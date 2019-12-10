A closer look at the Milwaukee Panthers:

#1 DeAndre Abram: 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#2 Harrison Henderson: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward/center (R-Jr.)

#3 Te’Jon Lucas: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#4 Wil Sessoms: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward/center (Sr.)

#5 C.J. Wilbourn: 6-foot-7, 233-pound forward/center (Fr.)

#10 Arturro Bingham: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (So.)

#11 Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr. 6-foot-7, 227-pound forward (Jr.)

#12 Amir Allen: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward/center (Jr.)

#13 Courtney Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#14 Tyler Ellingson: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#15 Ryan Waddell: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Darius Roy: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Lincoln Wieseman: 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward (Gr.)

#22 Shae Mitchell: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward

#24 Josh Thomas: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Jamar Madge, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (So.)

#34 Tyler Behrendt: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 5-4

Home Record: 4-1

Away: 0-1

Neutral Record: 1-2

Horizon: 0-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Concordia Wisconsin, Wisconsin Lutheran, UMKC, North Dakota, Morgan State (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase)

Losses: Western Michigan, Rice (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), George Washington (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), @ Drake

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Eastern Illinois, @ Wisconsin, @ Northern Kentucky, @ Wright State, IUPUI, UIC, @ Green Bay, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, @ Youngstown State, @ Cleveland State, Wright State, Northern Kentucky, @ UIC, @ IUPUI, Green Bay, @ Oakland, @ Detroit Mercy, Cleveland State, Youngstown State

Scoring Leaders:

Te’Jon Lucas: 15.0

Darius Roy: 13.9

Josh Thomas: 12.0

DeAndre Abram: 10.8

Amir Allen: 6.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr: 7.0

Amir Allen: 5.4

Te’Jon Lucas: 5.3

DeAndre Abram: 5.2



