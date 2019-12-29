A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal
No. 5 Kansas (9-2) and Stanford (11-1) will meet in Palo Alto early on Sunday afternoon
#1 Daejon Davis: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#2 Bryce Wills: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)
#3 Tyrell Terry: 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 Isaac White: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Kodye Pugh: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#11 Jaiden Delaire: 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward (So.)
#12 Keenan Fitzmorris: 7-foot-0, 210-pound center (R-Fr.)
#13 Oscar da Silva: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Jr.)
#14 Spencer Jones: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)
#15 Rodney Herenton: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)
#21 Daniel Begovich: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Jr.)
#22 James Keefe: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)
#23 Neal Begovich: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)
#24 Sam Beskind: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#32 Lukas Kisunas: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (So.)
Record: 11-1
Home Record: 8-0
Away: 1-0
Neutral Record: 2-1
Pac-12: 0-0
National Ranking: RV
Wins: Montana, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Santa Clara, Maryland Eastern Shore, William & Mary, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Classic), UNC Wilmington, @ San Jose State, San Francisco, San Diego (Al Attles Classic)
Losses: Butler (Hall of Fame Classic)
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, California, Washington, Washington State, @ UCLA, @ USC, @ California, Oregon State, Oregon, @ Utah, @ Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, @ Washington, @ Washington State, Utah, Colorado, @ Oregon State, @ Oregon
Scoring Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 17.6
Tyrell Terry: 15.6
Spencer Jones: 10.3
Daejon Davis: 8.3
Rebounding Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 6.0
Tyrell Terry: 5.4
Bryce Wills: 4.5
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Oscar da Silva: 79-of-129 (61.2%)
Daejon Davis: 40-of-79 (50.6%)
Tyrell Terry: 61-of-128 (47.7%)
Spencer Jones: 40-of-88 (45.5%)
Bryce Wills: 29-of-68 (42.6%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Daejon Davis: 9-of-18 (50.0%)
Spencer Jones: 34-of-72 (47.2%)
Tyrell Terry: 21-of-52 (40.4%)
Isaac White: 10-of-25 (40.0%)
Oscar da Silva: 5-of-15 (33.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Tyrell Terry: 29-of-33 (87.9%)
Oscar da Silva: 48-of-57 (84.2%)
Spencer Jones: 9-of-13 (69.2%)
Daejon Davis: 11-of-20 (55.0%)
Bryce Wills: 14-of-29 (48.3%)
Stanford: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 884 (73.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +16.0
Field Goal %: 49.6 (321-of-647)
3-Point FG %: 39.4 (86-of-218)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2
Free-throw %: 69.3 (156-of-225)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.0
Rebounds: 436 (36.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.3
Assists: 161 (13.4 per game)
Turnovers: 182 (15.2 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9
Steals: 96 (8.0 per game)
Blocks: 47 (3.9 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 692 (57.7 PPG)
Field Goal %: 38.5 (259-of-673)
3-Point FG %: 29.2 (77-of-264)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.4
Free-throw %: 60.2 (97-of-161)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.1
Rebounds: 484 (32.0 per game)
Assists: 119 (9.9 per game)
Turnovers: 199 (16.6 per game)
Steals: 40 (3.3 per game)
Blocks: 40 (3.3 per game)