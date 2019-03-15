No. 17 Kansas and West Virginia will meet in the second semifinal game of the night.

A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:

#0 Trey Doomes: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (Fr.)

#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward (Fr.)

#12 Andrew Gordon:6-foot-9, 255-pound forward (So.)

#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Jr.)

#15 Lamont West: 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Taevon Horton: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward (Jr.)

#50 Sagaba Konate: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 14-19

Home Record: 10-6

Away: 0-10

Neutral Record: 4-3

Big 12: 4-14

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Saint Joseph’s (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Rider, Youngstown State, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma (Big 12 Tournament), Texas Tech (Big 12 Tournament)

Losses: Buffalo, Western Kentucky (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Florida (Jimmy V Classic), Rhode Island (Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase), Texas Tech, @ Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, Baylor, @ Tennessee (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, @ Texas Tech, Texas, @ Kansas, Kansas State, @ Baylor, @ Oklahoma, @ Oklahoma State

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (Big 12 Tournament)

Scoring Leaders:

Sagaba Konate: 13.6

Derek Culver: 11.6

Lamont West: 10.7

Rebounding Leaders:

Derek Culver: 10.2

Sagaba Konate: 8.0

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Derek Culver: 91-of-200 (45.5%)

Sagaba Konate: 37-of-85 (43.5%)

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 50-of-118 (42.4%)

Lamont West: 106-of-282 (37.6%)

Chase Harler: 59-of-159 (37.1%)

Brandon Knapper: 45-of-125 (36.0%)

Jordan McCabe: 57-of-178 (32.0%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jordan McCabe: 39-of-111 (35.1%)

Brandon Knapper: 24-of-71 (33.8%)

Chase Harler: 32-of-101 (31.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Sagaba Konate: 26-of-32 (81.3%)

Brandon Knapper: 32-of-40 (80.0%)

Lamont West: 84-of-107 (78.5%)

Jordan McCabe: 26-of-35 (74.3%)

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 25-of-34 (73.5%)

West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,413 (73.1 PPG)

Scoring Margin: -3.4

Field Goal %: 41.2 (811-of-1,967)

3-Point FG %: 31.8 (247-of-776)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5

Free-throw %: 68.8 (544-of-791)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.5

Rebounds: 1,306 (39.6 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +5.1

Assists: 436 (13.2 per game)

Turnovers: 524 (15.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: -2.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.8

Steals: 207 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 117 (3.5 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,526 (76.5 PPG)

Field Goal %: 45.3 (866-of-1,911)

3-Point FG %: 35.8 (246-of-687)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.5

Free-throw %: 71.5 (548-of-766)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.6

Rebounds: 1,140 (34.5 per game)

Assists: 440 (13.3 per game)

Turnovers: 443 (13.4 per game)

Steals: 279 (8.5 per game)

Blocks: 121 (3.7 per game)



