No. 3 Kansas plays host to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (So.)

#1 Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Clarence Nadolny: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#3 Jahmi’us Ramsey: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Joel Ntambwe: 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward (So.)

#10 Tyreek Smith: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Andrei Savrasov: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-Fr.)

#13 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#21 Avery Benson: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (R-So.)

#22 TJ Holyfield: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#44 Chris Clarke: 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard (Sr.)

#54 Russel Tchewa: 7-foot-0, 260-pound center (Fr.)

Record: 13-7

Home Record: 10-2

Away: 1-3

Neutral Record: 2-2

Big 12: 4-3

National Ranking: RV

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman, Houston Baptist, Tennessee State (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Long Island (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Louisville (Jimmy V Classic), Southern Mississippi, UTRGV, CSU Bakersfield, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia

Losses: Iowa (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), Creighton (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), @ DePaul (Big East-Big 12 Battle), Baylor, @ West Virginia, @ TCU, Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge),

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Texas, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas State, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Texas, @ Baylor, Kansas, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships



