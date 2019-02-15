A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 14 Kansas is back home to face West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:
#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)
#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#3 James Bolden: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)
#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)
#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)
#12 Andrew Gordon:6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)
#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)
#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)
#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)
#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 10-14
Home Record: 8-5
Away: 0-6
Neutral Record: 2-3
Big 12: 2-9
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Kansas, Oklahoma
Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, Texas
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, TCU, @ Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State
Scoring Leaders:
James Bolden: 12.2
Derek Culver: 11.7
Lamont West: 9.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Derek Culver: 8.7
Lamont West: 3.7
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Derek Culver: 57-of-113 (50.4%)
James Bolden: 70-of-171 (40.9%)
Lamont West: 70-of-178 (39.3%)
Chase Harler: 39-of-107 (36.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Brandon Knapper: 18-of-51 (35.3%)
James Bolden: 30-of-86 (34.9%)
Lamont West: 39-of-117 (33.3%)
Chase Harler: 23-of-73 (31.5%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
James Bolden: 50-of-61 (82.0%)
Brandon Knapper: 28-of-36 (77.8%)
Lamont West: 57-of-74 (77.0%)
Chase Harler: 12-of-17 (70.6%)
Derek Culver: 50-of-88 (56.8%)
West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,732 (72.2 PPG)
Scoring Margin: -3.1
Field Goal %: 41.3 (573-of-1,386)
3-Point FG %: 31.6 (172-of-545)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.2
Free-throw %: 68.2 (414-of-607)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.3
Rebounds: 941 (39.2 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +4.3
Assists: 306 (12.8 per game)
Turnovers: 381 (15.9 per game)
Turnover Margin: -2.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.8
Steals: 144 (6.0 per game)
Blocks: 95 (4.0 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,808 (75.3 PPG)
Field Goal %: 44.3 (611-of-1,379)
3-Point FG %: 35.0 (174-of-497)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.3
Free-throw %: 70.2 (412-of-586)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 17.2
Rebounds: 837 (34.9 per game)
Assists: 319 (13.3 per game)
Turnovers: 320 (13.3 per game)
Steals: 204 (8.5 per game)
Blocks: 80 (3.3 per game)