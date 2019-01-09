A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs
No. 7 Kansas plays host to No. 25 TCU on Wednesday night.
A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs:
#0 Kaden Archie: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Desmond Bane: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Kendric Davis: 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard (Fr.)
#10 Jaylen Fisher: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#11 Lat Mayen: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward (R-Fr.)
#12 Kouat Noi: 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward (So.)
#13 Dylan Arnette: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#15 JD Miller: 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward (Sr.)
#21 Kevin Samuel: 6-foot-11, 250-pound center (R-Fr.)
#22 RJ Nembhard: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#23 Angus McWilliam: 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward/center (R-Fr.)
#25 Alex Robinson; 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (Sr.)
#31 Owen Aschieris: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (So.)
#34 Russell Barlow: 6-foot-10, 235-pound center (Fr.)
#35 Yuat Alok: 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 12-1
Home Record: 7-1
Away: 1-0
Neutral Record: 4-0
Big 12: 1-0
National Ranking: 25
Wins: CSU Bakersfield, Oral Roberts, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, @ SMU, USC, Indiana State, Charlotte, Bucknell, Indiana State, Baylor
Losses: Lipscomb
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Oklahoma, West Virginia, @ Kansas State, Texas, Florida (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), @ Texas Tech, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Iowa State, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas
Scoring Leaders:
Desmond Bane: 14.4
Alex Robinson: 13.5
Kout Noi: 13.2
Jaylen Fisher: 12.1
JD Miller: 11.5
Rebounding Leaders:
Kevin Samuel: 6.8
JD Miller: 6.5
Desmond Bane: 5.5
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kevin Samuel: 48-of-65 (73.8%)
JD Miller: 52-of-94 (55.3%)
Desmond Bane: 72-of-132 (54.5%)
Alex Robinson: 63-of-128 (49.2%)
Kout Noi: 49-of-101 (48.5%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Jaylen Fisher: 30-of-68 (44.1%)
Alex Robinson: 11-of-29 (37.9%)
Desmond Bane: 18-of-48 (37.5%)
Kouat Noi: 22-of-59 (37.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Desmond Bane: 25-of-28 (89.3%)
Kouat Noi: 12-of-14 (85.7%)
JD Miller: 40-of-58 (69.0%)
Alex Robinson: 38-of-59 (64.4%)
TCU: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,047 (80.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +14.5
Field Goal %: 49.9 (386-of-773)
3-Point FG %: 35.0 (98-of-280)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5
Free-throw %: 68.1 (177-of-260)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6
Rebounds: 480 (36.9 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.4
Assists: 263 (20.2 per game)
Turnovers: 159 (12.2 per game)
Turnover Margin: +2.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.7
Steals: 93 (7.2 per game)
Blocks: 54 (4.2 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 858 (66.0 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.3 (309-of-767)
3-Point FG %: 28.1 (74-of-263)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.7
Free-throw %: 70.6 (166-of-235)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.8
Rebounds: 422 (32.5 per game)
Assists: 177 (13.6 per game)
Turnovers: 196 (15.1 per game)
Steals: 61 (4.7 per game)
Blocks: 32 (2.5 per game)