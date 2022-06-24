A look back at everything Bill Self said on Thursday night

The 2022 NBA Draft couldn't have gone any better for Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. Agbaji, the 6-foo-5, 215-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo., was taken 14th overall by Cleveland, while Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., was taken 21st overall by Denver.

Not long after Braun was selected by the Nuggets, Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to the media. Self talked about how successful the night was, his walk to the stands to embrace Braun after he was selected, his excitement for both Agbaji and Braun, and so much more.

For a complete breakdown of everything Self said on Thursday night, come inside.