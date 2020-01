No. 6 Kansas returns home to face Kansas State on Tuesday night.

A closer look at the Kansas State Wildcats:

#00 Mike McGuirl: 6-foot-2 guard (Jr.)

#2 Cartier Diarra: 6-foot-4 guard (R-Jr.)

#3 DaJuan Gordon: 6-foot-4 guard (Fr.)

#4 David Sloan: 6-foot-0 guard (Jr.)

#11 Antonio Gordon: 6-foot-9 forward (Fr.)

#14 Makol Mawien: 6-foot-9 forward (Sr.)

#20 Xavier Sneed: 6-foot-5 forward (Sr.)

#21 James Love III: 6-foot-11, forward (R-Jr.)

#23 Montavious Murphy: 6-foot-9 forward (Fr.)

#24 Pierson McAtee: 6-foot-6 forward (Sr.)

#34 Levi Stockard III: 6-foot-8 forward (Jr.)

#35 Joe Petrakis: 6-foot-9 forward (So.)

#45 Nigel Shadd: 6-foot-9 forward (R-So.)

Record: 8-9

Home Record: 7-4

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 0-3

Big 12: 1-4

National Ranking: NR

Wins: North Dakota State, @ UNLV, Monmouth, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Alabama State, Tulsa, West Virginia

Losses: Pittsburgh (Rocket Mortgage By Quicken Loan Fort Myers Tipoff), Bradley (Rocket Mortgage By Quicken Loan Fort Myers Tipoff), Marquette, Mississippi State (Never Forget Tribute Classic), St. Louis (Wildcat Classic), @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Texas, Texas Tech

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Alabama (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Oklahoma, @ West Virginia, Baylor, @ Iowa State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, @ Texas Tech, Texas, @ Baylor, Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Iowa State

Scoring Leaders:

Xavier Sneed: 14.6

Cartier Diarra: 12.6

Makol Mawien: 7.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Xavier Sneed: 5.0

Makol Mawien: 4.4

Antonio Gordon: 4.4

Cartier Diarra: 4.3

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Levi Stockard III: 30-of-59 (50.8%)

DaJuan Gordon: 40-of-88 (45.5%)

Mike McGuirl: 30-of-68 (44.1%)

Makol Mawien: 42-of-96 (43.8%)

Cartier Diarra: 71-of-172 (41.3%)

Xavier Sneed: 73-of-185 (39.5%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:



Mike McGuirl: 20-of-44 (45.5%0

David Sloan: 8-of-22 (36.4%)

DaJuan Gordon: 12-of-36 (33.3%)

Xavier Sneed: 31-of-95 (32.6%)

Cartier Diarra: 22-of-76 (28.9%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Levi Stockard III: 20-of-25 (80.0%)

Makol Mawien: 27-of-35 (77.1%)

Xavier Sneed: 56-of-78 (71.8%)

Kansas State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,032 (64.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +2.7

Field Goal %: 41.7 (360-of-863)

3-Point FG %: 32.3 (113-of-350)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.1

Free-throw %: 66.6 (199-of-299)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.4

Rebounds: 536 (33.5 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -1.4

Assists: 216 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 235 (14.7per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 137 (8.6 per game)

Blocks: 47 (2.9 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 989 (61.8 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.9 (345-of-844)

3-Point FG %: 32.7 (105-of-321)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.6

Free-throw %: 67.6 (194-of-287)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.1

Rebounds: 559 (34.9 per game)

Assists: 174 (10.9 per game)

Turnovers: 269 (16.8 per game)

Steals: 114 (7.1 per game

Blocks: 55 (3.4 per game)