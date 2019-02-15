Ticker
A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers

James Bolden averages a team-high 12.2 points per game for WVU
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
No. 14 Kansas is back home to face West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:

#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#3 James Bolden: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Andrew Gordon:6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)

#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)

#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 10-14

Home Record: 8-5

Away: 0-6

Neutral Record: 2-3

Big 12: 2-9

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Kansas, Oklahoma

Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, Texas

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, TCU, @ Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State


Sagaba Konate has appeared in just eight games this season
Scoring Leaders:

James Bolden: 12.2

Derek Culver: 11.7

Lamont West: 9.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Derek Culver: 8.7

Lamont West: 3.7

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Derek Culver: 57-of-113 (50.4%)

James Bolden: 70-of-171 (40.9%)

Lamont West: 70-of-178 (39.3%)

Chase Harler: 39-of-107 (36.4%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Brandon Knapper: 18-of-51 (35.3%)

James Bolden: 30-of-86 (34.9%)

Lamont West: 39-of-117 (33.3%)

Chase Harler: 23-of-73 (31.5%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

James Bolden: 50-of-61 (82.0%)

Brandon Knapper: 28-of-36 (77.8%)

Lamont West: 57-of-74 (77.0%)

Chase Harler: 12-of-17 (70.6%)

Derek Culver: 50-of-88 (56.8%)

West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,732 (72.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: -3.1

Field Goal %: 41.3 (573-of-1,386)

3-Point FG %: 31.6 (172-of-545)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2

Free-throw %: 68.2 (414-of-607)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.3

Rebounds: 941 (39.2 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +4.3

Assists: 306 (12.8 per game)

Turnovers: 381 (15.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: -2.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.8

Steals: 144 (6.0 per game)

Blocks: 95 (4.0 per game)


It has been a frustrating season for Coach Bob Huggins
Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,808 (75.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 44.3 (611-of-1,379)

3-Point FG %: 35.0 (174-of-497)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3

Free-throw %: 70.2 (412-of-586)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2

Rebounds: 837 (34.9 per game)

Assists: 319 (13.3 per game)

Turnovers: 320 (13.3 per game)

Steals: 204 (8.5 per game)

Blocks: 80 (3.3 per game)

