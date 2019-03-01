No. 15 Kansas is back on the road to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.

A closer look at the Oklahoma State:

#1 Curtis Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Thomas Dziagwa: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Duncan Demuth: 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Cameron McGriff: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

#13 Isaac Likekele: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#14 Yor Anei: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Lindy Waters III: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#24 Luke Major: 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Dee Mitchell: 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#33 Trey Reeves: 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

#35 Tanner Taylor: 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#40 Cade Wagner: 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward (Fr.)

#44 Gabe Simpson: 6-foot-3, 208-pound guard (Fr.)

#54 J.K. Hadlock: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 10-18

Home Record: 7-6

Away: 1-10

Neutral Record: 2-2

Big 12: 3-12

National Ranking: NR

Wins: UTSA, Charleston, Memphis (Orlando, Fla.), LSU (Orlando, Fla.), Central Arkansas, TAMU-Corpus Christi, Texas, @ West Virginia, South Carolina (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU,

Losses: @ Charlotte, Villanova (Orlando, Fla.), @ Minnesota, @ Tulsa, Houston, Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Baylor, @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, @ TCU, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, @ Texas Tech

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Baylor, West Virginia

Scoring Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 12.5

Thomas Dziagwa: 11.2

Lindy Waters III: 10.5

Isaac Likekele: 8.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 7.4

Isaac Likekele: 4.6

Yor Anei: 4.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Yor Anei: 76-of-123 (61.8%)

Isaac Likekele: 82-of-175 (46.9%)

Lindy Waters III: 54-of-134 (40.3%)

Thomas Dziagwa: 102-of-255 (40.0%)

Cameron McGriff: 108-of-282 (38.3%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Thomas Dziagwa: 87-of-197 (44.2%)

Lindy Waters III: 28-of-72 (38.9%)

Cameron McGriff: 34-of-107 (31.8%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Lindy Waters III: 43-of-45 (95.6%)

Cameron McGriff: 87-of-116 (75.0%)

Thomas Dziagwa: 11-of-15 (73.3%)

Isaac Likekele: 57-of-89 (64.0%)

Yor Anei: 40-of-65 (61.5%)

Oklahoma State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,809 (67.0 PPG)

Scoring Margin: -4.0

Field Goal %: 42.1 (625-of-1,483)

3-Point FG %: 37.4 (228-of-610)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.4

Free-throw %: 68.5 (331-of-483)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.3

Rebounds: 923 (34.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -0.9

Assists: 354 (13.1 per game)

Turnovers: 341 (12.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 156 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 108 (4.0 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,918 (71.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 43.0 (662-of-1,539)

3-Point FG %: 35.4 (235-of-664)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7

Free-throw %: 75.1 (359-of-478)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3

Rebounds: 948 (35.1 per game)

Assists: 362 (13.4 per game)

Turnovers: 321 (11.9 per game)

Steals: 163 (6.0 per game)

Blocks: 93 (3.4 per game)