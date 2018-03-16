A closer look at the Seton Hall Pirates: #0 Khadeen Carrington: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Sr.) #1 Michael Nzei: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (Jr.) #2 Jordan Walker: 5-foot-11, 155-pound guard (Fr.) #4 Eron Gordon: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (So.) #13 Myles Powell: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.) #14 Ismael Sanogo: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.) #20 Desi Rodriguez: 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward (Sr.) #21 Shavar Reynolds: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Fr.) #22 Myles Cale: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Fr.) #23 Sandro Mamukelashvili: 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward (Fr.) #25 Philip Flory: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward (Fr.) #30 Quincy McKnight: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.) #31 Angel Delgado: 6-foot-10, 245-pound center (Sr.) #33 Taurean Thompson: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (So.) #35 Romaro Gill: 7-foot-2, 245-pound center (Jr.)



Desi Rodriguez averages a team-high 17.9 points per game

Record: 22-11 Home Record: 14-3 Away: 5-6 Neutral Record: 3-2 Big East: 10-8 National Ranking: NR Wins: Fairleigh Dickinson (NIT Season Tip-Off), Monmouth (NIT Season Tip-Off), Indiana, NJIT, Vanderbilt (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), Texas Tech (Under Armour Reunion in New York, N.Y.), @ Louisville, VCU, Wagner, Manhattan, Creighton, St. John’s@ Butler, Georgetown, @ DePaul, Providence, DePaul, @ Providence, @ St. John’s, Butler, N.C. State (NCAA Tournament) Losses: Rhode Island (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), @ Rutgers, @ Marquette, @ Creighton, Xavier, @ Villanova, Marquette, @ Georgetown, @ Xavier, Villanova, Butler (Big East Championship) Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)

Scoring Leaders:

Desi Rodriguez: 17.9 Myles Powell: 15.5 Khadeen Carrington: 15.2 Angel Delgado: 13.3

Rebounding Leaders: Angel Delgado: 11.5 Ismael Sanogo: 5.3 Desi Rodriguez: 4.9

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders: Michael Nzei: 51-of-89 (57.3%) Ismael Sanogo: 67-of-122 (54.9%) Desi Rodriguez: 202-of-400 (50.5%) Angel Delgado: 177-of-353 (50.1%) Myles Cale: 56-of-119 (47.1%) Myles Powell: 166-of-380 (43.7%) Khadeen Carrington: 161-of-394 (40.9%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders: Myles Powell: 90-of-238 (37.8%) Desi Rodriguez: 55-of-146 (37.7%) Khadeen Carrington: 48-of-136 (35.3%)





Angel Delgado leads the way on the glass (11.4) for Seton Hall

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders: Khadeen Carrington: 133-of-159 (83.6%) Myles Powell: 90-of-114 (78.9%) Desi Rodriguez: 77-of-104 (74.0%) Angel Delgado: 86-of-143 (60.1%)

Seton Hall: A Look At The Numbers: Scoring: 2,622 (79.5 PPG) Scoring Margin: +5.9 Field Goal %: 46.9 (942-of-2,009) 3-Point FG %: 36.3 (240-of-661) 3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3 Free-throw %: 69.8 (498-of-713) Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.1 Rebounds: 1,262 (38.2 per game) Rebounding Margin: +4.4 Assists: 518 (15.7 per game) Turnovers: 417 (12.6 per game) Turnover Margin: +0.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2 Steals: 207 (6.3 per game) Blocks: 114 (3.5 per game)





Khadeen Carrington erupted for 26 points against N.C. State