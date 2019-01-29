No. 11 Kansas is back on the road to face Texas on Tuesday night.

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:

#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (So.)

#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 156-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (So.)

#10 Jaxson Hayes: 6-foot-11, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Kerwin Roach II: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (Sr.)

#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (So.)

#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#21 Dylan Osetkowski: 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward (Sr.)

#22 Blake Nevins: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (So.)

#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#55 Elijah Mitrou-Long: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

Record: 11-9

Home Record: 8-4

Away: 1-4

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 3-4

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Louisiana Monroe (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Round), The Citadel (Continental Tire Las Vegas Regional Round), North Carolina (Continental Tire Las Vegas Championship Round), Purdue, Grand Canyon, UT Arlington, @ Kansas State, West Virginia, Oklahoma

Losses: Michigan State (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Championship Round), Radford, VCU, Providence, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ Kansas, @ TCU, @ Georgia (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Iowa State, Baylor, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Oklahoma, @ Baylor, Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, TCU

Scoring Leaders:

Kerwin Roach II: 14.3

Jaxson Hayes: 10.5

Matt Coleman III: 10.2

Dylan Osetkowski: 10.1



Rebounding Leaders:

Dylan Osetkowski: 8.3

Jaxson Hayes: 5.1

Kerwin Roach II: 4.7



Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jaxson Hayes: 84-of-113 (74.3%)

Kerwin Roach II: 93-of-215 (43.3%)

Matt Coleman: 70-of-171 (40.9%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 70-of-173 (40.5%)

Jase Fabres: 58-of-146 (39.75)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jase Febres: 41-of-111 (36.9%)

Kerwin Roach II: 35-of-101 (34.7%)

Matt Coleman: 26-of-78 (33.3%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 15-of-59 (25.4%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Matt Coleman: 37-of-49 (75.5%)

Dylan Osetkowski: 47-of-65 (72.3%)

Jaxson Hayes: 41-of-59 (69.5%)

Kerwin Roach II: 36-of-53 (67.9%)



Texas: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,439 (71.9 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.1

Field Goal %: 43.3 (515-of-1,190)

3-Point FG %: 33.1 (172-of-520)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.6

Free-throw %: 68.7 (237-of-346)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9

Rebounds: 709 (35.5 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +0.0

Assists: 270 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 231 (11.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 131 (6.6 per game)

Blocks: 92 (4.6 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,137 (66.8 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.6 (474-of-1,140)

3-Point FG %: 35.0 (152-of-434)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.6

Free-throw %: 68.7 (237-of-345)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9

Rebounds: 709 (35.5 per game)

Assists: 216 (10.8 per game)

Turnovers: 277 (13.9 per game)

Steals: 106 (5.3 per game)

Blocks: 60 (3.0 per game)