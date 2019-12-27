A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal
No. 1 Kansas is back on the road to face the Stanford Cardinal.
A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal:
#1 Daejon Davis: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#2 Bryce Wills: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 Tyrell Terry: 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 Isaac White: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Kodye Pugh: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#11 Jaiden Delaire: 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward (So.)
#12 Keenan Fitzmorris: 7-foot-0, 210-pound center (R-Fr.)
#13 Oscar da Silva: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Jr.)
#14 Spencer Jones: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)
#15 Rodney Herenton: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)
#21 Daniel Begovich: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Jr.)
#22 James Keefe: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)
#23 Neal Begovich: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)
#24 Sam Beskind: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#32 Lukas Kisunas: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (So.)
Record: 11-1
Home Record: 8-0
Away: 1-0
Neutral Record: 2-1
Pac-12: 0-0
National Ranking: RV
Wins: Montana, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Santa Clara, Maryland Eastern Shore, William & Mary, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Classic), UNC Wilmington, @ San Jose State, San Francisco, San Diego (Al Attles Classic)
Losses: Butler (Hall of Fame Classic)
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, California, Washington, Washington State, @ UCLA, @ USC, @ California, Oregon State, Oregon, @ Utah, @ Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, @ Washington, @ Washington State, Utah, Colorado, @ Oregon State, @ Oregon
Scoring Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 17.5
Tyrell Terry: 15.2
Spencer Jones: 10.5
Daejon Davis: 8.4
Rebounding Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 5.5
Tyrell Terry: 5.2
Bryce Wills: 4.7
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 73-of-118 (61.9%)
Daejon Davis: 36-of-67 (53.7%)
Jaiden Delaire: 26-of-52 (50.0%)
Tyrell Terry: 54-of-115 (47.0%)
Spencer Jones: 37-of-80 (46.3%)
Bryce Wills: 27-of-61 (44.3%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Daejon Davis: 9-of-17 (52.9%)
Spencer Jones: 32-of-66 (48.5%)
Isaac White: 10-of-25 (40.0%)
Tyrell Terry: 17-of-44 (38.6%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Tyrell Terry: 27-of-31 (87.15%)
Oscar da Silva: 42-of-51 (82.4%)
Jaiden Delaire: 20-of-27 (74.1%)
Spencer Jones: 9-of-13 (69.2%)
Daejon Davis: 11-of-18 (61.1%)
Stanford: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 822 (74.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +17.2
Field Goal %: 50.2 (298-of-594)
3-Point FG %: 39.6 (78-of-197)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.1
Free-throw %: 70.1 (148-of-211)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.5
Rebounds: 397 (36.1 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.6
Assists: 150 (13.6 per game)
Turnovers: 162 (14.7 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9
Steals: 88 (8.0 per game)
Blocks: 42 (3.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 633 (57.5 PPG)
Field Goal %: 38.7 (236-of-610)
3-Point FG %: 29.6 (72-of-243)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.5
Free-throw %: 59.7 (89-of-149)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.1
Rebounds: 346 (31.5 per game)
Assists: 104 (9.5 per game)
Turnovers: 182 (16.5 per game)
Steals: 63 (5.7 per game)
Blocks: 35 (3.2 per game)