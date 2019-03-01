A closer look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 15 Kansas is back on the road to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.
A closer look at the Oklahoma State:
#1 Curtis Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#4 Thomas Dziagwa: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Duncan Demuth: 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward (Fr.)
#12 Cameron McGriff: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)
#13 Isaac Likekele: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)
#14 Yor Anei: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#21 Lindy Waters III: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Jr.)
#24 Luke Major: 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#31 Dee Mitchell: 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#33 Trey Reeves: 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward (Jr.)
#35 Tanner Taylor: 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard (Fr.)
#40 Cade Wagner: 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward (Fr.)
#44 Gabe Simpson: 6-foot-3, 208-pound guard (Fr.)
#54 J.K. Hadlock: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
Record: 10-18
Home Record: 7-6
Away: 1-10
Neutral Record: 2-2
Big 12: 3-12
National Ranking: NR
Wins: UTSA, Charleston, Memphis (Orlando, Fla.), LSU (Orlando, Fla.), Central Arkansas, TAMU-Corpus Christi, Texas, @ West Virginia, South Carolina (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU,
Losses: @ Charlotte, Villanova (Orlando, Fla.), @ Minnesota, @ Tulsa, Houston, Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Baylor, @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, @ TCU, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Baylor, West Virginia
Scoring Leaders:
Cameron McGriff: 12.5
Thomas Dziagwa: 11.2
Lindy Waters III: 10.5
Isaac Likekele: 8.4
Rebounding Leaders:
Cameron McGriff: 7.4
Isaac Likekele: 4.6
Yor Anei: 4.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Yor Anei: 76-of-123 (61.8%)
Isaac Likekele: 82-of-175 (46.9%)
Lindy Waters III: 54-of-134 (40.3%)
Thomas Dziagwa: 102-of-255 (40.0%)
Cameron McGriff: 108-of-282 (38.3%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Thomas Dziagwa: 87-of-197 (44.2%)
Lindy Waters III: 28-of-72 (38.9%)
Cameron McGriff: 34-of-107 (31.8%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Lindy Waters III: 43-of-45 (95.6%)
Cameron McGriff: 87-of-116 (75.0%)
Thomas Dziagwa: 11-of-15 (73.3%)
Isaac Likekele: 57-of-89 (64.0%)
Yor Anei: 40-of-65 (61.5%)
Oklahoma State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,809 (67.0 PPG)
Scoring Margin: -4.0
Field Goal %: 42.1 (625-of-1,483)
3-Point FG %: 37.4 (228-of-610)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.4
Free-throw %: 68.5 (331-of-483)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.3
Rebounds: 923 (34.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -0.9
Assists: 354 (13.1 per game)
Turnovers: 341 (12.6 per game)
Turnover Margin: -0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 156 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 108 (4.0 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,918 (71.0 PPG)
Field Goal %: 43.0 (662-of-1,539)
3-Point FG %: 35.4 (235-of-664)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7
Free-throw %: 75.1 (359-of-478)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3
Rebounds: 948 (35.1 per game)
Assists: 362 (13.4 per game)
Turnovers: 321 (11.9 per game)
Steals: 163 (6.0 per game)
Blocks: 93 (3.4 per game)