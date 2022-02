No. 6 Kansas and West Virginia will meet later tonight in Morgantown. On January 15, Bill Self's squad dominated the Mountaineers, 85-59. Three players, Jalen Wilson (23), Ochai Agbaji (20), and David McCormack (19) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Kansas, on Saturday night, will look to sweep the season series against West Virginia.

For a closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers, click here.