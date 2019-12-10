News More News
A closer look at the Milwaukee Panthers

Te'Jon Lucas averages a team-high 15 points per game for Milwaukee
#1 DeAndre Abram: 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#2 Harrison Henderson: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward/center (R-Jr.)

#3 Te’Jon Lucas: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#4 Wil Sessoms: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward/center (Sr.)

#5 C.J. Wilbourn: 6-foot-7, 233-pound forward/center (Fr.)

#10 Arturro Bingham: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (So.)

#11 Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr. 6-foot-7, 227-pound forward (Jr.)

#12 Amir Allen: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward/center (Jr.)

#13 Courtney Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#14 Tyler Ellingson: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#15 Ryan Waddell: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Darius Roy: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Lincoln Wieseman: 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward (Gr.)

#22 Shae Mitchell: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward

#24 Josh Thomas: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Jamar Madge, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (So.)

#34 Tyler Behrendt: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 5-4

Home Record: 4-1

Away: 0-1

Neutral Record: 1-2

Horizon: 0-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Concordia Wisconsin, Wisconsin Lutheran, UMKC, North Dakota, Morgan State (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase)

Losses: Western Michigan, Rice (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), George Washington (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), @ Drake

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Eastern Illinois, @ Wisconsin, @ Northern Kentucky, @ Wright State, IUPUI, UIC, @ Green Bay, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, @ Youngstown State, @ Cleveland State, Wright State, Northern Kentucky, @ UIC, @ IUPUI, Green Bay, @ Oakland, @ Detroit Mercy, Cleveland State, Youngstown State

Scoring Leaders:

Te’Jon Lucas: 15.0

Darius Roy: 13.9

Josh Thomas: 12.0

DeAndre Abram: 10.8

Amir Allen: 6.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr: 7.0

Amir Allen: 5.4

Te’Jon Lucas: 5.3

DeAndre Abram: 5.2


Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr., leads the way with 7.0 rebounds per game for the Panthers
Assist Leaders:

Te’Jon Lucas: 36

Darius Roy: 30

Josh Thomas: 17

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Amir Allen: 18-of-27 (66.7%)

Will Sessoms: 14-of-30 (46.7%)

Josh Thomas: 46-of-99 (46.5%)

Te’Jon Lucas: 36-of-85 (42.4%)

Harrison Henderson: 13-of-32 (40.6%)

Darius Roy: 39-of-103 (37.9%)

DeAndre Abram: 36-of-95 (37.9%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Maddox Daniels: 7-of-12 (58.3%)

D’Shawn Schwartz: 10-of-20 (50.0%)

Tyler Bey: 4-of-10 (40.0%)

Lucas Siewert: 7-of-21 (33.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Shae Mitchell: 7-of-15 (46.7%)

DeAndre Abram: 21-of-54 (38.9%)

Darius Roy: 14-of-41 (34.1%)

Te’Jon Lucas: 10-of-30 (33.3%)

Milwaukee: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 672 (74.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +7.4

Field Goal %: 41.9 (240-of-573)

FG: Per Game: 26.7

3-Point FG %: 33.5 (72-of-215)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.0

Free-throw %: 64.5 (120-of-186)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3

Rebounds: 359 (39.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +3.0

Assists: 112 (12.4 per game)

Turnovers: 125 (13.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 50 (5.6 per game)

Blocks: 31 (3.4 per game)

As a team, Milwaukee is 0-1 on the road this season
Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 606 (67.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 39.4 (195-of-495)

FG: Per Game: 21.7

3-Point FG %: 32.1 (61-of-190)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8

Free-throw %: 71.4 (155-of-217)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2

Rebounds: 332 (36.9 per game)

Assists: 103 (11.4 per game)

Turnovers: 1150 (16.7 per game)

Steals: 48 (5.3 per game)

Blocks: 34 (3.8 per game)

