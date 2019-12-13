No. 2 Kansas and Kansas City will meet at the Sprint Center late on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Kansas City Roos:

#0 Zion Williams: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Rob Whitfield: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Sr.)

#3 Brandon McKissic: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Jahshire Hardnett: 5-foot-11, 193-pound guard (Sr.)

#5 Jordan Giles: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#11 Franck Kamgain: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)

#12 Maks Klanjscek: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Josiah Allick: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#25 Javan White: 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward (Sr.)

#33 Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#35 Brandon Suggs: 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward (R-Jr.)

Fofo Adetogun: 6-foot-1, 189-pound guard (RS)

Malik Cherry: 6-foot-0, 178-pound guard (RS)

Jacob Johnson: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (RS)

Sam Martin: 6-foot-0, 185-pound guard (RS)

Demarius Pitts: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (RS)

Record: 5-6

Home Record: 3-0

Away: 0-5

Neutral Record: 2-1

WAC: 0-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Avila, Bacone College, George Washington (The Island of Bahamas Showcase), East Carolina (The Island of Bahamas Showcase), Western Illinois

Losses: @ Oklahoma State, @ Drake, @ Milwaukee, Liberty, @ Iowa State, @ McNeese State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Toledo, @ South Dakota, Seattle U, Utah Valley, @ UT Rio Grande Valley, @ New Mexico State, CSU Bakersfield, Grand Canyon, @ California Baptist, Crowley’s Ridge, @ Chicago State, UT Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico State, @ Grand Canyon, @ CSU Bakersfield, California Baptist, Chicago State, @ Utah Valley, @ Seattle U

Scoring Leaders:

Javan White: 12.0

Brandon McKissic: 9.3

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 9.1

Rob Whitfield: 8.8

Jahshire Hardnett: 8.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Javan White: 7.5

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 4.1

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 39-of-77 (50.6%)

Jordan Giles: 28-of-56 (50.0%)

Brandon McKissic: 39-of-78 (50.0%)

Javan White: 55-of-117 (47.0%)

Rob Whitfield: 32-of-90 (35.6%)

Jahshire Hardnett: 30-of-85 (35.3%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Brandon McKissic: 11-of-28 (39.3%)

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 7-of-19 (36.8%)

Maks Klanjseck: 7-of-19 (36.8%)

Rob Whitfield: 22-of-63 (34.9%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jahshire Hardnett: 17-of-18 (94.4%)

Rob Whitfield: 11-of-13 (84.6%)

Jordan Giles: 13-of-18 (72.2%)

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr.: 15-of-22 (68.2%)

Javan White: 20-of-32 (62.5%)

Kansas City: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 773 (70.3 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +4.9

Field Goal %: 44.9 (292-of-650)

FG: Per Game: 26.5

3-Point FG %: 32.6 (70-of-215)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.4

Free-throw %: 70.0 (119-of-170)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.8

Rebounds: 364 (33.1 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +0.1

Assists: 147 (13.4 per game)

Turnovers: 149 (13.5 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 103 (9.4 per game)

Blocks: 36 (3.3 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 719 (65.4 PPG)

Field Goal %: 42.9 (239-of-557)

FG: Per Game: 21.7

3-Point FG %: 31.2 (58-of-186)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.3

Free-throw %: 78.5 (183-of-233)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.6

Rebounds: 363 (33.0 per game)

Assists: 122 (11.1 per game)

Turnovers: 182 (16.5 per game)

Steals: 64 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 55 (5.0 per game)