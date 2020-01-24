A closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers
No. 3 Kansas plays host to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers:
#0 Devonte Gaines: 6-foot-7, 178-pound guard (Fr.)
#1 Lamonte Turner: 6-foot-2, 187-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#3 Drew Pember: 6-foot-9, 207-pound forward (Fr.)
#4 Jacob Fleschman: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#5 Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-6, 208-pound guard (Fr.)
#10 John Fulkerson: 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#12 Victor Bailey, Jr: 6-foot-4, 186-pound guard (Jr.)
#13 Jalen Johnson: 6-foot-6, 196-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#21 Olivier Nkamhoua: 6-foot-8, 224-pound forward (Fr.)
#23 Jordan Bowden: 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard (Sr.)
#24 Kofi Maze: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (Jr.)
#25 Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard (Fr.)
#30 Brock Jancek: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (So.)
#34 Uros Plavsic: 7-foot-0, 240-pound forward (R-Fr.)
#35 Yves Pons: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard/forward (Jr.)
Record: 12-6
Home Record: 8-3
Away: 2-2
Neutral Record: 2-1
SEC: 4-2
National Ranking: NR
Wins: UNC Asheville, Murray State, Washington (James Naismith Classic), Alabama State, Chattanooga, VCU (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, @ Missouri, South Carolina, @ Vanderbilt, Ole Miss
Losses: Florida State (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Memphis, @ Cincinnati, Wisconsin, LSU, @ Georgia
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas A&M, @ Mississippi State, @ Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, Vanderbilt, @ Auburn, @ Arkansas, Florida, @ Kentucky, Auburn
Scoring Leaders:
Jordan Bowden: 12.3
Lamonte Turner: 12.3
John Fulkerson: 11.5
Yves Pons: 10.7
Rebounding Leaders:
Josiah-Jordan James: 5.8
John Fulkerson: 5.7
Yves Pons: 4.8
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
John Fulkerson: 81-of-122 (66.4%)
Yves Pons: 74-of-154 (48.1%)
Josiah-Jordan James: 50-of-132 (37.9%)
Jordan Bowden: 75-of-210 (35.7%)
Lamonte Turner: 40-of-129 (31.0%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Santiago Vescovi: 13-of-30 (43.3%)
Josiah-Jordan James: 21-of-57 (36.8%)
Jalen Johnson: 12-of-36 (33.3%)
Yves Pons: 16-of-53 (30.2%)
Jordan Bowden: 28-of-104 (26.9%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Davonte Gaines: 22-of-26 (84.6%)
Josiah-Jordan James: 28-of-34 (82.4%)
Jordan Bowden: 43-of-53 (81.1%)
John Fulkerson: 45-of-60 (75.0%)
Yves Pons: 29-of-43 (67.5%)
Tennessee: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,197 (66.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +7.5
Field Goal %: 42.9 (417-of-973)
3-Point FG %: 30.5 (110-of-361)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.1
Free-throw %: 75.7 (253-of-334)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.1
Rebounds: 660 (36.7 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +2.4
Assists: 272 (15.1 per game)
Turnovers: 251 (13.9 per game)
Turnover Margin: -0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 108 (6.0 per game)
Blocks: 105 (5.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,062 (59.0 PPG)
Field Goal %: 37.7 (383-of-1,015)
3-Point FG %: 30.8 (104-of-338)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.8
Free-throw %: 67.4 (192-of-285)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.7
Rebounds: 608 (33.8 per game)
Assists: 174 (9.7 per game)
Turnovers: 244 (13.6 per game)
Steals: 133 (7.4 per game)
Blocks: 54 (3.0 per game)