basketball

A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

San Antonio -- With a trip to the National Championship game on the line, Kansas will face Villanova in the second semifinal game of the night on Saturday.

JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a closer look at the Villanova Wildcats.

Lbmdxfrj1pvl2hglmu7s
USATodaySportsImages.com

A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats:

#1 Jalen Brunson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Collin Gillespie: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 Eric Paschall: 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (RS-Jr.)

#5 Phil Booth: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (RS-Jr.)

#10 Donte DiVincenzo: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (RS-So.)

#14 Omari Spellman: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (RS-Fr.)

#21 Dhampir Cosby-Roundtree: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)

#22 Peyton Heck: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#23 Jermaine Samuels: 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward (Fr.)

#23 Tom Liebig: 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward (Sr.)

#25 Mikal Bridges: 6-foot-7, 210-pound guard/forward (RS-Jr.)

#34 Tim Delaney: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (RS-So.)

#35 Matt Kennedy: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (Sr.)

#40 Denny Grace: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (GS)

#42 Dylan Painter: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)

Record: 34-4

Home Record: 12-1

Away: 9-3

Neutral Record: 13-0

Big East: 14-4

National Ranking: 2

Wins: Columbia, Nicholls, Lafayette (Allentown, Pa.), Western Kentucky (Battle for Atlantis), Tennessee (Battle for Atlantis), Northern Iowa (Battle for Atlantis), Penn, St. Joseph’s, Gonzaga (New York, N.Y.), La Salle, Temple, Hofstra, @ DePaul, Marquette, @ Xavier, @ St. John’s, @ Georgetown, @ Connecticut, Providence, @ Marquette, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, @ Xavier, DePaul, @ Seton Hall, Georgetown, Marquette (Big East Tournament), Butler (Big East Tournament), Providence (Big East Tournament), Radford (NCAA Tournament), Alabama (NCAA Tournament), West Virginia (NCAA Tournament), Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: @ Butler, St. John’s, @ Providence, @ Creighton,

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)


Scoring Leaders:

Jalen Brunson: 19.2

Mikal Bridges: 17.8

Donte DiVincenzo: 12.9

Omari Spellman: 10.8

Eric Paschall: 10.3

Phil Booth: 10.3


Rebounding Leaders:

Omari Spellman: 7.8

Mikal Bridges: 5.4

Eric Paschall: 5.3


Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jalen Brunson: 259-of-491 (52.7%)

Mikal Bridges: 233-of-455 (51.2%)

Eric Paschall: 132-of-254 (52.0%)

Omari Spellman: 151-of-313 (48.2%)

Donte DiVincenzo: 174-of-370 (47.0%)

Phil Booth: 103-of-232 (44.4%)


3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Omari Spellman: 62-of-139 (44.6%)

Mikal Bridges: 99-of-227 (43.6%)

Jalen Brunson: 82-of-198 (41.4%)

Phil Booth: 53-of-136 (39.0%)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77-of-200 (38.5%)


Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Mikal Bridges: 112-of-132 (84.8%)

Eric Paschall: 77-of-94 (81.9%)

Jalen Brunson: 129-of-159 (81.1%)

Phil Booth: 60-of-75 (80.0%)

Donte DiVincenzo: 66-of-93 (71.0%)

Omari Spellman: 47-of-68 (69.1%)


Villanova: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 3,289 (86.6 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +16.4

Field Goal %: 49.9 (1,157-of-2,318)

3-Point FG %: 40.0 (436-of-1,091)

3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 11.5

Free-throw %: 78.0 (539-of-691)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.2

Rebounds: 1,366 (35.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +3.1

Assists: 628 (16.5 per game)

Turnovers: 403 (10.6 per game)

Turnover Margin: +2.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.6

Steals: 251 (6.6 per game)

Blocks: 154 (4.1 per game)


Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,666 (70.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 42.7 (976-of-2,284)

3-Point FG %: 32.2 (262-of-814)

3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 6.9

Free-throw %: 75.0 (452-of-603)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9

Rebounds: 1,248 (32.8 per game)

Assists: 518 (13.6 per game)

Turnovers: 495 (13.0 per game)

Steals: 182 (4.8 per game)

Blocks: 103 (2.7 per game)

