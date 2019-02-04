No. 13 Kansas travels to Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday to face Kansas State

A closer look at the Kansas State Wildcats:

#00 Mike McGuirl: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)

#1 Shaun Neal-Williams: 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Cartier Diarra: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (R-So.)

#3 Kamu Stokes: 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Goodnews Kpegeol: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Barry Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Sr.)

#14 Makol Mawien: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Xavier Sneed: 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

#21 James Love III: 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward (R-So.)

#23 Austin Rice: 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward (Jr.)

#23 Pierson McAtee: 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward (Jr.)

#32 Dean Wade: 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward (Sr.)

#34 Levi Stockard III: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (So.)

Record: 16-5

Home Record: 10-1

Away: 3-4

Neutral Record: 3-0

Big 12: 6-2

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Denver, Eastern Kentucky (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam), Penn (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam), Missouri (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam), Lehigh, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt (Wildcat Classic), George Mason, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma State

Losses: @ Marquette, @ Tulsa, Texas, @ Texas Tech, @ Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Texas, Iowa State, @ West Virginia, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma

Scoring Leaders:

Barry Brown, Jr.: 15.2

Dean Wade: 13.6

Kamu Stokes: 10.2

Xavier Sneed: 9.7

Rebounding Leaders:

Dean Wade: 6.6

Xavier Sneed: 5.6

Makol Mawien: 4.4

Barry Brown, Jr.: 4.2

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Makol Mawien: 56-of-108 (51.9%)

Dean Wade: 70-of-139 (50.4%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 116-of-267 (43.4%)

Xavier Sneed: 63-of-163 (38.7%)

Cartier Diarra: 36-of-97 (37.1%)

Kamau Stokes: 63-of-174 (36.2%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Dean Wade: 11-of-27 (40.7%)

Kamau Stokes: 35-of-102 (34.3%)

Xavier Sneed: 26-of-79 (32.9%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 22-of-77 (28.6%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Dean Wade: 39-of-47 (83.0%)

Kamau Stokes: 33-of-44 (75.0%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 50-of-69 (72.5%)

Cartier Diarra: 28-of-41 (68.3%)

Kansas State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,292 (64.6 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.8

Field Goal %: 42.2 (469-of-1,112)

3-Point FG %: 30.7 (123-of-401)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.2

Free-throw %: 65.3 (231-of-354)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.6

Rebounds: 693 (34.7 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +3.0

Assists: 268 (13.4 per game)

Turnovers: 242 (12.1 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 152 (7.6 per game)

Blocks: 40 (2.0 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,176 (58.8 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.8 (412-of-1,011)

3-Point FG %: 30.5 (138-of-452)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.9

Free-throw %: 66.7 (214-of-321)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.7

Rebounds: 633 (31.7 per game)

Assists: 224 (11.2 per game)

Turnovers: 309 (15.5 per game)

Steals: 131 (6.6 per game)

Blocks: 52 (2.6 per game)