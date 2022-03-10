 JayhawkSlant - A closer look at West Virginia and more
basketball

A closer look at West Virginia and more

Shay Wildeboor
@JayhawkSlant

On Wednesday night, West Virginia defeated Kansas State, 73-67 in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo. In advancing to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, the Mountaineers were led by Sean McNeil (21) and Malik Curry (17).

With a trip to the semifinals at stake, Kansas and West Virginia will meet in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday afternoon.

For a closer look at the West Virginia Mountaineers, click here.

