No. 13 Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma State on Saturday

A closer look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys:

#1 Curtis Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Thomas Dziagwa: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Duncan Demuth: 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Cameron McGriff: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

#13 Isaac Likekele: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#14 Yor Anei: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Lindy Waters, III: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

# 24 Like Major: 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#33 Trey Reeves: 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 9-13

Home Record: 6-5

Away: 1-6

Neutral Record: 2-2

Big 12: 2-6

National Ranking: NR

Wins: USTA, Charleston, Memphis (Orlando, Fla.), LSU (Orlando, Fla.), Central Arkansas, TAMU-Corpus Christi, Texas, South Carolina (Big 12/SEC Challenge),

Losses: @ Charlotte, Villanova (Orlando, Fla.), @ Minnesota, @ Tulsa, Houston, Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Baylor, @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, @ Texas, TCU, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech, Kansas, @ Baylor, West Virginia

Scoring Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 13.2

Lindy Waters, III: 11.7

Thomas Dziagwa: 10.5

Curtis Jones: 9.3

Rebounding Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 7.7

Isaac Likekele: 4.6

Yor Anei: 4.6

Lindy Waters, III: 4.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Yor Anei: 58-of-89 (65.2%)

Isaac Likekele: 53-of-115 (46.1%)

Thomas Dziagwa: 75-of-184 (40.8%)

Lindy Waters, III: 45-of-113 (39.8%)

Cameron McGriff: 89-of-226 (39.4%)

Curtis Jones: 37-of-103 (35.9%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Thomas Dziagwa: 64-of-146 (43.8%)

Lindy Waters, III: 24-of-60 (40.0%)

Cameron McGriff: 30-of-87 (34.5%)

Curtis Jones: 21-of-65 (32.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Lindy Waters, III: 38-of-39 (97.4%)

Cameron McGriff: 70-of-92 (76.1%)

Curtis Jones: 16-of-22 (72.7%)

Isaac Likekele: 38-of-60 (63.3%)

Yor Anei: 26-of-47 (55.3%)

Oklahoma State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,448 (69.0 PPG)

Scoring Margin: -1.0

Field Goal %: 42.9 (500-of-1,165)

3-Point FG %: 38.6 (186-of-482)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.9

Free-throw %: 67.4 (262-of-389)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.5

Rebounds: 748 (35.6 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +0.3

Assists: 286 (13.6 per game)

Turnovers: 280 (13.3 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 124 (5.9 per game)

Blocks: 87 (4.1 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,471 (70.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.4 (501-of-1,211)

3-Point FG %: 34.4 (179-of-521)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5

Free-throw %: 74.4 (290-of-390)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8

Rebounds: 742 (35.3 per game)

Assists: 283 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 263 (12.5 per game)

Steals: 133 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 68 (3.2 per game)