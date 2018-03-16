A closer look at the Seton Hall Pirates:
#0 Khadeen Carrington: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Sr.)
#1 Michael Nzei: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (Jr.)
#2 Jordan Walker: 5-foot-11, 155-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 Eron Gordon: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (So.)
#13 Myles Powell: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)
#14 Ismael Sanogo: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.)
#20 Desi Rodriguez: 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward (Sr.)
#21 Shavar Reynolds: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Fr.)
#22 Myles Cale: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#23 Sandro Mamukelashvili: 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward (Fr.)
#25 Philip Flory: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#30 Quincy McKnight: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#31 Angel Delgado: 6-foot-10, 245-pound center (Sr.)
#33 Taurean Thompson: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (So.)
#35 Romaro Gill: 7-foot-2, 245-pound center (Jr.)
Record: 22-11
Home Record: 14-3
Away: 5-6
Neutral Record: 3-2
Big East: 10-8
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Fairleigh Dickinson (NIT Season Tip-Off), Monmouth (NIT Season Tip-Off), Indiana, NJIT, Vanderbilt (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), Texas Tech (Under Armour Reunion in New York, N.Y.), @ Louisville, VCU, Wagner, Manhattan, Creighton, St. John’s@ Butler, Georgetown, @ DePaul, Providence, DePaul, @ Providence, @ St. John’s, Butler, N.C. State (NCAA Tournament)
Losses: Rhode Island (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), @ Rutgers, @ Marquette, @ Creighton, Xavier, @ Villanova, Marquette, @ Georgetown, @ Xavier, Villanova, Butler (Big East Championship)
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)
Scoring Leaders:
Desi Rodriguez: 17.9
Myles Powell: 15.5
Khadeen Carrington: 15.2
Angel Delgado: 13.3
Rebounding Leaders:
Angel Delgado: 11.5
Ismael Sanogo: 5.3
Desi Rodriguez: 4.9
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Michael Nzei: 51-of-89 (57.3%)
Ismael Sanogo: 67-of-122 (54.9%)
Desi Rodriguez: 202-of-400 (50.5%)
Angel Delgado: 177-of-353 (50.1%)
Myles Cale: 56-of-119 (47.1%)
Myles Powell: 166-of-380 (43.7%)
Khadeen Carrington: 161-of-394 (40.9%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Myles Powell: 90-of-238 (37.8%)
Desi Rodriguez: 55-of-146 (37.7%)
Khadeen Carrington: 48-of-136 (35.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Khadeen Carrington: 133-of-159 (83.6%)
Myles Powell: 90-of-114 (78.9%)
Desi Rodriguez: 77-of-104 (74.0%)
Angel Delgado: 86-of-143 (60.1%)
Seton Hall: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 2,622 (79.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +5.9
Field Goal %: 46.9 (942-of-2,009)
3-Point FG %: 36.3 (240-of-661)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3
Free-throw %: 69.8 (498-of-713)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.1
Rebounds: 1,262 (38.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.4
Assists: 518 (15.7 per game)
Turnovers: 417 (12.6 per game)
Turnover Margin: +0.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2
Steals: 207 (6.3 per game)
Blocks: 114 (3.5 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 2,429 (73.6 PPG)
Field Goal %: 43.7 (875-of-2,001)
3-Point FG %: 33.5 (253-of-755)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.7
Free-throw %: 72.6 (426-of-587)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.9
Rebounds: 1,117 (33.8 per game)
Assists: 424 (12.8 per game)
Turnovers: 420 (12.7 per game)
Steals: 194 (5.9 per game)
Blocks: 108 (3.3 per game)