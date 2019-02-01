A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 11 Kansas returns home to face No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:
#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#1 Brandone Francis: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#3 Deshawn Corprew: 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward (R-So.)
#10 Malik Ondigo: 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward (So.)
#11 Tariq Owens: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (R-Sr.)
#13 Matt Mooney: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#15 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (Fr.)
#20 Parker Hicks: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)
#21 Khavon Moore: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)
#23 Jarrett Culver: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)
#24 Avery Benson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (So.)
#30 Andrew Sorrells: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#32 Norense Odiase: 6-foot-8, 250-pound center (R-Sr.)
#35 Josh Mballa: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)
Record: 17-4
Home Record: 12-1
Away: 2-2
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big 12: 5-3
National Ranking: 16
Wins: Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Northern Colorado, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Northwestern State, Abilene Christian, UTRGV, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas, Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU
Losses: Duke, Iowa State, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State
Scoring Leaders:
Jarrett Culver: 18.5
Matt Mooney: 10.7
Davide Moretti: 10.4
Tariq Owens: 8.4
Rebounding Leaders:
Jarrett Culver: 6.9
Tariq Owens: 5.1
Norense Odiase: 4.8
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Norense Odiase: 29-of-51 (56.9%)
Tariq Owens: 68-of-120 (56.7%)
Deshawn Corprew: 46-of-83 (55.4%)
Jarrett Culver: 141-of-272 (51.8%)
Davide Moretti: 69-of-144 (47.9%)
Matt Mooney: 82-of-185 (44.3%)
Kyler Edwards: 46-of-109 (42.2%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kyler Edwards: 15-of-35 (42.9%)
Davide Moretti: 34-of-82 (41.5%)
Deshawn Corprew: 11-of-29 (37.9%)
Jarrett Culver: 26-of-74 (35.1%)
Matt Mooney: 19-of-58 (32.8%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Davide Moretti: 46-of-51 (90.2%)
Tariq Owens: 34-of-45 (75.6%)
Matt Mooney: 41-of-56 (73.2%)
Norense Odiase: 19-of-26 (73.1%)
Texas Tech: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,485 (70.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +13.9
Field Goal %: 47.2 (537-of-1,137)
3-Point FG %: 34.7 (131-of-377)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.2
Free-throw %: 70.7 (280-of-396)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3
Rebounds: 715 (34.0 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +2.3
Assists: 290 (13.8 per game)
Turnovers: 276 (13.1 per game)
Turnover Margin: +3.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 151 (7.2 per game)
Blocks: 102 (4.9 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,192 (56.8 PPG)
Field Goal %: 36.1 (396-of-1,096)
3-Point FG %: 26.4 (115-of-435)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.5
Free-throw %: 67.9 (285-of-420)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6
Rebounds: 666 (31.7 per game)
Assists: 189 (9.0 per game)
Turnovers: 339 (16.1 per game)
Steals: 142 (6.8 per game)
Blocks: 52 (2.5 per game)