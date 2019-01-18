A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 7 Kansas is back out on the road to face West Virginia on Saturday.
A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:
#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)
#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#3 James Bloden: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)
#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)
#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Andrew Gordon: 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)
#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)
#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)
#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#21 Wesley Harris: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Jr.)
#23 Esa Ahmad: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)
#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 8-9
Home Record: 6-3
Away: 0-3
Neutral Record: 2-3
Big 12: 0-5
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pitt, Jacksonville State, Lehigh
Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky, Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, @ Texas Tech, Texas, @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, TCU, @ Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State
Scoring Leaders:
Sagaba Konate: 13.6
Esa Ahmad: 12.8
James Bolden: 12.2
Lamont West: 11.4
Rebounding Leaders:
Derek Culver: 8.6
Sagaba Konate: 8.0
Esa Ahmad: 5.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Derek Culver: 32-of-52 (61.5%)
Esa Ahmad: 70-of-152 (46.1%)
Sagaba Konate: 37-of-85 (43.5%)
James Bolden: 60-of-141 (42.6%)
Wesley Harris: 41-of-98 (41.8%)
Lamont West: 57-of-143 (39.9%(
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Sagaba Konate: 9-of-23 (39.1%)
Wesley Harris: 17-of-45 (37.8%)
James Bolden: 26-of-75 (34.7%)
Lamont West: 33-of-97 (34.0%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Sagaba Konate: 26-of-32 (81.3%)
James Bolden: 37-of-47 (78.7%)
Lamont West: 46-of-60 (76.7%)
Esa Ahmad: 57-of-84 (67.9%)
West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,278 (75.2 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +1.3
Field Goal %: 42.0 (422-of-1,004)
3-Point FG %: 32.1 (134-of-417)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.9
Free-throw %: 69.1 (300-of-434)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.6
Rebounds: 701 (41.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +6.8
Assists: 226 (13.3 per game)
Turnovers: 263 (15.5 per game)
Turnover Margin: -3.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9
Steals: 87 (5.1 per game)
Blocks: 74 (4.4 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,256 (73.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 42.8 (419-of-979)
3-Point FG %: 35.4 (126-of-356)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4
Free-throw %: 69.4 (292-of-421)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2
Rebounds: 585 (34.4 per game)
Assists: 215 (12.6 per game)
Turnovers: 212 (12.5 per game)
Steals: 141 (8.3 per game)
Blocks: 63 (3.7 per game)