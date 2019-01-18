No. 7 Kansas is back out on the road to face West Virginia on Saturday.

A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:

#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#3 James Bloden: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Andrew Gordon: 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)

#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#21 Wesley Harris: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Jr.)

#23 Esa Ahmad: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)

#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 8-9

Home Record: 6-3

Away: 0-3

Neutral Record: 2-3

Big 12: 0-5

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pitt, Jacksonville State, Lehigh

Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky, Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, Oklahoma, @ Texas Tech, Texas, @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, TCU, @ Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State

Scoring Leaders:

Sagaba Konate: 13.6

Esa Ahmad: 12.8

James Bolden: 12.2

Lamont West: 11.4

Rebounding Leaders:

Derek Culver: 8.6

Sagaba Konate: 8.0

Esa Ahmad: 5.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Derek Culver: 32-of-52 (61.5%)

Esa Ahmad: 70-of-152 (46.1%)

Sagaba Konate: 37-of-85 (43.5%)

James Bolden: 60-of-141 (42.6%)

Wesley Harris: 41-of-98 (41.8%)

Lamont West: 57-of-143 (39.9%(

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Sagaba Konate: 9-of-23 (39.1%)

Wesley Harris: 17-of-45 (37.8%)

James Bolden: 26-of-75 (34.7%)

Lamont West: 33-of-97 (34.0%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Sagaba Konate: 26-of-32 (81.3%)

James Bolden: 37-of-47 (78.7%)

Lamont West: 46-of-60 (76.7%)

Esa Ahmad: 57-of-84 (67.9%)

West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,278 (75.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +1.3

Field Goal %: 42.0 (422-of-1,004)

3-Point FG %: 32.1 (134-of-417)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.9

Free-throw %: 69.1 (300-of-434)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.6

Rebounds: 701 (41.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.8

Assists: 226 (13.3 per game)

Turnovers: 263 (15.5 per game)

Turnover Margin: -3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 87 (5.1 per game)

Blocks: 74 (4.4 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,256 (73.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 42.8 (419-of-979)

3-Point FG %: 35.4 (126-of-356)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.4

Free-throw %: 69.4 (292-of-421)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2

Rebounds: 585 (34.4 per game)

Assists: 215 (12.6 per game)

Turnovers: 212 (12.5 per game)

Steals: 141 (8.3 per game)

Blocks: 63 (3.7 per game)