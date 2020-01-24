No. 3 Kansas plays host to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers:

#0 Devonte Gaines: 6-foot-7, 178-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Lamonte Turner: 6-foot-2, 187-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#3 Drew Pember: 6-foot-9, 207-pound forward (Fr.)

#4 Jacob Fleschman: 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#5 Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-6, 208-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 John Fulkerson: 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#12 Victor Bailey, Jr: 6-foot-4, 186-pound guard (Jr.)

#13 Jalen Johnson: 6-foot-6, 196-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#21 Olivier Nkamhoua: 6-foot-8, 224-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Jordan Bowden: 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard (Sr.)

#24 Kofi Maze: 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard (Jr.)

#25 Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard (Fr.)

#30 Brock Jancek: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (So.)

#34 Uros Plavsic: 7-foot-0, 240-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#35 Yves Pons: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard/forward (Jr.)

Record: 12-6

Home Record: 8-3

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

SEC: 4-2

National Ranking: NR

Wins: UNC Asheville, Murray State, Washington (James Naismith Classic), Alabama State, Chattanooga, VCU (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, @ Missouri, South Carolina, @ Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

Losses: Florida State (2019 Emerald Coast Classic), Memphis, @ Cincinnati, Wisconsin, LSU, @ Georgia

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas A&M, @ Mississippi State, @ Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, @ South Carolina, Vanderbilt, @ Auburn, @ Arkansas, Florida, @ Kentucky, Auburn



