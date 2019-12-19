A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats
No. 1 Kansas and No. 18 Villanova will meet in Philadelphia early on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats:
#1 Bryan Antoine: 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#2 Collin Gillespie: 6-foot-3, 191-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 Brandon Slater: 6-foot-7, 202-pound forward (So.)
#4 Chris Arcidiacono: 6-foot-5, 197-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Justin Moore: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)
#10 Cole Swider: 6-foot-9, 219-pound forward (So.)
#12 Tim Saunders: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Sr.)
#14 Caleb Daniels: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (R-So.)
#20 Kevin Hoehn: 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#21 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree: 6-foot-9, 228-pound forward (Jr.)
#23 Jermaine Samuels: 6-foot-7, 222-pound forward (Jr.)
#24 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward (Fr.)
#41 Saddiq Bey: 6-foot-8, 216-pound forward (So.)
#43 Eric Dixon: 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward (Fr.)
Record: 8-2
Home Record: 4-0
Away: 1-1
Neutral Record: 3-1
Big East: 0-0
National Ranking: 18
Wins: Army, Ohio University (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Middle Tennessee (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Mississippi State (Myrtle Beach Invitational), La Salle, Pennsylvania, @ St. Joseph’s, Delaware (Never Forget Tribute Classic)
Losses: @ Ohio State, Baylor (Myrtle Beach Invitational)
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Xavier, @ Marquette, @ Creighton, Georgetown, DePaul, Connecticut, Butler, @ Providence, @ St. John’s, Creighton, @ Butler, Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Temple, @ DePaul, @ Xavier, St. John’s, Providence, @ Seton Hall, @ Georgetown
Scoring Leaders:
Saddiq Bey: 16.3
Collin Gillespie: 14.4
Justin Moore: 12.6
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 12.19.2019
Cole Swider: 9.9
Jermaine Samuels: 9.4
Rebounding Leaders:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 9.7
Saddiq Bey: 5.5
Jermaine Samuels: 5.0
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Cole Swider: 37-of-65 (56.9%)
Saddiq Bey: 60-of-111 (54.1%)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 44-of-91 (48.4%)
Justin Moore: 47-of-99 (47.5%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Cole Swider: 21-of-44 (47.7%)
Saddiq Bey: 16-of-36 (44.4%)
Justin Moore: 16-of-37 (43.2%)
Collin Gillespie: 21-of-59 (35.6%)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 7-of-20 (35.0%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Saddiq Bey: 27-of-32 (84.4%)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 26-of-31 (83.9%)
Collin Gillespie: 37-of-45 (82.2%)
Justin Moore: 16-of-21 (76.2%)
Jermaine Samuels: 22-of-34 (64.7%)
Villanova: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 804 (80.4 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +11.1
Field Goal %: 48.5 (286-of-590)
FG: Per Game: 28.6
3-Point FG %: 38.1 (96-of-252)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.6
Free-throw %: 76.8 (137-of-177)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6
Rebounds: 373 (37.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +5.7
Assists: 167 (16.7 per game)
Turnovers: 123 (12.3 per game)
Turnover Margin: +0.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4
Steals: 62 (6.2 per game)
Blocks: 39 (3.9 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 693 (69.3 PPG)
Field Goal %: 44.5 (265-of-596)
FG: Per Game: 26.5
3-Point FG %: 35.1 (74-of-211)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4
Free-throw %: 65.9 (89-of-135)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.9
Rebounds: 316 (31.6 per game)
Assists: 129 (12.9 per game)
Turnovers: 127 (12.7 per game)
Steals: 65 (6.5 per game)
Blocks: 28 (2.8 per game)