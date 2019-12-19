No. 1 Kansas and No. 18 Villanova will meet in Philadelphia early on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Villanova Wildcats:

#1 Bryan Antoine: 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Collin Gillespie: 6-foot-3, 191-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 Brandon Slater: 6-foot-7, 202-pound forward (So.)

#4 Chris Arcidiacono: 6-foot-5, 197-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Justin Moore: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Cole Swider: 6-foot-9, 219-pound forward (So.)

#12 Tim Saunders: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Sr.)

#14 Caleb Daniels: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (R-So.)

#20 Kevin Hoehn: 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#21 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree: 6-foot-9, 228-pound forward (Jr.)

#23 Jermaine Samuels: 6-foot-7, 222-pound forward (Jr.)

#24 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward (Fr.)

#41 Saddiq Bey: 6-foot-8, 216-pound forward (So.)

#43 Eric Dixon: 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward (Fr.)

Record: 8-2

Home Record: 4-0

Away: 1-1

Neutral Record: 3-1

Big East: 0-0

National Ranking: 18

Wins: Army, Ohio University (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Middle Tennessee (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Mississippi State (Myrtle Beach Invitational), La Salle, Pennsylvania, @ St. Joseph’s, Delaware (Never Forget Tribute Classic)

Losses: @ Ohio State, Baylor (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Xavier, @ Marquette, @ Creighton, Georgetown, DePaul, Connecticut, Butler, @ Providence, @ St. John’s, Creighton, @ Butler, Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Temple, @ DePaul, @ Xavier, St. John’s, Providence, @ Seton Hall, @ Georgetown

Scoring Leaders:

Saddiq Bey: 16.3

Collin Gillespie: 14.4

Justin Moore: 12.6

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 12.19.2019

Cole Swider: 9.9

Jermaine Samuels: 9.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 9.7

Saddiq Bey: 5.5

Jermaine Samuels: 5.0

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Cole Swider: 37-of-65 (56.9%)

Saddiq Bey: 60-of-111 (54.1%)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 44-of-91 (48.4%)

Justin Moore: 47-of-99 (47.5%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Cole Swider: 21-of-44 (47.7%)

Saddiq Bey: 16-of-36 (44.4%)

Justin Moore: 16-of-37 (43.2%)

Collin Gillespie: 21-of-59 (35.6%)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 7-of-20 (35.0%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Saddiq Bey: 27-of-32 (84.4%)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 26-of-31 (83.9%)

Collin Gillespie: 37-of-45 (82.2%)

Justin Moore: 16-of-21 (76.2%)

Jermaine Samuels: 22-of-34 (64.7%)

Villanova: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 804 (80.4 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +11.1

Field Goal %: 48.5 (286-of-590)

FG: Per Game: 28.6

3-Point FG %: 38.1 (96-of-252)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.6

Free-throw %: 76.8 (137-of-177)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 373 (37.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +5.7

Assists: 167 (16.7 per game)

Turnovers: 123 (12.3 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4

Steals: 62 (6.2 per game)

Blocks: 39 (3.9 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 693 (69.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 44.5 (265-of-596)

FG: Per Game: 26.5

3-Point FG %: 35.1 (74-of-211)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4

Free-throw %: 65.9 (89-of-135)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 8.9

Rebounds: 316 (31.6 per game)

Assists: 129 (12.9 per game)

Turnovers: 127 (12.7 per game)

Steals: 65 (6.5 per game)

Blocks: 28 (2.8 per game)