What a night it was for Bill Self and No. 9 Kansas. After losing to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, the Jayhawks looked like a completely different team against No. 5 Texas on Monday night.

In defeating the Longhorns, 88-80, five players scored in double-figures for Kansas. Against Iowa State, just one player, Jalen Wilson (26), scored in double-figures. Against Texas, Gradey Dick (21), Dajuan Harris (17), Kevin McCullar (16), Joseph Yesfuf (14), and KJ Adams (10) led the way for Kansas.

