A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers
A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers:
#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (So.)
#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 185-pound guard (So.)
#3 Gabe Osabuohien: 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward (Jr.)
#4 Miles McBride: 6-foot-2, 196-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 188-pound guard (So.)
#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Sr.)
#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward (So.)
#12 Taz Sherman: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)
#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Sr.)
#15 Jalen Bridges: 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward (Fr.)
#22 Sean McNeil: 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard (So.)
#30 Spencer Macke: 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard (Fr.)
#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward (Sr.)
#34 Oscar Tshiebwe: 6-foot-9, 258-pound forward (Fr.)
Record: 11-1
Home Record: 6-0
Away: 2-1
Neutral Record: 3-0
Big 12: 0-0
National Ranking: 16
Wins: Akron, @ Pittsburgh, Northern Colorado (Cancun Challenge), Boston University (Cancun Challenge), Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge), Wichita State (Cancun Challenge), Rhode Island, Austin Peay, Nicholls, Youngstown State, Ohio State (Cleveland Classic),
Losses: St. John’s (Big East/Big 12 Battle)
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Kansas State, Texas, Missouri (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, @ Texas, Oklahoma, @ Iowa State, Baylor
Scoring Leaders:
Oscar Tshiebwe: 11.8
Derek Culver: 11.0
Jermaine Haley: 10.5
Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 9.4
Miles McBride: 8.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Derek Culver: 9.4
Oscar Tshiebwe: 8.8
Jermaine Haley: 5.4
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Jermaine Haley: 45-of-71 (63.4%)
Oscar Tshiebwe: 54-of-90 (60.0%)
Chase Harler: 21-of-43 (48.8%)
Derek Culver: 46-of-99 (46.5%)
Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 43-of-98 (43.9%)
Sean McNeil: 23-of-58 (39.7%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Sean McNeil: 18-of-41 (43.9%)
Miles McBride: 10-of-26 (38.5%)
Emmitt Matthews, Jr,: 15-of-40 (37.5%)
Chase Harler: 8-of-23 (34.8%)
Taz Sherman: 7-of-25 (28.0%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jordan McCabe: 17-of-20 (85.0%)
Miles McBride: 34-of-44 (77.3%)
Derek Culver: 40-of-54 (74.1%)
Oscar Tshiebwe: 34-of-53 (63.2%)
West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 898 (74.4 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +12.8
Field Goal %: 43.8 (319-of-729)
3-Point FG %: 31.9 (68-of-213)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.7
Free-throw %: 66.7 (192-of-288)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.0
Rebounds: 504 (42.0 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +7.7
Assists: 164 (13.7 per game)
Turnovers: 173 (14.4 per game)
Turnover Margin: +0.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9
Steals: 94 (7.8 per game)
Blocks: 54 (4.5 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 744 (62.0 PPG)
Field Goal %: 35.9 (249-of-694)
3-Point FG %: 20.8 (64-of-252)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.3
Free-throw %: 70.8 (182-of-257)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.2
Rebounds: 412 (34.3 per game)
Assists: 104 (8.7 per game)
Turnovers: 182 (15.2 per game)
Steals: 88 (7.3 per game)
Blocks: 29 (2.4 per game)