A closer look at the Kansas State Wildcats
No. 14 Kansas returns home to face No. 23 Kansas State on Monday night.
#00 Mike McGuirl: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)
#1 Shaun Neal-Williams: 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard (Fr.)
#2 Cartier Diarra: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (R-So.)
#3 Kamau Stokes: 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard (Sr.)
#4 Goodnews Kpegeol: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Barry Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Sr.)
#14 Makol Mawien: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (Jr.)
#20 Xavier Sneed: 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward (Jr.)
#21 James Love, III: 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward (R-So.)
#23 Austin Trice: 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward (Jr.)
#24 Pierson McAtee: 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward (Jr.)
#32 Dean Wade: 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward (Sr.)
Record: 21-6
Home Record: 12-2
Away: 6-4
Neutral Record: 3-0
Big 12: 11-3
National Ranking: 23
Wins: Kennesaw State, Denver, Eastern Kentucky (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam), Penn (U.S. Islands Paradise Jam), Missouri (U.S. Islands Paradise Jam), Lehigh, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt, George Mason, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Texas, @ West Virginia, Oklahoma State
Losses: @ Marquette, @ Tulsa, Texas, @ Texas Tech, @ Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Iowa State
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Baylor, @ TCU, Oklahoma
Scoring Leaders:
Barry Brown, Jr.: 15.7
Dean Wade: 13.6
Kamau Stokes: 10.2
Xavier Sneed: 10.0
Rebounding Leaders:
Dean Wade: 6.6
Xavier Sneed: 5.6
Makol Mawien: 4.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Makol Mawien: 68-of-131 (51.9%)
Dean Wade: 97-of-192 (50.5%)
Barry Brown, Jr.: 147-of-321 (45.8%)
Cartier Diarra: 45-of-114 (39.5%)
Xavier Sneed: 81-of-212 (38.2%)
Kamau Stokes: 78-of-211 (37.0%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Dean Wade: 16-of-39 (41.0%)
Kamau Stokes: 45-of-126 (35.7%)
Xavier Sneed: 35-of-105 (33.3%)
Barry Brown, Jr.: 35-of-106 (33.0%)
Cartier Diarra: 20-of-61 (32.8%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Dean Wade: 49-of-61 (80.3%)
Kamau Stokes: 43-of-58 (74.1%)
Cartier Diarra: 35-of-49 (71.4%)
Makol Mawien: 29-of-42 (69.0%)
Barry Brown, Jr.: 63-of-94 (67.0%)
Kansas State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,646 (65.8 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +5.6
Field Goal %: 43.0 (592-of-1,377)
3-Point FG %: 33.1 (171-of-516)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8
Free-throw %: 65.7 (291-of-443)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.6
Rebounds: 845 (33.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +2.2
Assists: 346 (13.8 per game)
Turnovers: 294 (11.8 per game)
Turnover Margin: +3.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2
Steals: 185 (7.4 per game)
Blocks: 50 (2.0 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,505 (60.2 PPG)
Field Goal %: 41.8 (533-of-1,275)
3-Point FG %: 32.2 (180-of-559)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2
Free-throw %: 65.7 (259-of-394)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.4
Rebounds: 790 (31.6 per game)
Assists: 290 (11.6 per game)
Turnovers: 375 (15.0 per game)
Steals: 160 (6.4 per game)
Blocks: 68 (2.7 per game)