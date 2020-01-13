A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:
No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma will meet in Norman on Tuesday night.
#0 Victor Iwuakor: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Jalen Hill: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#2 Corbin Merritt: 6-foot-9, 245-pound center (R-So.)
#11 De’Vion Harmon: 6-foot-1, 201-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#13 Anyang Garang: 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward (Fr.)
#15 Alondes Williams: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard (So.)
#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward (So.)
#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 231-pound forward (Jr.)
#44 Blake Seacat: 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard (Fr.)
#45 Keller Casey: 6-foot-6, 212-pound guard (Fr.)
#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward (R-Jr.)
Record: 11-4
Home Record: 6-0
Away: 2-3
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 2-1
National Ranking: NR
Wins: USTA, Minnesota, Oregon State (Phil Knight Invitational), William & Mary, Maryland Eastern Shore, Missouri (Hall of Fame Classic), @ North Texas, UFC, UTRGV, Kansas State, @ Texas
Losses: Stanford (Hall of Fame Classic), @ Wichita State, @ Creighton, @ Iowa State
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, TCU, @ Baylor, Mississippi State (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State, @ Kansas, Baylor, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Texas, @ TCU
Scoring Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 17.1
Austin Reaves: 15.9
Brady Manek: 14.6
Rebounding Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 8.7
Brady Manek: 6.1
Austin Reaves: 5.5
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 82-of-176 (46.6%)
Brady Manek: 75-of-161 (46.6%)
Austin Reaves: 73-of-178 (41.0%)
De’Vion Harmon: 42-of-104 (40.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 15-of-30 (50.0%)
Brady Manek: 34-of-83 (41.0%)
De’Vion Harman: 15-of-45 (33.3%)
Austin Reaves: 22-of-82 (26.8)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Brady Manek: 35-of-42 (82.7%)
Austin Reaves: 70-of-86 (81.4%)
De’Vion Harmon: 24-of-35 (68.6%)
Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,110 (74.0 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +4.5
Field Goal %: 43.1 (386-of-896)
FG: Per Game: 25.7
3-Point FG %: 31.8 (105-of-330)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.0
Free-throw %: 76.9 (233-of-303)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.5
Rebounds: 564 (37.6 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -0.5
Assists: 171 (11.4 per game)
Turnovers: 162 (10.8 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 96 (6.4 per game)
Blocks: 55 (3.7 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,042 (69.5 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.1 (380-of-947)
FG: Per Game: 25.3
3-Point FG %: 32.8 (141-of-430)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.4
Free-throw %: 72.7 (141-of-194)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.4
Rebounds: 572 (38.1 per game)
Assists: 184 (12.3 per game)
Turnovers: 185 (12.3 per game)
Steals: 85 (5.7 per game)
Blocks: 36 (2.4 per game)