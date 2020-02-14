A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners
No. 3 ranked Kansas plays host to Oklahoma early on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Oklahoma Sooners:
#0 Victor Iwuakor: 6-foot-7, 216-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Jalen Hill: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#2 Corbin Merritt: 6-foot-9, 245-pound (R-So.)
#11 De’Vion Harmon: 6-foot-1, 201-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Austin Reaves: 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#13 Anyang Garang: 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward (Fr.)
#15 Alondes Williams: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#20 Rick Issanza: 7-foot-1, 230-pound center (Fr.)
#21 Kristian Doolittle: 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Jamal Bieniemy: 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard (So.)
#32 Read Streller: 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward (So.)
#35 Brady Manek: 6-foot-9, 231-pound forward (Jr.)
#44 Blake Seacat: 6-foot-4, 183-pound (Fr.)
#45 Keller Casey: 6-foot-6, 212-pound guard (Fr.)
#52 Kur Kuath: 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward (R-Jr.)
Record: 16-8
Home Record: 11-1
Away: 2-6
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 6-5
National Ranking: NR
Wins: UTSA, Minnesota, Oregon State (Phil Night Invitational), William & Mary (Hall of Fame Classic Campus Rounds), Maryland Eastern Shore (Hall of Fame Classic Campus Rounds), Missouri (Hall of Fame Classic), @ North Texas, UCF, UTRGV, Kansas State, @ Texas, TCU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Iowa State
Losses: Stanford (Hall of Fame Classic), @ Wichita State, @ Creighton, @ Iowa State, Kansas, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Baylor, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Texas, @ TCU, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
Scoring Leaders:
Brady Manek: 15.9
Kristian Doolittle: 15.0
Austin Reaves: 14.2
Rebounding Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 9.0
Brady Manek: 6.4
Austin Reaves: 5.0
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Brady Manek: 133-of-277 (48.0%)
Kristian Doolittle: 154-of-282 (44.0%)
Alondes Williams: 60-of-138 (43.5%)
Austin Reaves: 103-of-273 (37.7%)
De’Vion Harmon: 62-of-165 (37.7%)
Jamal Bieniemy: 47-of-137 (34.3%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Brady Manek: 64-of-149 (43.0%)
Kristian Doolittle: 20-of-54 (37.0%)
De’Vion Harmon: 26-of-74 (35.1%)
Alondes Williams: 15-of-53 (28.3%)
Austin Reaves: 34-of-128 (26.6%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Kristian Doolittle: 61-of-71 (85.9%)
Austin Reaves: 100-of-122 (82.0%)
Brady Manek: 52-of-64 (81.3%)
Oklahoma: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,720 (71.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +4.5
Field Goal %: 42.7 (604-of-1,143)
3-Point FG %: 33.0 (180-of-546)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5
Free-throw %: 77.2 (332-of-430)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8
Rebounds: 882 (36.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -1.0
Assists: 293 (12.2 per game)
Turnovers: 259 (10.8 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 150 (6.3 per game)
Blocks: 90 (3.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,613 (67.2 PPG)
Field Goal %: 39.9 (595-of-1,493)
3-Point FG %: 32.7 (205-of-626)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5
Free-throw %: 71.7 (218-of-304)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.1
Rebounds: 906 (37.8 per game)
Assists: 281 (11.7 per game)
Turnovers: 283 (11.8 per game)
Steals: 143 (6.0 per game)
Blocks: 56 (2.3 per game)