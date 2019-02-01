No. 11 Kansas returns home to face No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Brandone Francis: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#3 Deshawn Corprew: 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward (R-So.)

#10 Malik Ondigo: 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward (So.)

#11 Tariq Owens: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (R-Sr.)

#13 Matt Mooney: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#15 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Parker Hicks: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)

#21 Khavon Moore: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Jarrett Culver: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)

#24 Avery Benson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (So.)

#30 Andrew Sorrells: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#32 Norense Odiase: 6-foot-8, 250-pound center (R-Sr.)

#35 Josh Mballa: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

Record: 17-4

Home Record: 12-1

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 5-3

National Ranking: 16

Wins: Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Northern Colorado, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Northwestern State, Abilene Christian, UTRGV, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas, Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU

Losses: Duke, Iowa State, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State



