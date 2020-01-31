A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 3 Kansas plays host to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders:
#0 Kyler Edwards: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (So.)
#1 Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (Fr.)
#2 Clarence Nadolny: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Fr.)
#3 Jahmi’us Ramsey: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Joel Ntambwe: 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward (So.)
#10 Tyreek Smith: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Fr.)
#12 Andrei Savrasov: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-Fr.)
#13 Kevin McCullar: 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#21 Avery Benson: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (R-So.)
#22 TJ Holyfield: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
#25 Davide Moretti: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#44 Chris Clarke: 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard (Sr.)
#54 Russel Tchewa: 7-foot-0, 260-pound center (Fr.)
Record: 13-7
Home Record: 10-2
Away: 1-3
Neutral Record: 2-2
Big 12: 4-3
National Ranking: RV
Wins: Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman, Houston Baptist, Tennessee State (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Long Island (Las Vegas Classic Regional Round), Louisville (Jimmy V Classic), Southern Mississippi, UTRGV, CSU Bakersfield, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia
Losses: Iowa (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), Creighton (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational), @ DePaul (Big East-Big 12 Battle), Baylor, @ West Virginia, @ TCU, Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge),
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Oklahoma, @ Texas, TCU, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas State, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Texas, @ Baylor, Kansas, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships
Scoring Leaders:
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 15.3
Davide Moretti: 13.7
Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 12.1
Kyler Edwards: 11.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Chris Clarke: 7.8
TJ Holyfield: 4.8
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 4.6
Kyler Edwards: 4.5
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
TJ Holyfield: 67-of-125 (53.6%)
Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 68-of-148 (45.9%)
Chris Clakre: 47-of-104 (45.2%)
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 90-of-199 (45.2%)
Davide Moretti: 80-of-190 (42.1%)
Kyler Edwards: 82-of-204 (40.2%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 36-of-87 (41.4%)
Davide Moretti: 45-of-114 (39.5%)
Kyler Edwards: 29-of-99 (29.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Davide Moretti: 69-of-75 (92.0%)
Terrence Shannon, Jr.: 76-of-90 (84.4%)
Kyler Edwards: 43-of-56 (76.8%)
TJ Holyfield: 32-of-45 (71.1%)
Texas Tech: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,471 (73.6 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +10.1
Field Goal %: 44.6 (507-of-1,138)
3-Point FG %: 33.4 (138-of-413)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.9
Free-throw %: 76.5 (319-of-417)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.0
Rebounds: 705 (35.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: 2.1
Assists: 326 (16.3 per game)
Turnovers: 286 (14.3 per game)
Turnover Margin: 2.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 153 (7.7 per game)
Blocks: 75 (3.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,269 (63.5 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.1 (436-of-1,087)
3-Point FG %: 32.0 (126-of-394)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.3
Free-throw %: 69.1 (271-of-392)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6
Rebounds: 663 (33.2 per game)
Assists: 207 (10.4 per game)
Turnovers: 342 (17.1 per game)
Steals: 123 (6.2 per game)
Blocks: 54 (2.7 per game)