Kansas is set to open up NCAA Tournament play against Northeastern on Thursday afternoon.

A closer look at the Northeastern Huskies:

#00 Jason Strong: 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#1 Shawn Occeus: 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Vasa Pusica: 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#10 Greg Eboigbodin: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)

#11 Jeremy Miller: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#12 Jordan Roland: 6-foot-1, 171-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#13 Myles Franklin: 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard (So.)

#14 Maxime Boursiquot: 6-foot-5, 211-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

#20 Bolden Brace: 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 6-foot-1, 203-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#Shaquille Walters: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard/forward (So.)

#30 Anthony Green: 6-foot-10, 252-pound center (Sr.)

#33 Tomas Murphy: 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward (So.)

Record: 23-10

Home Record: 11-2

Away: 8-6

Neutral Record: 4-2

CAA: 14-4

National Ranking: NR

Wins: @ Harvard, Alabama (Gildan Charleston Classic), @ Bucknell, Eastern Michigan, Oakland, St. Bonaventure, Drexel, @ Elon, @ Williams & Mary, College of Charleston, UNCW, @ James Madison, Hofstra, Williams & Mary, Elon, @ UNCW, James Madison, Towson, @ Delaware, @ Drexel, UNCW (CAA Tournament), College of Charleston (CAA Tournament), Hofstra (CAA Tournament)

Losses: Boston University, Virginia Tech (Gildan Charleston Classic), Davidson (Gildan Charleston Classic), Davidson (Gildan Charleston Classic), @ Syracuse, @ Vermont, Delaware, @ Hofstra, @ Towson, @ College of Charleston,

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)

Scoring Leaders:

Vasa Pusica: 17.8

Jordan Roland: 14.7

Shawn Occeus: 10.1

Bolden Brace: 10.0

Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 9.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Bolden Brace: 6.0

Anthony Green: 5.4

Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 4.8

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Anthony Green: 119-of-174 (68.4%)

Tomas Murphy: 99-of-182 (54.4%)

Vasa Pusica: 149-of-300 (49.7%)

Bolden Brace: 110-of-230 (47.8%)

Jordan Roland: 162-of-357 (45.4%)

Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 96-of-231 (41.6%)

Shawn Occeus: 49-of-124 (39.5%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tomas Murphy: 12-of-26 (46.2%)

Bolden Brace: 56-of-135 (41.5%)

Jordan Roland: 97-of-238 (40.8%)

Vasa Pusica: 57-of-142 (40.1%)

Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 55-of-140 (39.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jordan Roland: 65-of-72 (90.3%)

Vasa Pusica: 107-of-127 (84.3%)

Donnell Gresham, Jr.: 77-of-94 (81.9%)

Bolden Brace: 55-of-70 (78.6%)

Tomas Murphy: 37-of-50 (74.0%)

Northeastern: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,511 (76.1 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.8

Field Goal %: 48.2 (864-of-1,791)

3-Point FG %: 38.8 (322-of-830)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.8

Free-throw %: 75.1 (461-of-614)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.0

Rebounds: 1,048 (31.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +0.2

Assists: 473 (14.3 per game)

Turnovers: 371 (11.2 per game)

Turnover Margin: 0.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.3

Steals: 203 (6.2 per game)

Blocks: 71 (2.2 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,319 (0.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 45.7 (855-of-1,8701)

3-Point FG %: 33.6 (226-of-672)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.8

Free-throw %: 73.1 (383-of-524)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.6

Rebounds: 1,044 (31.6 per game)

Assists: 391 (11.8 per game)

Turnovers: 371 (11.2 per game)

Steals: 179 (5.4 per game)

Blocks: 69 (2.1 per game)