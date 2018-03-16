Ticker
basketball

A closer look at the Seton Hall Pirates

USATodaySportsImages.com
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

A closer look at the Seton Hall Pirates:

#0 Khadeen Carrington: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Sr.)

#1 Michael Nzei: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (Jr.)

#2 Jordan Walker: 5-foot-11, 155-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Eron Gordon: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (So.)

#13 Myles Powell: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (So.)

#14 Ismael Sanogo: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.)

#20 Desi Rodriguez: 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward (Sr.)

#21 Shavar Reynolds: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#22 Myles Cale: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#23 Sandro Mamukelashvili: 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward (Fr.)

#25 Philip Flory: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#30 Quincy McKnight: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#31 Angel Delgado: 6-foot-10, 245-pound center (Sr.)

#33 Taurean Thompson: 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward (So.)

#35 Romaro Gill: 7-foot-2, 245-pound center (Jr.)


Desi Rodriguez averages a team-high 17.9 points per game

Record: 22-11

Home Record: 14-3

Away: 5-6

Neutral Record: 3-2

Big East: 10-8

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Fairleigh Dickinson (NIT Season Tip-Off), Monmouth (NIT Season Tip-Off), Indiana, NJIT, Vanderbilt (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), Texas Tech (Under Armour Reunion in New York, N.Y.), @ Louisville, VCU, Wagner, Manhattan, Creighton, St. John’s@ Butler, Georgetown, @ DePaul, Providence, DePaul, @ Providence, @ St. John’s, Butler, N.C. State (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: Rhode Island (NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.), @ Rutgers, @ Marquette, @ Creighton, Xavier, @ Villanova, Marquette, @ Georgetown, @ Xavier, Villanova, Butler (Big East Championship)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)


Scoring Leaders:

Desi Rodriguez: 17.9

Myles Powell: 15.5

Khadeen Carrington: 15.2

Angel Delgado: 13.3


Rebounding Leaders:

Angel Delgado: 11.5

Ismael Sanogo: 5.3

Desi Rodriguez: 4.9


Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Michael Nzei: 51-of-89 (57.3%)

Ismael Sanogo: 67-of-122 (54.9%)

Desi Rodriguez: 202-of-400 (50.5%)

Angel Delgado: 177-of-353 (50.1%)

Myles Cale: 56-of-119 (47.1%)

Myles Powell: 166-of-380 (43.7%)

Khadeen Carrington: 161-of-394 (40.9%)


3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Myles Powell: 90-of-238 (37.8%)

Desi Rodriguez: 55-of-146 (37.7%)

Khadeen Carrington: 48-of-136 (35.3%)



Angel Delgado leads the way on the glass (11.4) for Seton Hall

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Khadeen Carrington: 133-of-159 (83.6%)

Myles Powell: 90-of-114 (78.9%)

Desi Rodriguez: 77-of-104 (74.0%)

Angel Delgado: 86-of-143 (60.1%)


Seton Hall: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,622 (79.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.9

Field Goal %: 46.9 (942-of-2,009)

3-Point FG %: 36.3 (240-of-661)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3

Free-throw %: 69.8 (498-of-713)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.1

Rebounds: 1,262 (38.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.4

Assists: 518 (15.7 per game)

Turnovers: 417 (12.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 207 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 114 (3.5 per game)



Khadeen Carrington erupted for 26 points against N.C. State

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,429 (73.6 PPG)

Field Goal %: 43.7 (875-of-2,001)

3-Point FG %: 33.5 (253-of-755)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.7

Free-throw %: 72.6 (426-of-587)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.9

Rebounds: 1,117 (33.8 per game)

Assists: 424 (12.8 per game)

Turnovers: 420 (12.7 per game)

Steals: 194 (5.9 per game)

Blocks: 108 (3.3 per game)

