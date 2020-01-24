News More News
A closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers

Jordan Bowden averages 12.3 points per game for Tennessee
Jordan Bowden averages 12.3 points per game for Tennessee (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
No. 3 Kansas plays host to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers:

#0 Devonte Gaines: 6-foot-7, 178-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Lamonte Turner: 6-foot-2, 187-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#3 Drew Pember: 6-foot-9, 207-pound forward (Fr.)

#4 Jacob Fleschman: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#5 Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-6, 208-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 John Fulkerson: 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#12 Victor Bailey, Jr: 6-foot-4, 186-pound guard (Jr.)

#13 Jalen Johnson: 6-foot-6, 196-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#21 Olivier Nkamhoua: 6-foot-8, 224-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Jordan Bowden: 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard (Sr.)

#24 Kofi Maze: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard (Fr.)

#30 Brock Jancek: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (So.)

#34 Uros Plavsic: 7-foot-0, 240-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#35 Yves Pons: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

Record: 12-6

Home Record: 8-3

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

SEC: 4-2

National Ranking: NR

Wins: UNC Asheville, Murray State, Washington (James Naismith Classic), Alabama State, Chattanooga, VCU (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, @ Missouri, South Carolina, @ Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

Losses: Florida State (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Memphis, @ Cincinnati, Wisconsin, LSU, @ Georgia

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas A&M, @ Mississippi State, @ Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, Vanderbilt, @ Auburn, @ Arkansas, Florida, @ Kentucky, Auburn


Kansas will be without David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa on Saturday
Kansas will be without David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa on Saturday (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Scoring Leaders:

Jordan Bowden: 12.3

Lamonte Turner: 12.3

John Fulkerson: 11.5

Yves Pons: 10.7

Rebounding Leaders:

Josiah-Jordan James: 5.8

John Fulkerson: 5.7

Yves Pons: 4.8

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

John Fulkerson: 81-of-122 (66.4%)

Yves Pons: 74-of-154 (48.1%)

Josiah-Jordan James: 50-of-132 (37.9%)

Jordan Bowden: 75-of-210 (35.7%)

Lamonte Turner: 40-of-129 (31.0%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Santiago Vescovi: 13-of-30 (43.3%)

Josiah-Jordan James: 21-of-57 (36.8%)

Jalen Johnson: 12-of-36 (33.3%)

Yves Pons: 16-of-53 (30.2%)

Jordan Bowden: 28-of-104 (26.9%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Davonte Gaines: 22-of-26 (84.6%)

Josiah-Jordan James: 28-of-34 (82.4%)

Jordan Bowden: 43-of-53 (81.1%)

John Fulkerson: 45-of-60 (75.0%)

Yves Pons: 29-of-43 (67.5%)

Tennessee: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,197 (66.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +7.5

Field Goal %: 42.9 (417-of-973)

3-Point FG %: 30.5 (110-of-361)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.1

Free-throw %: 75.7 (253-of-334)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.1

Rebounds: 660 (36.7 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.4

Assists: 272 (15.1 per game)

Turnovers: 251 (13.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 108 (6.0 per game)

Blocks: 105 (5.8 per game)


Kansas will need a big game from Devon Dotson
Kansas will need a big game from Devon Dotson

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,062 (59.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 37.7 (383-of-1,015)

3-Point FG %: 30.8 (104-of-338)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.8

Free-throw %: 67.4 (192-of-285)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.7

Rebounds: 608 (33.8 per game)

Assists: 174 (9.7 per game)

Turnovers: 244 (13.6 per game)

Steals: 133 (7.4 per game)

Blocks: 54 (3.0 per game)

