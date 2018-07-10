One of the main concerns going into the off-season on the offensive line was the health of left tackle Hakeem Adeniji. Last season he played through injuries to both shoulders that required surgery and kept him out of spring football.

On Tuesday the Garland native said on Rock Chalk Sports Talk that he expects to be fully healthy for the upcoming season.

“I feel much better,” Adeniji said. “There was a period you know, where I really wasn't doing much. So my body's been able to recoup and then getting back in the weight room getting much stronger. So you know, pay for those deficits that I had in certain areas that that made me get hurt. And overall I’m just a lot better.”

Adeniji was one of the big surprises for the Jayhawks two years ago when he arrived late in the summer going into his freshman season. He was set to play for Air Force but a late peanut allergy was detected which forced him to find a new home.

The Jayhawks had a spot for him and it was one of the best late finds they have had in a long time. He started all 12 games. He started at right tackle before moving to the left about midway through the season.

In his first two years he started every game for the Jayhawks and now hopes that experience helps his move into a leadership role.

“I'm going be a better leader out there for the guys because I just have that confidence going,” he said. “I have to step out of my comfort zone and doing the extra things to bring other guys up.

“I feel like I can go out there and focus on a lot of the details with game now that were missing. I'm finally up to 300 (pounds) and I just feel like I'm going to be able to see a big difference and technique overall.”