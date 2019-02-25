No. 14 Kansas returns home to face No. 23 Kansas State on Monday night.

A closer look at the Kansas State Wildcats:

#00 Mike McGuirl: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)

#1 Shaun Neal-Williams: 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Cartier Diarra: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (R-So.)

#3 Kamau Stokes: 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Goodnews Kpegeol: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Barry Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Sr.)

#14 Makol Mawien: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Xavier Sneed: 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward (Jr.)

#21 James Love, III: 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward (R-So.)

#23 Austin Trice: 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward (Jr.)

#24 Pierson McAtee: 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward (Jr.)

#32 Dean Wade: 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward (Sr.)

Record: 21-6

Home Record: 12-2

Away: 6-4

Neutral Record: 3-0

Big 12: 11-3

National Ranking: 23

Wins: Kennesaw State, Denver, Eastern Kentucky (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam), Penn (U.S. Islands Paradise Jam), Missouri (U.S. Islands Paradise Jam), Lehigh, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt, George Mason, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Oklahoma State

Losses: @ Marquette, @ Tulsa, Texas, @ Texas Tech, @ Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Iowa State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma

Scoring Leaders:

Barry Brown, Jr.: 15.7

Dean Wade: 13.6

Kamau Stokes: 10.2

Xavier Sneed: 10.0

Rebounding Leaders:

Dean Wade: 6.6

Xavier Sneed: 5.6

Makol Mawien: 4.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Makol Mawien: 68-of-131 (51.9%)

Dean Wade: 97-of-192 (50.5%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 147-of-321 (45.8%)

Cartier Diarra: 45-of-114 (39.5%)

Xavier Sneed: 81-of-212 (38.2%)

Kamau Stokes: 78-of-211 (37.0%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Dean Wade: 16-of-39 (41.0%)

Kamau Stokes: 45-of-126 (35.7%)

Xavier Sneed: 35-of-105 (33.3%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 35-of-106 (33.0%)

Cartier Diarra: 20-of-61 (32.8%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Dean Wade: 49-of-61 (80.3%)

Kamau Stokes: 43-of-58 (74.1%)

Cartier Diarra: 35-of-49 (71.4%)

Makol Mawien: 29-of-42 (69.0%)

Barry Brown, Jr.: 63-of-94 (67.0%)

Kansas State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,646 (65.8 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.6

Field Goal %: 43.0 (592-of-1,377)

3-Point FG %: 33.1 (171-of-516)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8

Free-throw %: 65.7 (291-of-443)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.6

Rebounds: 845 (33.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.2

Assists: 346 (13.8 per game)

Turnovers: 294 (11.8 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 185 (7.4 per game)

Blocks: 50 (2.0 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,505 (60.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.8 (533-of-1,275)

3-Point FG %: 32.2 (180-of-559)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2

Free-throw %: 65.7 (259-of-394)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.4

Rebounds: 790 (31.6 per game)

Assists: 290 (11.6 per game)

Turnovers: 375 (15.0 per game)

Steals: 160 (6.4 per game)

Blocks: 68 (2.7 per game)