News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 11:34:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

A closer look at why Tyon Grant-Foster committed to Kansas

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Tyon Grant-Foster verbally committed to Kansas and head coach Bill Self during his official visit this past weekend. Why was the four-star prospect from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa, so eager...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}