A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:

#0 Christian James: 6-foot-4, 213-pound guard (Sr.)

#1 Rashard Odomes: 6-foot-6, 217-pound guard (Sr.)

#2 Aaron Calixte: 5-foot-11, 179-pound guard (GR)

#3 Miles Reynolds: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (GR)

#4 Jamuni McNeace: 6-foot-10, 232-pound center (Sr.)

#5 Matt Freeman: 6-foot-10, 229-pound forward (Jr.)

#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#14 Ty Lazenby: 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Jr.)

#22 Patrick Geha: 6-foot-5, 212-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-4, 181-pound guard (Fr.)

#30 Luke Stephenson: 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard (Sr.)

#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 237-pound forward (So.)

#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 222-pound forward (So.)

#44 Hannes Polla: 6-foot-11, 267-pound center (So.)

#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 204-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 11-1

Home Record: 5-0

Away: 2-0

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 0-0

National Ranking: 23

Wins: @ UTSA, Wofford, Florida (Battle 4 Atlantis), Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis), North Texas, Notre Dame (Jimmy V Classic), Wichita State (Oklahoma City), Southern California (Tulsa,Okla.), Creighton, @ Northwestern,

Losses: Wisconsin (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, @ Texas, @ Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), Baylor, @ West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, @ Baylor, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas, @ Kansas State,





Scoring Leaders:

Christian James: 18.5

Miles Reynolds: 10.9

Brady Manek: 10.9





Rebounding Leaders:

Brady Manek: 7.7

Christian James: 7.0

Jamuni McNeace: 5.9





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 30-of-52 (57.7%)

Jamuni McNeace: 32-of-56 (57.1%)

Christian James: 71-of-141 (50.4%)

Aaron Calixte: 36-of-77 (46.8%)

Miles Reynolds: 30-of-71 (42.3%)

Brady Manek: 41-of-102 (40.2%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Matt Freeman: 14-of-28 (50.0%)

Christian James: 27-of-69 (39.1%)

Aaron Calixte: 10-of-28 (35.7%)

Brady Manek: 17-of-52 (32.7%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Miles Reynolds: 54-of-66 (81.8%)

Christian James: 34-of-45 (75.6%)

Aaron Calixte: 13-of-18 (72.2%)

Brady Manek: 21-of-31 (67.7%)





Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 919 (76.6 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +10.5

Field Goal %: 46.1 (334-of-724)

3-Point FG %: 36.9 (87-of-236)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3

Free-throw %: 66.9 (164-of-245)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.7

Rebounds: 518 (43.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.0

Assists: 162 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 162 (13.5 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 69 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 51 (4.3 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 793 (66.1 PPG)

Field Goal %: 37.5 (294-of-784)

3-Point FG %: 32.1 (98-of-305)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2

Free-throw %: 61.8 (107-of-173)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.9

Rebounds: 446 (37.2 per game)

Assists: 151 (12.6 per game)

Turnovers: 154 (12.8 per game)

Steals: 79 (6.6 per game)

Blocks: 38 (3.2 per game)