A closer look at the Milwaukee Panthers
A closer look at the Milwaukee Panthers:
#1 DeAndre Abram: 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#2 Harrison Henderson: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward/center (R-Jr.)
#3 Te’Jon Lucas: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#4 Wil Sessoms: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward/center (Sr.)
#5 C.J. Wilbourn: 6-foot-7, 233-pound forward/center (Fr.)
#10 Arturro Bingham: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (So.)
#11 Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr. 6-foot-7, 227-pound forward (Jr.)
#12 Amir Allen: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward/center (Jr.)
#13 Courtney Brown, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#14 Tyler Ellingson: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (Fr.)
#15 Ryan Waddell: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#20 Darius Roy: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Sr.)
#21 Lincoln Wieseman: 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward (Gr.)
#22 Shae Mitchell: 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward
#24 Josh Thomas: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#25 Jamar Madge, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (So.)
#34 Tyler Behrendt: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
Record: 5-4
Home Record: 4-1
Away: 0-1
Neutral Record: 1-2
Horizon: 0-0
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Concordia Wisconsin, Wisconsin Lutheran, UMKC, North Dakota, Morgan State (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase)
Losses: Western Michigan, Rice (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), George Washington (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase), @ Drake
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Eastern Illinois, @ Wisconsin, @ Northern Kentucky, @ Wright State, IUPUI, UIC, @ Green Bay, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, @ Youngstown State, @ Cleveland State, Wright State, Northern Kentucky, @ UIC, @ IUPUI, Green Bay, @ Oakland, @ Detroit Mercy, Cleveland State, Youngstown State
Scoring Leaders:
Te’Jon Lucas: 15.0
Darius Roy: 13.9
Josh Thomas: 12.0
DeAndre Abram: 10.8
Amir Allen: 6.1
Rebounding Leaders:
Bobby Arthur-Williams, Jr: 7.0
Amir Allen: 5.4
Te’Jon Lucas: 5.3
DeAndre Abram: 5.2
Assist Leaders:
Te’Jon Lucas: 36
Darius Roy: 30
Josh Thomas: 17
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Amir Allen: 18-of-27 (66.7%)
Will Sessoms: 14-of-30 (46.7%)
Josh Thomas: 46-of-99 (46.5%)
Te’Jon Lucas: 36-of-85 (42.4%)
Harrison Henderson: 13-of-32 (40.6%)
Darius Roy: 39-of-103 (37.9%)
DeAndre Abram: 36-of-95 (37.9%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Maddox Daniels: 7-of-12 (58.3%)
D’Shawn Schwartz: 10-of-20 (50.0%)
Tyler Bey: 4-of-10 (40.0%)
Lucas Siewert: 7-of-21 (33.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Shae Mitchell: 7-of-15 (46.7%)
DeAndre Abram: 21-of-54 (38.9%)
Darius Roy: 14-of-41 (34.1%)
Te’Jon Lucas: 10-of-30 (33.3%)
Milwaukee: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 672 (74.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +7.4
Field Goal %: 41.9 (240-of-573)
FG: Per Game: 26.7
3-Point FG %: 33.5 (72-of-215)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.0
Free-throw %: 64.5 (120-of-186)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3
Rebounds: 359 (39.9 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +3.0
Assists: 112 (12.4 per game)
Turnovers: 125 (13.9 per game)
Turnover Margin: +2.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9
Steals: 50 (5.6 per game)
Blocks: 31 (3.4 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 606 (67.3 PPG)
Field Goal %: 39.4 (195-of-495)
FG: Per Game: 21.7
3-Point FG %: 32.1 (61-of-190)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8
Free-throw %: 71.4 (155-of-217)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2
Rebounds: 332 (36.9 per game)
Assists: 103 (11.4 per game)
Turnovers: 1150 (16.7 per game)
Steals: 48 (5.3 per game)
Blocks: 34 (3.8 per game)