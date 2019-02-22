A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Brandone Francis: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#3 Deshawn Corprew: 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward (R-So.)

#10 Malik Ondigo: 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward (So.)

#11 Tariq Owens: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (R-Sr.)

#13 Matt Mooney: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#15 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6-, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Parker Hicks: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)

#21 Khavon Moore: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Jarrett Culver: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (So.)

#24 Avery Benson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#30 Andrew Sorrells: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#32 Norense Odiase: 6-foot-8, 250-pound center (R-Sr.)

#35 Josh Mballa: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

Record: 21-5

Home Record: 14-1

Away: 4-3

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big 12: 9-4

National Ranking: 14

Wins: Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State (Hall of Fame Classic Regional Round), Southeastern Louisiana (Hall of Fame Classic Regional Round), Southern Cal (Hall of Fame Classic), Nebraska (Hall of Fame Classic), Northern Colorado, Memphis (HoopHall Invitational), Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Northwestern State, Abilene Christian (Throwback Game), UTRGV, @ West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas, Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), TCU, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State, Baylor

Losses: Duke (Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.), Iowa State, @ Baylor, @ Kansas State, @ Kansas,

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Texas, @ Iowa State

Scoring Leaders:

Jarrett Culver: 17.7

Davide Moretti: 10.9

Matt Mooney: 10.7

Tariq Owens: 8.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Jarrett Culver: 6.3

Tariq Owens: 5.3

Norense Odiase: 5.1

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Deshawn Corprew: 59-of-99 (57.6%)

Tariq Owens: 85-of-150 (56.7%)

Norense Odiase: 35-of-67 (52.2%)

Jarrett Culver: 166-of-333 (49.8%)

Davide Moretti: 86-of-178 (48.3%)

Matt Mooney: 100-of-229 (43.7%)

Kyler Edwards: 55-of-137 (40.1%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Davide Moretti: 47-of-108 (43.5%)

Kyler Edwards: 20-of-49 (40.8%)

Deshawn Corprew: 14-of-36 (38.9%)

Matt Mooney: 29-of-77 (37.7%)

Jarrett Culver: 33-of-97 (34.0%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Davide Moretti: 64-of-70 (91.4%)

Tariq Owens: 43-of-56 (76.8%)

Matt Mooney: 50-of-67 (74.6%)

Jarrett Culver: 95-of-139 (68.3%)

Texas Tech: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,859 (71.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +14.3

Field Goal %: 46.6 (663-of-1,422)

3-Point FG %: 35.6 (179-of-503)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.9

Free-throw %: 71.5 (354-of-495)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 890 (34.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.2

Assists: 362 (13.9 per game)

Turnovers: 338 (13.0 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 193 (7.4 per game)

Blocks: 127 (4.9 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,486 (57.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 36.1 (488-of-1,350)

3-Point FG %: 27.6 (149-of-540)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.7

Free-throw %: 67.9 (361-of-532)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.9

Rebounds: 831 (32.0 per game)

Assists: 237 (9.1 per game)

Turnovers: 425 (16.3 per game)

Steals: 173 (6.7 per game)

Blocks: 64 (2.5 per game)