No. 13 Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma State on Saturday
A closer look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys:
#1 Curtis Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#4 Thomas Dziagwa: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Duncan Demuth: 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward (Fr.)
#12 Cameron McGriff: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)
#13 Isaac Likekele: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)
#14 Yor Anei: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#21 Lindy Waters, III: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Jr.)
# 24 Like Major: 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#33 Trey Reeves: 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 9-13
Home Record: 6-5
Away: 1-6
Neutral Record: 2-2
Big 12: 2-6
National Ranking: NR
Wins: USTA, Charleston, Memphis (Orlando, Fla.), LSU (Orlando, Fla.), Central Arkansas, TAMU-Corpus Christi, Texas, South Carolina (Big 12/SEC Challenge),
Losses: @ Charlotte, Villanova (Orlando, Fla.), @ Minnesota, @ Tulsa, Houston, Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Baylor, @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, @ Texas, TCU, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech, Kansas, @ Baylor, West Virginia
Scoring Leaders:
Cameron McGriff: 13.2
Lindy Waters, III: 11.7
Thomas Dziagwa: 10.5
Curtis Jones: 9.3
Rebounding Leaders:
Cameron McGriff: 7.7
Isaac Likekele: 4.6
Yor Anei: 4.6
Lindy Waters, III: 4.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Yor Anei: 58-of-89 (65.2%)
Isaac Likekele: 53-of-115 (46.1%)
Thomas Dziagwa: 75-of-184 (40.8%)
Lindy Waters, III: 45-of-113 (39.8%)
Cameron McGriff: 89-of-226 (39.4%)
Curtis Jones: 37-of-103 (35.9%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Thomas Dziagwa: 64-of-146 (43.8%)
Lindy Waters, III: 24-of-60 (40.0%)
Cameron McGriff: 30-of-87 (34.5%)
Curtis Jones: 21-of-65 (32.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Lindy Waters, III: 38-of-39 (97.4%)
Cameron McGriff: 70-of-92 (76.1%)
Curtis Jones: 16-of-22 (72.7%)
Isaac Likekele: 38-of-60 (63.3%)
Yor Anei: 26-of-47 (55.3%)
Oklahoma State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,448 (69.0 PPG)
Scoring Margin: -1.0
Field Goal %: 42.9 (500-of-1,165)
3-Point FG %: 38.6 (186-of-482)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.9
Free-throw %: 67.4 (262-of-389)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.5
Rebounds: 748 (35.6 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +0.3
Assists: 286 (13.6 per game)
Turnovers: 280 (13.3 per game)
Turnover Margin: -0.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 124 (5.9 per game)
Blocks: 87 (4.1 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,471 (70.0 PPG)
Field Goal %: 41.4 (501-of-1,211)
3-Point FG %: 34.4 (179-of-521)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5
Free-throw %: 74.4 (290-of-390)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8
Rebounds: 742 (35.3 per game)
Assists: 283 (13.5 per game)
Turnovers: 263 (12.5 per game)
Steals: 133 (6.3 per game)
Blocks: 68 (3.2 per game)