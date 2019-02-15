No. 14 Kansas is back home to face West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:

#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#3 James Bolden: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Andrew Gordon:6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)

#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)

#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 10-14

Home Record: 8-5

Away: 0-6

Neutral Record: 2-3

Big 12: 2-9

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Kansas, Oklahoma

Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, Texas

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, TCU, @ Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State



