conditt IV: 76-of-133 (57.1%)
Solomon Young: 92-of-173 (53.2%)
Michael Jacobson: 70-of-165 (42.4%)
Rasir Bolton: 118-of-289 (40.8%)
Prentiss Nixon: 75-of-219 (34.2%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Terrence Lewis: 12-of-31 (38.7%)
Rasir Bolton: 38-of-115 (33.0%)
Tre Jackson: 20-of-63 (31.7%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Rasir Bolton: 93-of-113 (82.3%)
Solomon Young: 50-of-62 (80.6%)
Prentiss Nixon: 36-of-52 (69.2%)
Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,845 (73.8 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +1.9
Field Goal %: 44.5(672-of-1,511)
FG: Per Game: 26.9
3-Point FG %: 31.9 (184-of-577)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4
Free-throw %: 74.4 (317-of-426)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.7
Rebounds: 872 (34.9 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -1.6
Assists: 367 (14.7 per game)
Turnovers: 323 (12.9 per game)
Turnover Margin: +2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 192 (7.7 per game)
Blocks: 111 (4.4 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,797 (71.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 44.1 (663-of-1,505)
FG: Per Game: 26.5
3-Point FG %: 35.9 (202-of-563)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.1
Free-throw %: 67.4 (269-of-399)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.8
Rebounds: 913 (36.5 per game)
Assists: 322 (12.9 per game)
Turnovers: 377 (15.1 per game)
Steals: 180 (7.2 per game)
Blocks: 71 (2.8 per game)