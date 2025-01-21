Published Jan 21, 2025
A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Coming off a home win against Kansas State on Saturday, No. 12 Kansas hits the road to face TCU on Wednesday night.

For a closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs, click here.