A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal

Oscar da Silva averages a team-high 17.6 points per game for Stanford
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 5 Kansas (9-2) and Stanford (11-1) will meet in Palo Alto early on Sunday afternoon

A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal:

#1 Daejon Davis: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Bryce Wills: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)

#3 Tyrell Terry: 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Isaac White: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Kodye Pugh: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#11 Jaiden Delaire: 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward (So.)

#12 Keenan Fitzmorris: 7-foot-0, 210-pound center (R-Fr.)

#13 Oscar da Silva: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Jr.)

#14 Spencer Jones: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Rodney Herenton: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Daniel Begovich: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 James Keefe: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Neal Begovich: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#24 Sam Beskind: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#32 Lukas Kisunas: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (So.)

Record: 11-1

Home Record: 8-0

Away: 1-0

Neutral Record: 2-1

Pac-12: 0-0

National Ranking: RV

Wins: Montana, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Santa Clara, Maryland Eastern Shore, William & Mary, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Classic), UNC Wilmington, @ San Jose State, San Francisco, San Diego (Al Attles Classic)

Losses: Butler (Hall of Fame Classic)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, California, Washington, Washington State, @ UCLA, @ USC, @ California, Oregon State, Oregon, @ Utah, @ Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, @ Washington, @ Washington State, Utah, Colorado, @ Oregon State, @ Oregon


Kansas will need a big performance from Udoka Azubuike on Sunday afternoon
Scoring Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 17.6

Tyrell Terry: 15.6

Spencer Jones: 10.3

Daejon Davis: 8.3

Rebounding Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 6.0

Tyrell Terry: 5.4

Bryce Wills: 4.5

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Oscar da Silva: 79-of-129 (61.2%)

Daejon Davis: 40-of-79 (50.6%)

Tyrell Terry: 61-of-128 (47.7%)

Spencer Jones: 40-of-88 (45.5%)

Bryce Wills: 29-of-68 (42.6%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Daejon Davis: 9-of-18 (50.0%)

Spencer Jones: 34-of-72 (47.2%)

Tyrell Terry: 21-of-52 (40.4%)

Isaac White: 10-of-25 (40.0%)

Oscar da Silva: 5-of-15 (33.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Tyrell Terry: 29-of-33 (87.9%)

Oscar da Silva: 48-of-57 (84.2%)

Spencer Jones: 9-of-13 (69.2%)

Daejon Davis: 11-of-20 (55.0%)

Bryce Wills: 14-of-29 (48.3%)

Stanford: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 884 (73.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +16.0

Field Goal %: 49.6 (321-of-647)

3-Point FG %: 39.4 (86-of-218)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2

Free-throw %: 69.3 (156-of-225)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.0

Rebounds: 436 (36.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.3

Assists: 161 (13.4 per game)

Turnovers: 182 (15.2 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 96 (8.0 per game)

Blocks: 47 (3.9 per game)


Don't be surprised if Devon Dotson has a big game against Stanford
Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 692 (57.7 PPG)

Field Goal %: 38.5 (259-of-673)

3-Point FG %: 29.2 (77-of-264)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.4

Free-throw %: 60.2 (97-of-161)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.1

Rebounds: 484 (32.0 per game)

Assists: 119 (9.9 per game)

Turnovers: 199 (16.6 per game)

Steals: 40 (3.3 per game)

Blocks: 40 (3.3 per game)

