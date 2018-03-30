San Antonio -- With a trip to the National Championship game on the line, Kansas will face Villanova in the second semifinal game of the night on Saturday.
JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a closer look at the Villanova Wildcats.
A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats:
#1 Jalen Brunson: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)
#2 Collin Gillespie: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 Eric Paschall: 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (RS-Jr.)
#5 Phil Booth: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (RS-Jr.)
#10 Donte DiVincenzo: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (RS-So.)
#14 Omari Spellman: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (RS-Fr.)
#21 Dhampir Cosby-Roundtree: 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward (Fr.)
#22 Peyton Heck: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#23 Jermaine Samuels: 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward (Fr.)
#23 Tom Liebig: 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward (Sr.)
#25 Mikal Bridges: 6-foot-7, 210-pound guard/forward (RS-Jr.)
#34 Tim Delaney: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (RS-So.)
#35 Matt Kennedy: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (Sr.)
#40 Denny Grace: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (GS)
#42 Dylan Painter: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (So.)
Record: 34-4
Home Record: 12-1
Away: 9-3
Neutral Record: 13-0
Big East: 14-4
National Ranking: 2
Wins: Columbia, Nicholls, Lafayette (Allentown, Pa.), Western Kentucky (Battle for Atlantis), Tennessee (Battle for Atlantis), Northern Iowa (Battle for Atlantis), Penn, St. Joseph’s, Gonzaga (New York, N.Y.), La Salle, Temple, Hofstra, @ DePaul, Marquette, @ Xavier, @ St. John’s, @ Georgetown, @ Connecticut, Providence, @ Marquette, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, @ Xavier, DePaul, @ Seton Hall, Georgetown, Marquette (Big East Tournament), Butler (Big East Tournament), Providence (Big East Tournament), Radford (NCAA Tournament), Alabama (NCAA Tournament), West Virginia (NCAA Tournament), Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament)
Losses: @ Butler, St. John’s, @ Providence, @ Creighton,
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)
Scoring Leaders:
Jalen Brunson: 19.2
Mikal Bridges: 17.8
Donte DiVincenzo: 12.9
Omari Spellman: 10.8
Eric Paschall: 10.3
Phil Booth: 10.3
Rebounding Leaders:
Omari Spellman: 7.8
Mikal Bridges: 5.4
Eric Paschall: 5.3
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Jalen Brunson: 259-of-491 (52.7%)
Mikal Bridges: 233-of-455 (51.2%)
Eric Paschall: 132-of-254 (52.0%)
Omari Spellman: 151-of-313 (48.2%)
Donte DiVincenzo: 174-of-370 (47.0%)
Phil Booth: 103-of-232 (44.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Omari Spellman: 62-of-139 (44.6%)
Mikal Bridges: 99-of-227 (43.6%)
Jalen Brunson: 82-of-198 (41.4%)
Phil Booth: 53-of-136 (39.0%)
Donte DiVincenzo: 77-of-200 (38.5%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Mikal Bridges: 112-of-132 (84.8%)
Eric Paschall: 77-of-94 (81.9%)
Jalen Brunson: 129-of-159 (81.1%)
Phil Booth: 60-of-75 (80.0%)
Donte DiVincenzo: 66-of-93 (71.0%)
Omari Spellman: 47-of-68 (69.1%)
Villanova: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 3,289 (86.6 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +16.4
Field Goal %: 49.9 (1,157-of-2,318)
3-Point FG %: 40.0 (436-of-1,091)
3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 11.5
Free-throw %: 78.0 (539-of-691)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.2
Rebounds: 1,366 (35.9 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +3.1
Assists: 628 (16.5 per game)
Turnovers: 403 (10.6 per game)
Turnover Margin: +2.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.6
Steals: 251 (6.6 per game)
Blocks: 154 (4.1 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 2,666 (70.2 PPG)
Field Goal %: 42.7 (976-of-2,284)
3-Point FG %: 32.2 (262-of-814)
3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 6.9
Free-throw %: 75.0 (452-of-603)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.9
Rebounds: 1,248 (32.8 per game)
Assists: 518 (13.6 per game)
Turnovers: 495 (13.0 per game)
Steals: 182 (4.8 per game)
Blocks: 103 (2.7 per game)