A closer look at the Texas Longhorns
No. 6 Kansas and Texas will meet in Austin, Texas on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:
#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (So.)
#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (R-So.)
# 2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)
#4 Donovan Williams: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)
#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#14 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard (Sr.)
#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound (Jr.)
#22 Kai Jones: 6-foot-11, 212-pound forward (Fr.)
#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr)
#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)
#50 Will Baker: 6-foot-11, 245-pound center (Fr.)
Record: 12-4
Home Record: 8-1
Away: 2-2
Neutral Record: 2-1
Big 12: 2-2
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Northern Colorado, @ Purdue, California Baptist (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Prairie View A&M (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), California (2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), McNeese State, UAB, Texas A&M (Lone Star Showdown), Central Michigan, High Point, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma State
Losses: Georgetown (2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), @ Providence, @ Baylor, Oklahoma
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ West Virginia, LSU (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Iowa State, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, West Virginia, @ Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
Scoring Leaders:
Matt Coleman: 12.1
Courtney Ramey: 11.3
Andrew Jones: 10.4
Jase Febres: 10.4
Jericho Sims: 9.1
Rebounding Leaders:
Jericho Sims: 8.3
Courtney Ramey: 4.6
Matt Coleman III: 3.6
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Jericho Sims: 62-of-92 (67.4%)
Matt Coleman III: 69-of-159 (43.4%)
Courtney Ramey: 70-of-163 (42.9%)
Andrew Jones: 62-of-150 (41.3%)
Jase Febres: 56-of-146 (38.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Matt Coleman III: 26-of-58 (44.8%)
Jase Febres: 42-of-115 (36.5%)
Andrew Jones: 29-of-80 (36.3%)
Courtney Ramey: 23-of-69 (33.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jase Febres: 12-of-16 (75.0%)
Matt Coleman III: 30-of-40 (75.0%)
Courtney Ramey: 18-of-24 (75.0%)
Andrew Jones: 17-of-24 (70.8%)
Texas: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,074 (67.1 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +6.2
Field Goal %: 44.1 (404-of-917)
3-Point FG %: 34.1 (140-of-411)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.8
Free-throw %: 64.3 (126-of-196)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 7.9
Rebounds: 546 (34.1 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -0.8
Assists: 225 (14.1 per game)
Turnovers: 218 (13.6 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 93 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 75 (4.7 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 975 (60.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.4 (356-of-881)
3-Point FG %: 33.1 (83-of-251)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.2
Free-throw %: 64.1 (180-of-281)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.3
Rebounds: 558 (34.9 per game)
Assists: 149 (9.3 per game)
Turnovers: 234 (14.6 per game)
Steals: 100 (6.3 per game)
Blocks: 42 (2.6 per game)