No. 6 Kansas and Texas will meet in Austin, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:

#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (So.)

#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (R-So.)

# 2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)

#4 Donovan Williams: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)

#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#14 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard (Sr.)

#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound (Jr.)

#22 Kai Jones: 6-foot-11, 212-pound forward (Fr.)

#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr)

#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)

#50 Will Baker: 6-foot-11, 245-pound center (Fr.)

Record: 12-4

Home Record: 8-1

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 2-2

National Ranking: NR



