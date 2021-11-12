A closer look at the Tarleton State Texans

The Skinny: Freshman (2020-21) Saw action in 12 games … Averaged 3.1 points per game … Started Tarleton’s season-opener and first-ever Division I contest vs. Dallas Christian on Nov. 25 … Played a season-high 14 minutes and scored three points in the 103-48 victory … Set career-highs in points (7) and rebounds (5) in a 97-26 win over Southwestern Adventist on Feb. 6 … Blocked a career-best two shots against Weber State on Jan. 17 … Stole the ball twice on three occasions.

The Skinny: Lake Highlands High School Earned three varsity letters in basketball for the Wildcats … Was ranked No. 9 overall among all shooting guards in the state of Texas as a senior ... Averaged 23.7 points per game during his final prep season, which ranked third across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex … Also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor … Connected at a 35.9 percent clip from downtown and shot 85.1 percent at the foul line … In 2020-21, led Lake Highlands to a 19-8 overall record, District 7-6A second-place finish and a third-round appearance in the TX UIL 6A Boys State Basketball Tournament … Selected as the District 7-6A Offensive Player of the Year and received Class 6A TABC All-Region recognition at the conclusion of his prep career … Scored 1,235 points in his three years with the Wildcats … Chose Tarleton over offers from Army, Bucknell, Denver, Navy, Texas State, and UC Riverside … Was a dedicated student throughout high school … Maintained a 3.8-grade point average … Earned District 7-6A All-Academic and TABC Academic All-State accolades all three years … He was also a member of the Richardson ISD Student-Athlete Leadership Team … Competed on the club circuit for Triumph Basketball under coach Damon Hodge as well.

Freddy Hicks The Skinny: Freshman (2020-21) Appeared in all 20 games for Tarleton … Made 16 starts … Named the WAC Freshman of the Year … Led all WAC first-year players in scoring (8.2 ppg) … Finished second on the team in rebounds per game (5.4) and was first in blocks per game (0.6) … Led Tarleton with three double-doubles, all of which came in conference play on the road … Averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in conference play … Was Tarleton’s leading rebounder, as he finished the season with 108 boards ... Had seven double-digit scoring games … Enjoyed his best game in Purple and White in a 65-47 road victory over UTRGV on March 5 … Finished with 21 points and 11 boards, both of which were game-highs … Recorded his first career double-double with a 20-point, 13-rebound performance against California Baptist on Jan. 16 … Finished with 13 points and rebounds apiece at Dixie State on Feb. 20 to post his second-ever double-double … Scored eight points to go along with seven rebounds to help Tarleton earn its first WAC home victory in a 64-55 win over New Mexico State on Feb. 27 … Posted single-game highs of five assists and three steals on two separate occasions.

The Skinny: Freshman (2020-21) Made 15 starts across 19 games … Averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game … Was second in the WAC in steals per game … Led Tarleton with 37 total steals, tied for second in blocked shots (10) and was third on the team in assists (40) … Posted five double-digit scoring games … Grabbed five-plus rebounds on six occasions … Dished out at least four assists in as many games and recorded three-or-more steals eight times … Scored a career-high 15 points on 6-12 shooting against Weber State on Jan. 17 … Finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Tarleton’s first WAC home victory in a 64-55 win over New Mexico State on Feb. 27 … Turned in an 11-point, four-steal, three-rebound and three-assist performance in a 77-59 WAC road win against Dixie State on Feb. 19 … Grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in a win over Arlington Baptist on Dec. 9 … Had a career-best six assists to help Tarleton complete a road sweep of UTRGV on March 6 in its final game of the season … Stole the ball a career-high five times as a part of an eight-rebound, seven-point, five-assist and two-block effort in Tarleton’s inaugural Division I game vs. Dallas Christian on Nov. 29.

Tahj Small The Skinny: Junior (2020-21) Appeared in 17 games for Tarleton … Made five starts … Earned All-WAC honorable mention accolades … Led Tarleton in rebounds per game (5.8) … Was Tarleton’s leading scorer off the bench … Averaged 9.2 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc … Was second on the team in free throw percentage (.786) … Ranked third in the WAC in 3-point field goal percentage and seventh in field goal percentage … Also dished out 1.6 assists per game and averaged 1.2 steals per game, the latter of which ranked eighth amongst his conference peers … Posted a pair of double-doubles in back-to-back ballgames … Scored a season-high 19 points and snagged 11 rebounds in a win over Arlington Baptist on Dec. 9 … Grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and tallied 11 points against WAC Champion Grand Canyon on Jan. 9 … Had seven double-digit scoring games … Led all scorers with 18 points in Tarleton’s first-ever Division I game vs. Dallas Christian on Nov. 25 … Chipped in 16 points off the bench at Weber State on Jan. 17 … Averaged 13 points per contest in back-to-back road games at Utah Valley on Jan. 29-30 … Scored 10 points to help Tarleton win its first WAC game in school history in a 70-62 triumph vs. the Wolverines on Jan. 30 … Snared five-or-more rebounds in eight ballgames … Nearly recorded a triple-double vs. Southwestern Adventist with a 15-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist performance.

Chase Lane The Skinny: Hill College Competed for the Rebels for two seasons … Averaged 5.2 points and two rebounds per game in his second year in the Lone Star State … Shot 93 percent from the charity stripe … Posted six double-digit scoring games … Matched his career-high in points scored after tallying 16 points on 8-13 shooting in a 100-96 win over Sunrise Christian Academy … Snagged a career-high eight boards vs. Grayson on Jn. 4 … Turned in the top performance of his freshman year with a 15-point, four-rebound and one-assist effort vs. Independence Community College … Received academic All-Conference accolades while in Hillsboro.

Jahlen Jack The Skinny: Cerritos College Spent three years in southern California and played one season for the Falcons … Suited up for Cerritos during the 2019-20 year … Utilized his redshirt season in 2018-19 … Was unable to compete in his final season at Cerritos after the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) canceled the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 … Earned All-Region honors during his redshirt freshman campaign … Helped lead the Falcons to a 2019-20 Southern California Regional Championship … Team finished with a 20-10 overall record and 8-2 mark in conference play … Averaged 6.7 points per game over 18 contests on 55 percent shooting from the field and a 70 percent mark at the foul line … Also posted averages of 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per outing … Scored in double figures on six occasions … Tallied a career-high 14 points on 5-7 shooting against Irvine Valley on Nov. 15, 2019 … Was also a standout student at Cerritos … Earned two associate's degrees in sociology and liberal arts.

The Skinny: Junior (2020-21) Played in 19 games for Tarleton, making 18 starts … Led Tarleton in points per game (15.3), assists per game (3.0), free throw percentage (.852), and minutes per game (32.8) … Garnered a trio of awards in his first season in Stephenville … Named to the All-WAC Newcomer Team … Honored with All-WAC honorable mention accolades … Selected as the TicketSmarter WAC Player of the Week for March 1-7 … Was the first men’s or women’s basketball player to receive WAC Player of the Week recognition in Tarleton sports history … Was one of the best offensive players in the WAC … Led the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.500) … Connected on 26-52 attempts from downtown … Ranked second amongst his conference peers in free throw percentage … Posted the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4) of any player … Shot 54.9 percent from the field, which was tops for Tarleton and fourth in the conference … Also ranked fifth in minutes per game, sixth in points per game and seventh in assists per game … Dished out 14 assists in a victory over McMurry on Feb. 9 … Was an individual game-high for both Tarleton and the WAC and ranks fourth on Tarleton’s single-game records list … Nearly recorded the first triple-double in school history in the ballgame, as he finished with 14 points and seven rebounds … Scored a career and team-high 30 points vs. Grand Canyon on Jan. 8 … Finished with 11 made field goals, which was an individual game-high for Tarleton … Scored in double figures 14 times, eclipsing the 20-point threshold on six occasions … Tallied a game-high 24 points to lead the Tarleton to its first WAC victory in school history in a 70-62 win at Utah Valley on Jan. 30 … Was a perfect 10-10 from the foul line in the contest … Finished with a game-high 19 points along with five rebounds and assists in a 64-55 home triumph over New Mexico State … Was Tarleton’s first-ever home WAC victory … Averaged 20.5 points per game in a road sweep of UTRGV on March 5-6 to conclude Tarleton’s inaugural Division I season ... Chipped in 16 points on 7-13 shooting in a road victory against Dixie State on Feb. 19 … Racked up a game-high 23 points to go along with a career-best eight rebounds and six assists in a win over Howard Payne on Jan. 25 … Grabbed five-or-more rebounds eight times … Finished third on the team and sixth in the WAC in steals per game (1.4) … Swiped the ball away 27 total times … Played 40 minutes in seven games.

The Skinny: Blinn College (2020-2021) Began his collegiate career at Blinn and made 20 appearances for the Buccaneers … Shot 40 percent from the field for the year … Grabbed at least five rebounds in as many games, including a season-high nine in a victory over Coastal Bend.

Shakur Daniel The Skinny: Junior (2020-21) Appeared in all 20 games and led Tarleton with 19 starts … Earned All-WAC honorable mention accolades … Did a little bit of everything for the Texans, averaging 7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game … Connected at a 43 percent clip from the floor … Was second on the team in minutes per game (32.4), total assists (54), steals (32), and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1) … His assist-to-turnover ranked fifth in the WAC … Posted six double-digit scoring games … Finished with five-or-more rebounds in as many games … Dished out four assists six times and had at least three steals on six occasions … Was one of Tarleton’s primary ballhandlers and had 13 games with one or zero turnovers … Tallied a season-high 14 points in a victory over Arlington Baptist on Dec. 9 … Chipped in 13 points at California Baptist on Jan. 15 … Scored 10 points each in WAC victories over Utah Valley (Jan. 30), Dixie State (Feb. 19) and UTRGV (March 5) … Grabbed a season-high eight rebounds against Abilene Christian on Dec. 5 … Came close to recording a triple-double in a home triumph over Howard Payne on Jan. 25 with a 10-point, eight-assist and six-rebound performance … His eight assists were a season-high … Stole the ball a season-high five times in consecutive games against Abilene Christian and Arlington Baptist.

The Skinny: Sophomore (2020-21) Appeared in 18 of Tarleton’s 20 games … Averaged 7.2 minutes and 2.3 points per game off the bench … Scored a season-high 13 points in Tarleton’s first-ever Division I game in a 103-48 home win over Dallas Christian on Nov. 25 … Also finished with four steals, three rebounds and two assists in the ballgame … Averaged 5.5 points per game in back-to-back road contests against California Baptist on Jan. 15-16 … Recorded season-highs in minutes (27) and rebounds (4) at Weber State on Jan. 17 … Tallied five points in nine minutes of action to help Tarleton earn its first WAC home victory in a 64-55 triumph over New Mexico State on Feb. 27.

The Skinny: St. Bonaventure (2019-2021) Spent the first two years of his college career in western New York … Played in all 53 possible games over his freshman and sophomore seasons … Shot 34.8 percent (16-46) from behind the arc as a sophomore … Ranked third on the Bonnies in 3-point field goal percentage … Averaged 4.4 points and 13.4 minutes per game across 21 contests … Was one of the top offensive playmakers for St. Bonaventure as a freshman in 2019-20 … Earned Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Classic Player of the Game honors after scoring 20 points on 8-12 shooting in a win over Rutgers on Nov. 19, 2019 … Scored in double figures seven times … Connected at a 41.8 percent clip from the floor and shot 36.7 percent from long range … Averaged 6.3 points and 16.2 minutes per outing … Shot above 74 percent at the foul line both seasons with the Bonnies.

Luke Winslow The Skinny: Christian Heritage Academy Was a three-sport athlete in high school … Lettered four times apiece in basketball and tennis and once in golf … On the hardwood, averaged 20 points per game as a senior for coach Heath Kuhfal … Was the leading scorer at the 4A classification … Shot 40 percent from behind the arc and 82 percent at the foul line in his final prep season … Earned All-State accolades and was named to the Oklahoma Coaches All-Star Team … Played in the OCA All-State basketball game in July 2021 … Scored over 1,500 points in his high school career … Led his team to two state tournament appearances … In tennis, was named the OSSAA 4A Player of the Year … Finished as the OSSAA 4A State Tournament runner-up in singles … Received All-State credentials in singles … Competed on the AAU circuit for Team Flight under coach Roy Wyckoff … Maintained a 3.4-grade point average throughout high school.

The Skinny: McNeil High School Earned one varsity letter in basketball and helped his team capture a Bi-District Championship and advance to the second round of the TX UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Garrett Levesque The Skinny: High School Spent his senior year at Vermont Academy … Averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while in Saxtons River … Shot 77 percent from the foul line and connected at a 37 percent clip beyond the arc … Lettered twice in basketball as a sophomore and junior at Coronado High School in El Paso, Texas … Was one of the top combo guards in the region … Posted a stat line of 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest as a junior in 2020 … Shot 50 percent from the floor … Earned All-District honorable mention accolades at the conclusion of the year … Also played a year of AAU basketball from 2020-2021 for West Coast Elite in Los Angeles … Was one of 50 Division I basketball players the program produced during the 2020-2021 year … Chose Tarleton over offers from Army, California Baptist, and UTEP.

Cameron Jernigan The Skinny: High School Spent the 2020-21 season with Don Bosco Prep, a high school post-graduate institute in Crown Point, Indiana … Was one of five players from the 2021 squad who earned a Division I basketball scholarship … Prior to prepping at Don Bosco, he lettered in basketball his senior year at 21st Century Charter School … Averaged 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and two blocks per game for a team that ranked No. 1 at the 1A classification for most of the 2019-20 campaign … Earned All-Area honorable mention recognition from “The Times of Northwest Indiana” newspaper … Helped 21st Century win a sectional championship before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament … Grew from 5-9 to 6-2 before his junior year in 2018 and jumped to 6-4 as a senior … In addition to Tarleton, he also received recruiting interest from Central Connecticut State, Lamar, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Jaheim Holden The Skinny: Barton Community College (2019-2021) Played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Cougars under coach Craig Fletchall … Appeared in 56 games and made 45 starts at guard … Averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 28.2 minutes per game in his two-year run in Kansas … Earned first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and second-team All-Region 6 honors as a sophomore … Averaged 16 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the floor in 2020-21 … Also connected at an 82.6 percent clip at the foul line … Made 18 starts in 24 games … Helped the Cougars finish with a 16-9 overall record and 13-8 mark in KJCCC play … As a freshman, made 27 starts in 32 games and averaged 15 points per game … Leader on a team that posted a 23-9 overall record, finished 14-7 in league play and advanced to the NJCAA Region VI quarterfinals … Scored 897 points in his junior college career … Once dished out a career-high 17 assists.

Bryce Brown The Skinny: South Georgia State College (2018-2021) Played three seasons of basketball for the Hawks … Appeared in and started all 55 games at power forward in 2019-20 and 2020-21 … Posted 11 double-doubles in that two-year span … Received All-Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) second-team accolades in 2020-21 … Helped team capture a GCAA regular-season championship … Averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists per game … Shot 57.1 percent from the floor, 40 percent from 3-point range and 77.9 percent at the charity stripe … Recorded six double-doubles … Scored in double figures in 18 ballgames … Eclipsed the 20-point threshold three times … Tallied a career-high 27 points vs. Action Sports Academy on Jan. 23 … Grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds vs. South Georgia Tech on Apr. 9 … in 2019-20, averaged 9.9 points and 8 rebounds per contest … Registered four double-doubles, reached double-digit scoring figures in 16 outings and grabbed 10-or-more rebounds 10 times.

Jonathan Jackson The Skinny: Senior (2020-21) Made 13 starts across 17 games … Averaged 9.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game … Was second on the team in free throw percentage (.738), tied for second in blocks (10) and third in points per game … Scored in double figures in six ballgames … Racked up a season-high 20 points on 8-10 shooting in a victory over McMurry on Feb. 9 … Averaged 17 points in back-to-back games at Utah Valley on Jan. 29-30 … Tallied 16 points against the Wolverines on Jan. 30 to help Tarleton earn its first WAC win in school history … Had 14 points against WAC Champion Grand Canyon on Jan. 9 … Led Tarleton with 12 points against Abilene Christian on Dec. 5 … Delivered a 15-point, five-steal effort in Tarleton’s first-ever Division I game in a 103-48 win against Dallas Christian on Nov. 25.