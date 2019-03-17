A closer look at the Northeastern Huskies
Kansas is set to open up NCAA Tournament play against Northeastern on Thursday afternoon.
A closer look at the Northeastern Huskies:
#00 Jason Strong: 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward (R-Fr.)
#1 Shawn Occeus: 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard (Jr.)
#4 Vasa Pusica: 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#10 Greg Eboigbodin: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)
#11 Jeremy Miller: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
#12 Jordan Roland: 6-foot-1, 171-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#13 Myles Franklin: 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard (So.)
#14 Maxime Boursiquot: 6-foot-5, 211-pound guard/forward (Jr.)
#20 Bolden Brace: 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard (Jr.)
#22 Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 6-foot-1, 203-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#Shaquille Walters: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard/forward (So.)
#30 Anthony Green: 6-foot-10, 252-pound center (Sr.)
#33 Tomas Murphy: 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward (So.)
Record: 23-10
Home Record: 11-2
Away: 8-6
Neutral Record: 4-2
CAA: 14-4
National Ranking: NR
Wins: @ Harvard, Alabama (Gildan Charleston Classic), @ Bucknell, Eastern Michigan, Oakland, St. Bonaventure, Drexel, @ Elon, @ Williams & Mary, College of Charleston, UNCW, @ James Madison, Hofstra, Williams & Mary, Elon, @ UNCW, James Madison, Towson, @ Delaware, @ Drexel, UNCW (CAA Tournament), College of Charleston (CAA Tournament), Hofstra (CAA Tournament)
Losses: Boston University, Virginia Tech (Gildan Charleston Classic), Davidson (Gildan Charleston Classic), Davidson (Gildan Charleston Classic), @ Syracuse, @ Vermont, Delaware, @ Hofstra, @ Towson, @ College of Charleston,
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)
Scoring Leaders:
Vasa Pusica: 17.8
Jordan Roland: 14.7
Shawn Occeus: 10.1
Bolden Brace: 10.0
Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 9.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Bolden Brace: 6.0
Anthony Green: 5.4
Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 4.8
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Anthony Green: 119-of-174 (68.4%)
Tomas Murphy: 99-of-182 (54.4%)
Vasa Pusica: 149-of-300 (49.7%)
Bolden Brace: 110-of-230 (47.8%)
Jordan Roland: 162-of-357 (45.4%)
Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 96-of-231 (41.6%)
Shawn Occeus: 49-of-124 (39.5%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Tomas Murphy: 12-of-26 (46.2%)
Bolden Brace: 56-of-135 (41.5%)
Jordan Roland: 97-of-238 (40.8%)
Vasa Pusica: 57-of-142 (40.1%)
Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 55-of-140 (39.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jordan Roland: 65-of-72 (90.3%)
Vasa Pusica: 107-of-127 (84.3%)
Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 77-of-94 (81.9%)
Bolden Brace: 55-of-70 (78.6%)
Tomas Murphy: 37-of-50 (74.0%)
Northeastern: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 2,511 (76.1 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +5.8
Field Goal %: 48.2 (864-of-1,791)
3-Point FG %: 38.8 (322-of-830)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.8
Free-throw %: 75.1 (461-of-614)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.0
Rebounds: 1,048 (31.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +0.2
Assists: 473 (14.3 per game)
Turnovers: 371 (11.2 per game)
Turnover Margin: 0.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.3
Steals: 203 (6.2 per game)
Blocks: 71 (2.2 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 2,319 (0.3 PPG)
Field Goal %: 45.7 (855-of-1,8701)
3-Point FG %: 33.6 (226-of-672)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8
Free-throw %: 73.1 (383-of-524)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.6
Rebounds: 1,044 (31.6 per game)
Assists: 391 (11.8 per game)
Turnovers: 371 (11.2 per game)
Steals: 179 (5.4 per game)
Blocks: 69 (2.1 per game)