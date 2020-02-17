No. 3 Kansas and Iowa State will meet in Ames on Wednesday night.

A closer look at the Iowa State Cyclones:

#0 Zion Griffin: 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward (So.)

#2 Caleb Grill: 6-foot-3, 192-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Tre Jackson: 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 George Conditt IV: 6-foot-10, 223-pound forward (So.)

#11 Prentiss Nixon: 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard (Sr.)

#12 Michael Jacobson: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Sr.)

#13 Javan Johnson: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (Jr.)

#15 Carter Boothe: 6-foot-1, 199-pound guard (So.)

#22 Tyrese Haliburton: 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard (So.)

#23 Nate Schuster: 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard (So.)

#24 Terrence Lewis: 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Eric Steyer: 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard (R-So.)

#33 Solomon Young: 6-foot-8, 242-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#34 Nate Jenkins: 6-foot-2, 199-pound guard (Fr.)

#45 Rasir Bolton: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (So.)

Record: 11-14

Home Record: 10-4

Away: 0-8

Neutral Record: 1-2

Big 12: 4-8

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Mississippi Valley State, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game), Alabama (Battle 4 Atlantis), Kansas City, Seton Hall (Big 12/Big East Challenge), Purdue Fort Wayne, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas

Losses: @ Oregon State, Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis), Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis), Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), Florida A&M, @ TCU, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Texas Tech, @ Auburn (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, @ Oklahoma

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, West Virginia, @ Kansas State

Scoring Leaders:

Rasir Bolton: 14.7

Solomon Young: 9.4

Prentiss Nixon: 8.5

Rebounding Leaders:

Michael Jacobson: 5.6

George Conditt IV: 5.1

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

George Conditt IV: 76-of-133 (57.1%)

Solomon Young: 92-of-173 (53.2%)

Michael Jacobson: 70-of-165 (42.4%)

Rasir Bolton: 118-of-289 (40.8%)

Prentiss Nixon: 75-of-219 (34.2%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Terrence Lewis: 12-of-31 (38.7%)

Rasir Bolton: 38-of-115 (33.0%)

Tre Jackson: 20-of-63 (31.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Rasir Bolton: 93-of-113 (82.3%)

Solomon Young: 50-of-62 (80.6%)

Prentiss Nixon: 36-of-52 (69.2%)

Iowa State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,845 (73.8 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +1.9

Field Goal %: 44.5(672-of-1,511)

FG: Per Game: 26.9

3-Point FG %: 31.9 (184-of-577)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4

Free-throw %: 74.4 (317-of-426)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.7

Rebounds: 872 (34.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -1.6

Assists: 367 (14.7 per game)

Turnovers: 323 (12.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 192 (7.7 per game)

Blocks: 111 (4.4 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,797 (71.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 44.1 (663-of-1,505)

FG: Per Game: 26.5

3-Point FG %: 35.9 (202-of-563)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.1

Free-throw %: 67.4 (269-of-399)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.8

Rebounds: 913 (36.5 per game)

Assists: 322 (12.9 per game)

Turnovers: 377 (15.1 per game)

Steals: 180 (7.2 per game)

Blocks: 71 (2.8 per game)