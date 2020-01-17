News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 08:46:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns

Matt Coleman averages a team-high 12.1 points per game for Texas
Matt Coleman averages a team-high 12.1 points per game for Texas (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 6 Kansas and Texas will meet in Austin, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:

#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (So.)

#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (R-So.)

# 2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)

#4 Donovan Williams: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)

#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#14 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard (Sr.)

#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound (Jr.)

#22 Kai Jones: 6-foot-11, 212-pound forward (Fr.)

#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr)

#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)

#50 Will Baker: 6-foot-11, 245-pound center (Fr.)

Record: 12-4

Home Record: 8-1

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 2-2

National Ranking: NR


It's not yet known if Devon Dotson will make his return to the court on Saturday
It's not yet known if Devon Dotson will make his return to the court on Saturday (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Wins: Northern Colorado, @ Purdue, California Baptist (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Prairie View A&M (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), California (2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), McNeese State, UAB, Texas A&M (Lone Star Showdown), Central Michigan, High Point, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma State

Losses: Georgetown (2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), @ Providence, @ Baylor, Oklahoma

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ West Virginia, LSU (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Iowa State, @ Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, West Virginia, @ Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Scoring Leaders:

Matt Coleman: 12.1

Courtney Ramey: 11.3

Andrew Jones: 10.4

Jase Febres: 10.4

Jericho Sims: 9.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Jericho Sims: 8.3

Courtney Ramey: 4.6

Matt Coleman III: 3.6

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jericho Sims: 62-of-92 (67.4%)

Matt Coleman III: 69-of-159 (43.4%)

Courtney Ramey: 70-of-163 (42.9%)

Andrew Jones: 62-of-150 (41.3%)

Jase Febres: 56-of-146 (38.4%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Matt Coleman III: 26-of-58 (44.8%)

Jase Febres: 42-of-115 (36.5%)

Andrew Jones: 29-of-80 (36.3%)

Courtney Ramey: 23-of-69 (33.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jase Febres: 12-of-16 (75.0%)

Matt Coleman III: 30-of-40 (75.0%)

Courtney Ramey: 18-of-24 (75.0%)

Andrew Jones: 17-of-24 (70.8%)


KU will need another strong showing from Isaiah Moss in Austin
KU will need another strong showing from Isaiah Moss in Austin

Texas: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,074 (67.1 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +6.2

Field Goal %: 44.1 (404-of-917)

3-Point FG %: 34.1 (140-of-411)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.8

Free-throw %: 64.3 (126-of-196)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 7.9

Rebounds: 546 (34.1 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -0.8

Assists: 225 (14.1 per game)

Turnovers: 218 (13.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 93 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 75 (4.7 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 975 (60.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.4 (356-of-881)

3-Point FG %: 33.1 (83-of-251)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.2

Free-throw %: 64.1 (180-of-281)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.3

Rebounds: 558 (34.9 per game)

Assists: 149 (9.3 per game)

Turnovers: 234 (14.6 per game)

Steals: 100 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 42 (2.6 per game)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}