A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:
#0 Christian James: 6-foot-4, 213-pound guard (Sr.)
#1 Rashard Odomes: 6-foot-6, 217-pound guard (Sr.)
#2 Aaron Calixte: 5-foot-11, 179-pound guard (GR)
#3 Miles Reynolds: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (GR)
#4 Jamuni McNeace: 6-foot-10, 232-pound center (Sr.)
#5 Matt Freeman: 6-foot-10, 229-pound forward (Jr.)
#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#14 Ty Lazenby: 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard (Sr.)
#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Jr.)
#22 Patrick Geha: 6-foot-5, 212-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-4, 181-pound guard (Fr.)
#30 Luke Stephenson: 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard (Sr.)
#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 237-pound forward (So.)
#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 222-pound forward (So.)
#44 Hannes Polla: 6-foot-11, 267-pound center (So.)
#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 204-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 11-1
Home Record: 5-0
Away: 2-0
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 0-0
National Ranking: 23
Wins: @ UTSA, Wofford, Florida (Battle 4 Atlantis), Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis), North Texas, Notre Dame (Jimmy V Classic), Wichita State (Oklahoma City), Southern California (Tulsa,Okla.), Creighton, @ Northwestern,
Losses: Wisconsin (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, @ Texas, @ Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), Baylor, @ West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, @ Baylor, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas, @ Kansas State,
Scoring Leaders:
Christian James: 18.5
Miles Reynolds: 10.9
Brady Manek: 10.9
Rebounding Leaders:
Brady Manek: 7.7
Christian James: 7.0
Jamuni McNeace: 5.9
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 30-of-52 (57.7%)
Jamuni McNeace: 32-of-56 (57.1%)
Christian James: 71-of-141 (50.4%)
Aaron Calixte: 36-of-77 (46.8%)
Miles Reynolds: 30-of-71 (42.3%)
Brady Manek: 41-of-102 (40.2%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Matt Freeman: 14-of-28 (50.0%)
Christian James: 27-of-69 (39.1%)
Aaron Calixte: 10-of-28 (35.7%)
Brady Manek: 17-of-52 (32.7%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Miles Reynolds: 54-of-66 (81.8%)
Christian James: 34-of-45 (75.6%)
Aaron Calixte: 13-of-18 (72.2%)
Brady Manek: 21-of-31 (67.7%)
Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 919 (76.6 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +10.5
Field Goal %: 46.1 (334-of-724)
3-Point FG %: 36.9 (87-of-236)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3
Free-throw %: 66.9 (164-of-245)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.7
Rebounds: 518 (43.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +6.0
Assists: 162 (13.5 per game)
Turnovers: 162 (13.5 per game)
Turnover Margin: -0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 69 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 51 (4.3 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 793 (66.1 PPG)
Field Goal %: 37.5 (294-of-784)
3-Point FG %: 32.1 (98-of-305)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2
Free-throw %: 61.8 (107-of-173)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.9
Rebounds: 446 (37.2 per game)
Assists: 151 (12.6 per game)
Turnovers: 154 (12.8 per game)
Steals: 79 (6.6 per game)
Blocks: 38 (3.2 per game)