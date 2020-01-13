No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma will meet in Norman on Tuesday night.

A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:

#0 Victor Iwuakor: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Jalen Hill: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Corbin Merritt: 6-foot-9, 245-pound center (R-So.)

#11 De’Vion Harmon: 6-foot-1, 201-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#13 Anyang Garang: 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Alondes Williams: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard (So.)

#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward (So.)

#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 231-pound forward (Jr.)

#44 Blake Seacat: 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#45 Keller Casey: 6-foot-6, 212-pound guard (Fr.)

#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward (R-Jr.)

Record: 11-4

Home Record: 6-0

Away: 2-3

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 2-1

National Ranking: NR

Wins: USTA, Minnesota, Oregon State (Phil Knight Invitational), William & Mary, Maryland Eastern Shore, Missouri (Hall of Fame Classic), @ North Texas, UFC, UTRGV, Kansas State, @ Texas

Losses: Stanford (Hall of Fame Classic), @ Wichita State, @ Creighton, @ Iowa State

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, TCU, @ Baylor, Mississippi State (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State, @ Kansas, Baylor, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Texas, @ TCU

Scoring Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 17.1

Austin Reaves: 15.9

Brady Manek: 14.6

Rebounding Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 8.7

Brady Manek: 6.1

Austin Reaves: 5.5

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 82-of-176 (46.6%)

Brady Manek: 75-of-161 (46.6%)

Austin Reaves: 73-of-178 (41.0%)

De’Vion Harmon: 42-of-104 (40.4%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 15-of-30 (50.0%)

Brady Manek: 34-of-83 (41.0%)

De’Vion Harman: 15-of-45 (33.3%)

Austin Reaves: 22-of-82 (26.8)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Brady Manek: 35-of-42 (82.7%)

Austin Reaves: 70-of-86 (81.4%)

De’Vion Harmon: 24-of-35 (68.6%)

Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,110 (74.0 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +4.5

Field Goal %: 43.1 (386-of-896)

FG: Per Game: 25.7

3-Point FG %: 31.8 (105-of-330)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.0

Free-throw %: 76.9 (233-of-303)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.5

Rebounds: 564 (37.6 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -0.5

Assists: 171 (11.4 per game)

Turnovers: 162 (10.8 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 96 (6.4 per game)

Blocks: 55 (3.7 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,042 (69.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.1 (380-of-947)

FG: Per Game: 25.3

3-Point FG %: 32.8 (141-of-430)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.4

Free-throw %: 72.7 (141-of-194)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.4

Rebounds: 572 (38.1 per game)

Assists: 184 (12.3 per game)

Turnovers: 185 (12.3 per game)

Steals: 85 (5.7 per game)

Blocks: 36 (2.4 per game)