No. 3 ranked Kansas plays host to Oklahoma early on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:

#0 Victor Iwuakor: 6-foot-7, 216-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Jalen Hill: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Corbin Merritt: 6-foot-9, 245-pound (R-So.)

#11 De’Vion Harmon: 6-foot-1, 201-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#13 Anyang Garang: 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Alondes Williams: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#20 Rick Issanza: 7-foot-1, 230-pound center (Fr.)

#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard (So.)

#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward (So.)

#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 231-pound forward (Jr.)

#44 Blake Seacat: 6-foot-4, 183-pound (Fr.)

#45 Keller Casey: 6-foot-6, 212-pound guard (Fr.)

#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward (R-Jr.)

Record: 16-8

Home Record: 11-1

Away: 2-6

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 6-5

National Ranking: NR

Wins: UTSA, Minnesota, Oregon State (Phil Night Invitational), William & Mary (Hall of Fame Classic Campus Rounds), Maryland Eastern Shore (Hall of Fame Classic Campus Rounds), Missouri (Hall of Fame Classic), @ North Texas, UCF, UTRGV, Kansas State, @ Texas, TCU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Iowa State

Losses: Stanford (Hall of Fame Classic), @ Wichita State, @ Creighton, @ Iowa State, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Baylor, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Texas, @ TCU, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship





Scoring Leaders:

Brady Manek: 15.9

Kristian Doolittle: 15.0

Austin Reaves: 14.2





Rebounding Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 9.0

Brady Manek: 6.4

Austin Reaves: 5.0





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Brady Manek: 133-of-277 (48.0%)

Kristian Doolittle: 154-of-282 (44.0%)

Alondes Williams: 60-of-138 (43.5%)

Austin Reaves: 103-of-273 (37.7%)

De’Vion Harmon: 62-of-165 (37.7%)

Jamal Bieniemy: 47-of-137 (34.3%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Brady Manek: 64-of-149 (43.0%)

Kristian Doolittle: 20-of-54 (37.0%)

De’Vion Harmon: 26-of-74 (35.1%)

Alondes Williams: 15-of-53 (28.3%)

Austin Reaves: 34-of-128 (26.6%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Kristian Doolittle: 61-of-71 (85.9%)

Austin Reaves: 100-of-122 (82.0%)

Brady Manek: 52-of-64 (81.3%)





Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,720 (71.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +4.5

Field Goal %: 42.7 (604-of-1,143)

3-Point FG %: 33.0 (180-of-546)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5

Free-throw %: 77.2 (332-of-430)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8

Rebounds: 882 (36.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -1.0

Assists: 293 (12.2 per game)

Turnovers: 259 (10.8 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 150 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 90 (3.8 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,613 (67.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 39.9 (595-of-1,493)

3-Point FG %: 32.7 (205-of-626)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5

Free-throw %: 71.7 (218-of-304)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.1

Rebounds: 906 (37.8 per game)

Assists: 281 (11.7 per game)

Turnovers: 283 (11.8 per game)

Steals: 143 (6.0 per game)

Blocks: 56 (2.3 per game)