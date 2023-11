On Tuesday night, No. 1 Kansas and No. 4 Marquette will square off in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. The Golden Eagles advanced to the semifinals by defeating UCLA, 71-69 on Monday night. In advancing to face Kansas, Marquette was led by David Joplin (19), Oso Ighodaro (14), Kam Jones (12), and Tyler Kolek (9).





For a closer look at the No. 4 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles, click here.