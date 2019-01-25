No. 9 Kansas and No. 8 Kentucky will battle in the Big 12/SEC challenge in Lexington on Saturday.

A closer look at the Kentucky Wildcats:

#2 Ashton Hagans: 6-foot-3, 192-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Keldon Johnson: 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Nick Richards: 6-foot-11, 244-pound forward (So.)

#5 Immanuel Quickley: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jonny David: 6-foot-2, 188-pound guard (Sr.)

#12 Brad Calipari: 6-foot-0, 179-pound guard (Jr.)

#13 Jemarl Baker, Jr.: 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#14 Tyler Herro: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#21 Zan Payne: 6-foot-4, 240-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#22 Reid Travis: 6-foot-8, 238-pound forward (GR)

#23 EJ Montgomery: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#25 PJ Washington: 6-foot-8, 228-pound forward (So.)

Record: 15-3

Home Record: 11-0

Away: 3-1

Neutral Record: 1-2

SEC: 5-1

National Ranking: 8

Wins: Southern Illinois, University of North Dakota, Virginia Military Institute, Winthrop University, Tennessee State University, Monmouth University, UNC Greensboro, Utah, North Carolina, @ Louisville, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, @ Georgia, @ Auburn, Mississippi State

Losses: Duke (Champions Classic), Seton Hall (Citi Hoops Classic), @ Alabama

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Vanderbilt, @ Florida, South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee, @ Missouri, Auburn, Arkansas, @ Tennessee, @ Mississippi, Florida

Scoring Leaders:

Keldon Johnson: 14.6

Tyler Herro: 13.7

Reid Travis: 12.6

PJ Washington: 12.3

Rebounding Leaders:

PJ Washington: 7.8

Reid Travis: 6.7

Keldon Johnson: 5.1

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Reid Travis: 77-of-145 (53.1%)

PJ Washington: 79-of-152 (52.0%)

Keldon Johnson: 88-of-173 (50.9%)

Ashton Hagans: 49-of-104 (47.1%)

Tyler Herro: 88-of-194 (35.6%)

3-Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

PJ Washington: 14-of-34 (41.2%)

Keldon Johnson: 23-of-60 (38.3%)

Immanuel Quickley: 16-of-44 (36.4%)

Tyler Herro: 32-of-90 (35.6%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Tyler Herro: 39-of-43 (90.7%)

Immanuel Quickley: 36-of-44 (81.8%)

Ashton Hagans: 32-of-41 (78.0%)

Keldon Johnson: 63-of-86 (73.3%)

Reid Travis: 67-of-93 (72.0%)

PJ Washington: 50-of-74 (67.6%)

Kentucky: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,440 (80.0 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +12.5

Field Goal %: 48.6 (501-of-1,030)

3-Point FG %: 35.7 (110-of-308)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.1

Free-throw %: 75.1 (328-of-437)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 18.2

Rebounds: 689 (38.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +9.5

Assists: 257 (14.3 per game)

Turnovers: 247 (13.7 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 125 (6.9 per game)

Blocks: 95 (5.3 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,215 (67.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.5 (435-of-1,049)

3-Point FG %: 35.8 (146-of-408)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.1

Free-throw %: 70.6 (199-of-282)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.1

Rebounds: 518 (28.8 per game)

Assists: 209 (11.6 per game)

Turnovers: 267 (14.8 per game)

Steals: 102 (5.7 per game)

Blocks: 54 (3.0 per game)