No. 7 Kansas returns home to face Texas on Monday night.

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:

#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (So.)

#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 156-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (So.)

#10 Jaxson Hayes: 6-foot-11, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Kerwin Roach II: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Sr.)

#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (So.)

#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#21 Dylan Osetkowski: 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward (Sr.)

#22 Blake Nevins: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (So.)

#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#55 Elijah Mitrou-Long: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 10-6

Home Record: 7-3

Away: 1-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 2-2

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Louisiana Monroe (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Round), The Citadel (Continental Tire Las Vegas Regional Round), North Carolina (Continental Tire Las Vegas Championship Round), Purdue, Grand Canyon, UT Arlington, @ Kansas State, West Virginia

Losses: Michigan State (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Championship Round), Radford, VCU, Providence, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma, @ TCU, @ Georgia (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Kansas, @ Iowa State, Baylor, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Oklahoma, @ Baylor, Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, TCU

Scoring Leaders:

Kerwin Roach II: 13.3

Matt Coleman III: 10.2

Dylan Osetkowski: 10.0

Jaxson Hayes: 9.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Dylan Osetkowski: 7.9

Jaxson Hayes: 5.1

Kerwin Roach II: 5.0

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jaxson Hayes: 59-of-79 (74.7%)

Kerwin Roach II: 62-of-149 (41.6%)

Jase Febres: 41-of-100 (41.0%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 52-of-128 (40.6)

Matt Coleman III: 52-of-130 (40.0%)

Elijah Mitrou-Long: 39-of-110 (35.5%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jase Febres: 29-of-77 (37.7%)

Kerwin Roach II: 22-of-68 (32.4%)

Matt Coleman III: 22-of-63 (31.7%)

Elijah Mitrou-Long: 17-of-54 (31.5%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 14-of-48 (29.2%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Matt Coleman III: 29-of-40 (72.5%)

Kerwin Roach II: 27-of-39 (69.2%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 32-of-47 (68.1%)

Jaxson Hayes: 29-of-43 (67.4%)

Texas: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,075 (71.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +8.1

Field Goal %: 43.1 (381-of-883)

3-Point FG %: 32.3 (126-of-390)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.4

Free-throw %: 67.3 (187-of-278)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.5

Rebounds: 543 (36.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +0.3

Assists: 202 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 173 (11.5 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 96 (6.4 per game)

Blocks: 74 (4.9 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 880 (62.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.3 (309-of-766)

3-Point FG %: 32.4 (93-of-297)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.6

Free-throw %: 66.0 (169-of-256)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.1

Rebounds: 441 (31.5 per game)

Assists: 168 (12.0 per game)

Turnovers: 203 (14.5 per game)

Steals: 86 (6.1 per game)

Blocks: 45 (3.2 per game)