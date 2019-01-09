No. 7 Kansas plays host to No. 25 TCU on Wednesday night.

A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs:

#0 Kaden Archie: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Desmond Bane: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Kendric Davis: 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jaylen Fisher: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Lat Mayen: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#12 Kouat Noi: 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward (So.)

#13 Dylan Arnette: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#15 JD Miller: 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward (Sr.)

#21 Kevin Samuel: 6-foot-11, 250-pound center (R-Fr.)

#22 RJ Nembhard: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#23 Angus McWilliam: 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward/center (R-Fr.)

#25 Alex Robinson; 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (Sr.)

#31 Owen Aschieris: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (So.)

#34 Russell Barlow: 6-foot-10, 235-pound center (Fr.)

#35 Yuat Alok: 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 12-1

Home Record: 7-1

Away: 1-0

Neutral Record: 4-0

Big 12: 1-0

National Ranking: 25

Wins: CSU Bakersfield, Oral Roberts, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, @ SMU, USC, Indiana State, Charlotte, Bucknell, Indiana State, Baylor

Losses: Lipscomb

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Oklahoma, West Virginia, @ Kansas State, Texas, Florida (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), @ Texas Tech, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Iowa State, @ West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas





Scoring Leaders:

Desmond Bane: 14.4

Alex Robinson: 13.5

Kout Noi: 13.2

Jaylen Fisher: 12.1

JD Miller: 11.5





Rebounding Leaders:

Kevin Samuel: 6.8

JD Miller: 6.5

Desmond Bane: 5.5





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kevin Samuel: 48-of-65 (73.8%)

JD Miller: 52-of-94 (55.3%)

Desmond Bane: 72-of-132 (54.5%)

Alex Robinson: 63-of-128 (49.2%)

Kout Noi: 49-of-101 (48.5%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jaylen Fisher: 30-of-68 (44.1%)

Alex Robinson: 11-of-29 (37.9%)

Desmond Bane: 18-of-48 (37.5%)

Kouat Noi: 22-of-59 (37.3%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Desmond Bane: 25-of-28 (89.3%)

Kouat Noi: 12-of-14 (85.7%)

JD Miller: 40-of-58 (69.0%)

Alex Robinson: 38-of-59 (64.4%)





TCU: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,047 (80.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +14.5

Field Goal %: 49.9 (386-of-773)

3-Point FG %: 35.0 (98-of-280)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5

Free-throw %: 68.1 (177-of-260)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 480 (36.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.4

Assists: 263 (20.2 per game)

Turnovers: 159 (12.2 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.7

Steals: 93 (7.2 per game)

Blocks: 54 (4.2 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 858 (66.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.3 (309-of-767)

3-Point FG %: 28.1 (74-of-263)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.7

Free-throw %: 70.6 (166-of-235)



Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.8

Rebounds: 422 (32.5 per game)

Assists: 177 (13.6 per game)

Turnovers: 196 (15.1 per game)

Steals: 61 (4.7 per game)

Blocks: 32 (2.5 per game)