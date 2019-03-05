A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:

#0 Christian James: 6-foot-4, 213-pound guard (Sr.)

#1 Rashard Odomes: 6-foot-6, 217-pound guard (Sr.)

#2 Aaron Calixte: 5-foot-11, 179-pound guard (GR)

#3 Miles Reynolds: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (GR)

#4 Jamuni McNeace: 6-foot-10, 232-pound center (Sr.)

#5 Matt Freeman: 6-foot-10, 229-pound forward (Jr.)

#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#14 Ty Lazenby: 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Jr.)

#22 Patrick Geha: 6-foot-5, 212-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-4, 181-pound guard (Fr.)

#30 Luke Stephenson: 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard (Sr.)

#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 237-pound forward (So.)

#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 222-pound forward (So.)

#44 Hannes Polla: 6-foot-11, 267-pound center (So.)

#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 204-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 18-11

Home Record: 10-4

Away: 5-6

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 6-10

National Ranking: NR

Wins: @ UTSA, Wofford, Florida (Battle 4 Atlantis), Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis), North Texas, Notre Dame (Jimmy V Classic), Wichita State (Oklahoma City), Southern California (Tulsa,Okla.), Creighton, @ Northwestern, Oklahoma State, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ TCU, Texas, West Virginia

Losses: Wisconsin (Battle 4 Atlantis), @ Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas, Baylor, @ West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, @ Baylor, @ Iowa State

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Kansas State,

Scoring Leaders:

Christian James: 15.1

Brady Manek: 11.7

Kristian Doolittle: 10.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 6.9

Christian James: 6.6

Brady Manek: 6.2

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 116-of-235 (49.4%)

Brady Manek: 122-of-268 (45.5%)

Christian James: 151-of-364 (41.5%)

Aaron Calixte: 76-of-184 (41.3%)

Miles Reynolds: 59-of-146 (40.4%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Aaron Calixte: 33-of-91 (36.3%)

Brady Manek: 47-of-132 (35.6%)

Christian James: 58-of-172 (33.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Christian James: 77-of-101 (76.2%)

Christian Doolittle: 70-of-94 (74.5%)

Brady Manek: 47-of-64 (73.4%)

Miles Reynolds: 80-of-112 (71.4%)

Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,072 (71.4 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +3.3

Field Goal %: 44.4 (752-of-1,692)

3-Point FG %: 34.2 (194-of-567)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.7

Free-throw %: 68.6 (374-of-545)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.9

Rebounds: 1,105 (38.1 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +1.4

Assists: 369 (12.7 per game)

Turnovers: 361 (12.4 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 170 (5.9 per game)

Blocks: 98 (3.4 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,975 (68.1 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.2 (716-of-1,783)

3-Point FG %: 34.0 (245-of-720)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.4

Free-throw %: 68.5 (298-of-435)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.3

Rebounds: 1,064 (36.7 per game)

Assists: 363 (12.5 per game)

Turnovers: 361 (12.4 per game)

Steals: 197 (6.8 per game)

Blocks: 108 (3.7 per game)