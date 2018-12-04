No. 2 Kansas plays host to Wofford on Tuesday night. JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a closer look at the Terriers.

A closer look at the Wofford Terriers:

#1 Chevez Goodwin: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (So.)

#2 Michael Manning, Jr.: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward/center (So.)

#3 Fletcher Magee: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Isaiah Bigelow: 6-foot-7, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Storm Murphy: 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard (So.)

#10 Nathan Hoover: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard (Jr.)

#11 Ryan Larson: 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Alex Michael: 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

#14 Drew Cottrell: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#15 Trevor Stumpe: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#21 Tray Hollowell: 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard (So.)

#24 Keve Aluma: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (So.)

#25 Messiah Jones: 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward (Fr.)

#31 Donovan Theme-Love: 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#33 Cameron Jackson: 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward (Sr.)

#50 Matthew Pegram: 6-foot-11, 260-pound center (Sr.)

Record: 6-2

Home Record: 4-1

Away: 2-1

Neutral Record: 0-0

Southern Conference: 1-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: @ High Point University, Carver College, Coppin State University, Mars Hill University, @ South Carolina, East Tennessee State

Losses: North Carolina, @ Oklahoma

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Kentucky Christian University, Coastal Carolina, UNC Asheville, @ Mississippi State, @ Western Carolina University, The Citadel, Mercer, @ UNC Greensboro, @ Virginia Military Institute, Furman, Samford, Chattanooga, @ Mercer, @ The Citadel, @ East Tennessee State, Western Carolina, Virginia Military Institute, UNCG, @ Furman, @ Chattanooga, @ Samford

Scoring Leaders:

Fletcher Magee: 17.9

Cameron Jackson: 13.2

Nathan Hoover: 12.9

Storm Murphy: 8.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Cameron Jackson: 8.0

Keve Aluma: 7.0

Matt Pegram: 4.4

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Cameron Jackson: 44-of-76 (57.9%)

Storm Murphy: 23-of-48 (47.9%)

Nathan Hoover: 31-of-74 (41.9%)

Fletcher Magee: 46-of-117 (39.3%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Nathan Hoover: 25-of-49 (51.0%)

Fletcher Magee: 33-of-87 (37.9%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Fletcher Magee: 18-of-18 (100%)

Nathan Hoover: 16-of-18 (88.9%)

Cameron Jackson: 15-of-23 (65.2%)

Keve Aluma: 11-of-25 (44.0%)

Wofford: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 649 (81.1 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +20.8

Field Goal %: 47.5 (241-of-507)

3-Point FG %: 39.3 (88-of-224)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 11.0

Free-throw %: 69.3 (79-of-114)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.9

Rebounds: 292 (36.5 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.1

Assists: 126 (15.8 per game)

Turnovers: 91 (11.4 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.4

Steals: 67 (8.4 per game)

Blocks: 22 (2.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 482 (60.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 39.9 (172-of-431)

3-Point FG %: 30.9 (50-of-162)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.3

Free-throw %: 62.9 (88-of-140)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.0

Rebounds: 243 (30.4 per game)

Assists: 97 (12.1 per game)

Turnovers: 121 (15.1 per game)

Steals: 43 (5.4 per game)

Blocks: 17 (2.1 per game)