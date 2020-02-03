A closer look at the Texas Longhorns
No. 3 Kansas plays host to Texas on Monday afternoon.
A closer look at the Texas Longhorns:
#0 Gerald Liddell: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (So.)
#1 Andrew Jones: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (R-So.)
#2 Matt Coleman III: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 Courtney Ramey: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (So.)
#4 Donovan Williams: 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Royce Hamm, Jr.: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)
#13 Jase Febres: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#14 Drayton Whiteside: 6-foot-0, 160-pound guard (Sr.)
#20 Jericho Sims: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (Jr.)
#22 Kai Jones: 6-foot-11, 212-pound forward (Fr.)
#30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr.)
#33 Kamaka Hepa: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#50 Will Baker: 6-foot-11, 245-pound center (Fr.)
Record: 14-7
Home Record: 9-3
Away: 3-3
Neutral Record: 2-1
Big 12: 4-4
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Northern Colorado, @ Purdue, California Baptist (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Prairie View A&M (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), California (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), McNeese State, UAB, Texas A&M (Lone Star Showdown), Central Michigan, High Point, Kansas State, @ Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Iowa State
Losses: Georgetown (2K Empire Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project), Providence (Big East/Big 12 Battle), @ Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia, LSU
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, West Virginia, @ Texas Tech, @ Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
Scoring Leaders:
Matt Coleman III: 12.3
Andrew Jones: 10.6
Courtney Ramey: 10.4
Jase Febres: 10.3
Jericho Sims: 9.6
Rebounding Leaders:
Jericho Sims: 8.0
Courtney Ramey: 4.3
Matt Coleman III: 3.3
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Matt Coleman III: 90-of-204 (44.1%)
Courtney Ramey: 81-of-192 (42.2%)
Andrew Jones: 38-of-98 (38.8%)
Jase Febres: 53-of-140 (37.9%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Matt Coleman III: 34-of-78 (43.6%)
Andrew Jones: 38-of-98 (38.8%)
Jase Febres: 53-of-140 (37.9%)
Courtney Ramey: 26-of-83 (31.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jase Febres: 18-of-22 (81.8%
Matt Coleman: 31-of-41 (75.6%)
Andrew Jones: 21-of-30 (70.0%)
Courtney Ramey: 19-of-29 (65.5%)
Texas: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,319 (66.0 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +2.6
Field Goal %: 43.7 (497-of-1,137)
3-Point FG %: 34.3 (174-of-508)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7
Free-throw %: 64.5 (151-of-234)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 7.6
Rebounds: 655 (32.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -3.2
Assists: 276 (13.8 per game)
Turnovers: 275 (13.8 per game)
Turnover Margin: +0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 110 (5.5 per game)
Blocks: 90 (4.5 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,268 (63.4 PPG)
Field Goal %: 41.7 (464-of-1,112)
3-Point FG %: 333.1 (102-of-308)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 11.9
Free-throw %: 64.7 (238-of-368)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9
Rebounds: 718 (35.9 per game)
Assists: 204 (10.2 per game)
Turnovers: 280 (14.0 per game)
Steals: 130 (6.5 per game)
Blocks: 52 (2.6 per game)