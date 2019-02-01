Ticker
A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jarrett Culver averages a team-high 18.5 points per game for Texas Tech
No. 11 Kansas returns home to face No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Brandone Francis: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#3 Deshawn Corprew: 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward (R-So.)

#10 Malik Ondigo: 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward (So.)

#11 Tariq Owens: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (R-Sr.)

#13 Matt Mooney: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#15 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Parker Hicks: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)

#21 Khavon Moore: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Jarrett Culver: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)

#24 Avery Benson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (So.)

#30 Andrew Sorrells: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#32 Norense Odiase: 6-foot-8, 250-pound center (R-Sr.)

#35 Josh Mballa: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

Record: 17-4

Home Record: 12-1

Away: 2-2

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 5-3

National Ranking: 16

Wins: Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Northern Colorado, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Northwestern State, Abilene Christian, UTRGV, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas, Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU

Losses: Duke, Iowa State, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State


Texas Tech has lost three-straight games with a trip to Lawrence up next

Scoring Leaders:

Jarrett Culver: 18.5

Matt Mooney: 10.7

Davide Moretti: 10.4

Tariq Owens: 8.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Jarrett Culver: 6.9

Tariq Owens: 5.1

Norense Odiase: 4.8

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Norense Odiase: 29-of-51 (56.9%)

Tariq Owens: 68-of-120 (56.7%)

Deshawn Corprew: 46-of-83 (55.4%)

Jarrett Culver: 141-of-272 (51.8%)

Davide Moretti: 69-of-144 (47.9%)

Matt Mooney: 82-of-185 (44.3%)

Kyler Edwards: 46-of-109 (42.2%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kyler Edwards: 15-of-35 (42.9%)

Davide Moretti: 34-of-82 (41.5%)

Deshawn Corprew: 11-of-29 (37.9%)

Jarrett Culver: 26-of-74 (35.1%)

Matt Mooney: 19-of-58 (32.8%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Davide Moretti: 46-of-51 (90.2%)

Tariq Owens: 34-of-45 (75.6%)

Matt Mooney: 41-of-56 (73.2%)

Norense Odiase: 19-of-26 (73.1%)

Texas Tech: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,485 (70.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +13.9

Field Goal %: 47.2 (537-of-1,137)

3-Point FG %: 34.7 (131-of-377)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.2

Free-throw %: 70.7 (280-of-396)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3

Rebounds: 715 (34.0 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.3

Assists: 290 (13.8 per game)

Turnovers: 276 (13.1 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 151 (7.2 per game)

Blocks: 102 (4.9 per game)


Texas Tech is plenty of capable of winning in Lawrence on Saturday

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,192 (56.8 PPG)

Field Goal %: 36.1 (396-of-1,096)

3-Point FG %: 26.4 (115-of-435)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.5

Free-throw %: 67.9 (285-of-420)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 666 (31.7 per game)

Assists: 189 (9.0 per game)

Turnovers: 339 (16.1 per game)

Steals: 142 (6.8 per game)

Blocks: 52 (2.5 per game)

