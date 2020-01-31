News More News
A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jahmi’us Ramsey leads Texas Tech in scoring
Jahmi’us Ramsey leads Texas Tech in scoring (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor
Editor
No. 3 Kansas plays host to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (So.)

#1 Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Clarence Nadolny: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Jahmi’us Ramsey: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Joel Ntambwe: 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward (So.)

#10 Tyreek Smith: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Andrei Savrasov: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#13 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#21 Avery Benson: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (R-So.)

#22 TJ Holyfield: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#44 Chris Clarke: 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard (Sr.)

#54 Russel Tchewa: 7-foot-0, 260-pound center (Fr.)

Record: 13-7

Home Record: 10-2

Away: 1-3

Neutral Record: 2-2

Big 12: 4-3

National Ranking: RV

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman, Houston Baptist, Tennessee State (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Long Island (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Louisville (Jimmy V Classic), Southern Mississippi, UTRGV, CSU Bakersfield, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia

Losses: Iowa (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), Creighton (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), @ DePaul (Big East-Big 12 Battle), Baylor, @ West Virginia, @ TCU, Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge),

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Texas, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas State, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Texas, @ Baylor, Kansas, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships


David McCormack will make his return to the court following a two-game suspension
David McCormack will make his return to the court following a two-game suspension (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Scoring Leaders:

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 15.3

Davide Moretti: 13.7

Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 12.1

Kyler Edwards: 11.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Chris Clarke: 7.8

TJ Holyfield: 4.8

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 4.6

Kyler Edwards: 4.5

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

TJ Holyfield: 67-of-125 (53.6%)

Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 68-of-148 (45.9%)

Chris Clakre: 47-of-104 (45.2%)

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 90-of-199 (45.2%)

Davide Moretti: 80-of-190 (42.1%)

Kyler Edwards: 82-of-204 (40.2%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 36-of-87 (41.4%)

Davide Moretti: 45-of-114 (39.5%)

Kyler Edwards: 29-of-99 (29.3%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Davide Moretti: 69-of-75 (92.0%)

Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 76-of-90 (84.4%)

Kyler Edwards: 43-of-56 (76.8%)

TJ Holyfield: 32-of-45 (71.1%)

Texas Tech: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,471 (73.6 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +10.1

Field Goal %: 44.6 (507-of-1,138)

3-Point FG %: 33.4 (138-of-413)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.9

Free-throw %: 76.5 (319-of-417)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.0

Rebounds: 705 (35.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: 2.1

Assists: 326 (16.3 per game)

Turnovers: 286 (14.3 per game)

Turnover Margin: 2.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 153 (7.7 per game)

Blocks: 75 (3.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,269 (63.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.1 (436-of-1,087)

3-Point FG %: 32.0 (126-of-394)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.3

Free-throw %: 69.1 (271-of-392)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 663 (33.2 per game)

Assists: 207 (10.4 per game)

Turnovers: 342 (17.1 per game)

Steals: 123 (6.2 per game)

Blocks: 54 (2.7 per game)

