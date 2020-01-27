No. 3 Kansas and No. Oklahoma State will meet in Stillwater on Monday night.

A closer look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys:

#0 Avery Anderson III: 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Jonathan Laurent: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard/forward (GR.)

#2 Chris Harris, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Thomas Dziagwa: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Sr.)

#12 Cameron McGriff: 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward (Sr.)

#13 Isaac Likekele: 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard (So.)

#14 Yor Anei: 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward (So.)

#20 Keylan Boone: 6-foot-8, 200-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#21 Lindy Waters III: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#22 Kalib Boone: 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

#31 Dee Mitchell: 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard (So.)

#33 Trey Reeves: 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward (Sr.)

#35 Hidde Roessink: 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#54 J.K. Hadlock: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

Record: 10-9

Home Record: 5-5

Away: 3-3

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 0-6

National Ranking: NR



Wins: Oral Roberts, Kansas City, @ Charleston, Yale, Western Michigan, Syracuse (NIT Season Tip-Off), Ole Miss (NIT Season Tip-Off), @ Houston, Southern Louisiana, @ Texas A&M

Losses: Georgetown, Wichita State, Minnesota (BOK Center Basketball Showdown), @ Texas Tech, West Virginia, @ TCU, Texas, Baylor@ Iowa State,

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Oklahoma, @ Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, @ Texas, Big 12 Championship

Scoring Leaders:

Lindy Waters III: 12.1

Isaac Likekele: 10.5

Cameron McGriff: 10.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 6.7

Isaac Likekele: 4.9

Lindy Waters III: 4.8

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Isaac Likekele: 56-of-121 (46.3%)

Lindy Waters III: 77-of-192 (40.1%)

Cameron McGriff: 59-of-147 (40.1%)

Thomas Dziagwa: 48-of-121 (39.7%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Thomas Dziagwa: 42-of-101 (41.6)

Lindy Waters III: 28-of-84 (33.3%)

Cameron McGriff: 16-of-55 (29.1%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Cameron McGriff: 48-of-58 (82.8%)

Lindy Waters III: 35-of-45 (77.8%)

Yor Anei: 50-of-67 (74.6%)

Isaac Likekele: 46-of-69 (66.7%)

Oklahoma State: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,209 (67.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +1.9

Field Goal %: 40.6 (424-of-1,044)

3-Point FG %: 30.5 (118-of-387)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.6

Free-throw %: 71.7 (243-of-339)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.5

Rebounds: 661 (36.7 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -0.1

Assists: 205 (11.4 per game)

Turnovers: 240 (13.3 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 137 (7.6 per game)

Blocks: 66 (3.7 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,174 (65.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 39.4 (398-of-1,010)

3-Point FG %: 30.4 (140-of-461)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.8

Free-throw %: 73.2 (238-of-325)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.2

Rebounds: 662 (36.8 per game)

Assists: 239 (13.3 per game)

Turnovers: 275 (15.3 per game)

Steals: 115 (6.4 per game)

Blocks: 63 (3.5 per game)