No. 1 Kansas is back on the road to face the Stanford Cardinal.

A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal:

#1 Daejon Davis: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Bryce Wills: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 Tyrell Terry: 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Isaac White: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Kodye Pugh: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#11 Jaiden Delaire: 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward (So.)

#12 Keenan Fitzmorris: 7-foot-0, 210-pound center (R-Fr.)

#13 Oscar da Silva: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Jr.)

#14 Spencer Jones: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Rodney Herenton: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Daniel Begovich: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 James Keefe: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Neal Begovich: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#24 Sam Beskind: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#32 Lukas Kisunas: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (So.)

Record: 11-1

Home Record: 8-0

Away: 1-0

Neutral Record: 2-1

Pac-12: 0-0

National Ranking: RV

Wins: Montana, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Santa Clara, Maryland Eastern Shore, William & Mary, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Classic), UNC Wilmington, @ San Jose State, San Francisco, San Diego (Al Attles Classic)

Losses: Butler (Hall of Fame Classic)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, California, Washington, Washington State, @ UCLA, @ USC, @ California, Oregon State, Oregon, @ Utah, @ Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, @ Washington, @ Washington State, Utah, Colorado, @ Oregon State, @ Oregon

Scoring Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 17.5

Tyrell Terry: 15.2

Spencer Jones: 10.5

Daejon Davis: 8.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 5.5

Tyrell Terry: 5.2

Bryce Wills: 4.7

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 73-of-118 (61.9%)

Daejon Davis: 36-of-67 (53.7%)

Jaiden Delaire: 26-of-52 (50.0%)

Tyrell Terry: 54-of-115 (47.0%)

Spencer Jones: 37-of-80 (46.3%)

Bryce Wills: 27-of-61 (44.3%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Daejon Davis: 9-of-17 (52.9%)

Spencer Jones: 32-of-66 (48.5%)

Isaac White: 10-of-25 (40.0%)

Tyrell Terry: 17-of-44 (38.6%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Tyrell Terry: 27-of-31 (87.15%)

Oscar da Silva: 42-of-51 (82.4%)

Jaiden Delaire: 20-of-27 (74.1%)

Spencer Jones: 9-of-13 (69.2%)

Daejon Davis: 11-of-18 (61.1%)

Stanford: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 822 (74.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +17.2

Field Goal %: 50.2 (298-of-594)

3-Point FG %: 39.6 (78-of-197)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.1

Free-throw %: 70.1 (148-of-211)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.5

Rebounds: 397 (36.1 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.6

Assists: 150 (13.6 per game)

Turnovers: 162 (14.7 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 88 (8.0 per game)

Blocks: 42 (3.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 633 (57.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 38.7 (236-of-610)

3-Point FG %: 29.6 (72-of-243)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.5

Free-throw %: 59.7 (89-of-149)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.1

Rebounds: 346 (31.5 per game)

Assists: 104 (9.5 per game)

Turnovers: 182 (16.5 per game)

Steals: 63 (5.7 per game)

Blocks: 35 (3.2 per game)