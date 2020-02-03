No. 3 Kansas plays host to Texas on Monday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:

#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (So.)

#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (R-So.)

#2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)

#4 Donovan Williams: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)

#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#14 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard (Sr.)

#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Jr.)

#22 Kai Jones: 6-foot-11, 212-pound forward (Fr.)

#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#50 Will Baker: 6-foot-11, 245-pound center (Fr.)

Record: 14-7

Home Record: 9-3

Away: 3-3

Neutral Record: 2-1

Big 12: 4-4

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Northern Colorado, @ Purdue, California Baptist (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Prairie View A&M (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), California (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), McNeese State, UAB, Texas A&M (Lone Star Showdown), Central Michigan, High Point, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Iowa State

Losses: Georgetown (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Providence (Big East/Big 12 Battle), @ Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia, LSU

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, West Virginia, @ Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Scoring Leaders:

Matt Coleman III: 12.3

Andrew Jones: 10.6

Courtney Ramey: 10.4

Jase Febres: 10.3

Jericho Sims: 9.6

Rebounding Leaders:

Jericho Sims: 8.0

Courtney Ramey: 4.3

Matt Coleman III: 3.3



Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:



Matt Coleman III: 90-of-204 (44.1%)

Courtney Ramey: 81-of-192 (42.2%)

Andrew Jones: 38-of-98 (38.8%)

Jase Febres: 53-of-140 (37.9%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Matt Coleman III: 34-of-78 (43.6%)

Andrew Jones: 38-of-98 (38.8%)

Jase Febres: 53-of-140 (37.9%)

Courtney Ramey: 26-of-83 (31.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jase Febres: 18-of-22 (81.8%

Matt Coleman: 31-of-41 (75.6%)

Andrew Jones: 21-of-30 (70.0%)

Courtney Ramey: 19-of-29 (65.5%)

Texas: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,319 (66.0 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +2.6

Field Goal %: 43.7 (497-of-1,137)

3-Point FG %: 34.3 (174-of-508)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7

Free-throw %: 64.5 (151-of-234)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 7.6

Rebounds: 655 (32.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -3.2

Assists: 276 (13.8 per game)

Turnovers: 275 (13.8 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 110 (5.5 per game)

Blocks: 90 (4.5 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,268 (63.4 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.7 (464-of-1,112)

3-Point FG %: 333.1 (102-of-308)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 11.9

Free-throw %: 64.7 (238-of-368)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9

Rebounds: 718 (35.9 per game)

Assists: 204 (10.2 per game)

Turnovers: 280 (14.0 per game)

Steals: 130 (6.5 per game)

Blocks: 52 (2.6 per game)