A closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers

#1 Derek Culver: 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward (So.)

#2 Brandon Knapper: 6-foot-0, 185-pound guard (So.)

#3 Gabe Osabuohien: 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward (Jr.)

#4 Miles McBride: 6-foot-2, 196-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Jordan McCabe: 6-foot-0, 188-pound guard (So.)

#10 Jermaine Haley: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#11 Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward (So.)

#12 Taz Sherman: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#14 Chase Harler: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Sr.)

#15 Jalen Bridges: 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward (Fr.)

#22 Sean McNeil: 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard (So.)

#30 Spencer Macke: 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Logan Routt: 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward (Sr.)

#34 Oscar Tshiebwe: 6-foot-9, 258-pound forward (Fr.)

Record: 11-1

Home Record: 6-0

Away: 2-1

Neutral Record: 3-0

Big 12: 0-0

National Ranking: 16

Wins: Akron, @ Pittsburgh, Northern Colorado (Cancun Challenge), Boston University (Cancun Challenge), Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge), Wichita State (Cancun Challenge), Rhode Island, Austin Peay, Nicholls, Youngstown State, Ohio State (Cleveland Classic),

Losses: St. John’s (Big East/Big 12 Battle)

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, @ Kansas State, Texas, Missouri (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, @ Texas, Oklahoma, @ Iowa State, Baylor

Scoring Leaders:

Oscar Tshiebwe: 11.8

Derek Culver: 11.0

Jermaine Haley: 10.5

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 9.4

Miles McBride: 8.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Derek Culver: 9.4

Oscar Tshiebwe: 8.8

Jermaine Haley: 5.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Jermaine Haley: 45-of-71 (63.4%)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 54-of-90 (60.0%)

Chase Harler: 21-of-43 (48.8%)

Derek Culver: 46-of-99 (46.5%)

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 43-of-98 (43.9%)

Sean McNeil: 23-of-58 (39.7%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Sean McNeil: 18-of-41 (43.9%)

Miles McBride: 10-of-26 (38.5%)

Emmitt Matthews, Jr,: 15-of-40 (37.5%)

Chase Harler: 8-of-23 (34.8%)

Taz Sherman: 7-of-25 (28.0%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jordan McCabe: 17-of-20 (85.0%)

Miles McBride: 34-of-44 (77.3%)

Derek Culver: 40-of-54 (74.1%)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 34-of-53 (63.2%)

West Virginia: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 898 (74.4 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +12.8

Field Goal %: 43.8 (319-of-729)

3-Point FG %: 31.9 (68-of-213)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.7

Free-throw %: 66.7 (192-of-288)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.0

Rebounds: 504 (42.0 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +7.7

Assists: 164 (13.7 per game)

Turnovers: 173 (14.4 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 0.9

Steals: 94 (7.8 per game)

Blocks: 54 (4.5 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 744 (62.0 PPG)

Field Goal %: 35.9 (249-of-694)

3-Point FG %: 20.8 (64-of-252)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.3

Free-throw %: 70.8 (182-of-257)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 15.2

Rebounds: 412 (34.3 per game)

Assists: 104 (8.7 per game)

Turnovers: 182 (15.2 per game)

Steals: 88 (7.3 per game)

Blocks: 29 (2.4 per game)

