No. 5 Kansas (9-2) and Stanford (11-1) will meet in Palo Alto early on Sunday afternoon

A closer look at the Stanford Cardinal:

#1 Daejon Davis: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Bryce Wills: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)

#3 Tyrell Terry: 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Isaac White: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Kodye Pugh: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#11 Jaiden Delaire: 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward (So.)

#12 Keenan Fitzmorris: 7-foot-0, 210-pound center (R-Fr.)

#13 Oscar da Silva: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Jr.)

#14 Spencer Jones: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#15 Rodney Herenton: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#21 Daniel Begovich: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 James Keefe: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Neal Begovich: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#24 Sam Beskind: 6-foot-4, 193-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#32 Lukas Kisunas: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (So.)

Record: 11-1

Home Record: 8-0

Away: 1-0

Neutral Record: 2-1

Pac-12: 0-0

National Ranking: RV

Wins: Montana, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Santa Clara, Maryland Eastern Shore, William & Mary, Oklahoma (Hall of Fame Classic), UNC Wilmington, @ San Jose State, San Francisco, San Diego (Al Attles Classic)

Losses: Butler (Hall of Fame Classic)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, California, Washington, Washington State, @ UCLA, @ USC, @ California, Oregon State, Oregon, @ Utah, @ Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, @ Washington, @ Washington State, Utah, Colorado, @ Oregon State, @ Oregon



